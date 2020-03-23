Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pii appoints Sridhar Krishnan as Senior Vice President, Operations & Strategic Initiatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 02:02am EDT

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) using Pharmaceutics Know-How™ to support the development and cGMP manufacture of a wide range of dosage forms, from sterile and non-sterile liquids to oral solid and semi-solid drug products, today announced the appointment of Sridhar Krishnan as Senior Vice President, Operations & Strategic Initiatives.

Mr. Krishnan will report to Dr. Kurt R. Nielsen, the company's President and CEO. As Senior Vice President of Operations & Strategic Initiatives, Mr. Krishnan will have direct responsibility for all aspects of operations, which includes oral and topical drug delivery, sterile and non-sterile manufacturing operations, supply chain, IT, technical operations, engineering and operational excellence. In addition, Mr. Krishnan will work closely with Board of Directors, Executive Leadership Team and Sales & Marketing to drive strategic growth initiatives for Pii.

Mr. Krishnan has over 25 years of experience in global supply chain operations & quality, customer fulfillment, global procurement and general management roles within the pharmaceutical, biologics, contract manufacturing (CDMO), contract research (CRO) and medical device industries. His most recent position was with Frontage Laboratories, where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Operations. He has also worked for Catalent Pharma Solutions & GE Healthcare wherein Mr. Krishnan held several global leadership positions in operations, supply chain, procurement and operational excellence.  Throughout his career, Mr. Krishnan's success has been driven by building high performing leadership teams and driving sustainable business transformations across the network.

Mr. Krishnan holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Bangalore University. He is also a certified lean six sigma master black belt from GE.

"We are grateful to have Mr. Krishnan join our team of experts and proven leaders at Pharmaceutics International Inc. He brings an impressive depth and breadth of technical, managerial and leadership experiences to Pii, our customers and the patients we ultimately serve with our Pharmaceutics Know-How™," said Dr. Kurt Nielsen, Pii's President and CEO.

About Pharmaceutics International, Inc.

Pii is a privately held CDMO providing dosage form development and cGMP manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, Pii's services include pre-formulation studies, formulation development, and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing of parenterals, liquid solutions and oral solids, including soft gels, tablets and capsules. In addition, the Company offers containment suites to handle potent drugs and Schedules I-V controlled substances. 

For more information, please visit www.pharm-int.com.

Contact:
Hank Nowak, Vice President, Business Development
Pharmaceutics International, Inc.
10819 Gilroy Road
Hunt Valley, MD 21031
Phone: (410) 584-0001
Email:  hnowak@pharm-int.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pii-appoints-sridhar-krishnan-as-senior-vice-president-operations--strategic-initiatives-301027586.html

SOURCE Pharmaceutics International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:12aKIA MOTORS : South Korea to help auto industry ride out coronavirus
RE
02:12aCOVID-19 : An update from Wavestone
PU
02:12aEXCELSIOR CAPITAL : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Leanne Catelan Opens in a new Window
PU
02:12aMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Appendix 3Y x 2
PU
02:12aSANTOS : Annual General Meeting – COVID-19 Precautions including Voting by Proxy
PU
02:12aCOVESTRO : Response to further spread of coronavirus
PU
02:12aFACEBOOK : cuts its streaming quality in surge
AQ
02:11aSOFTBANK : Wework calls softbank comment 'inappropriate'
AQ
02:11aCity moves who's switching jobs
AQ
02:11aFIRSTGROUP : End of the line is mooted for UK rail franchises caught in Covid-19 panic
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group