Pikachu and Eevee Embark on a Road Trip across the U.S. to Demo New Pokémon Games

Nationwide Tour Kicked Off in Los Angeles with Celebrity Jordin Sparks

Calling all Pokémon Trainers! Nintendo and The Pokémon Company International just unveiled a special opportunity to play the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games for the Nintendo Switch system before they launch on Nov. 16. The cross-country Pokémon: Let’s Go, Road Trip! tour kicked off today in Los Angeles with multi-platinum recording artist, actress and self-proclaimed Pokémon fan Jordin Sparks, who joined hundreds of fans to play the new games and mingle with Pikachu and Eevee in person.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180929005020/en/

Multi-platinum recording artist, actress, and self-proclaimed Pokémon fan Jordin Sparks celebrated the Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! games for the Nintendo Switch system while attending the tour kick-off event on Sept. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the next two months, fans across the United States will have a chance to visit this colorful pop-up tour, featuring Pikachu- and Eevee-themed trucks, fun photo opportunities, special giveaways (while supplies last) and demos of the Nintendo Switch games. The game demos will also feature the Poké Ball Plus accessory, a new controller compatible with the games that looks and feels just like a real Poké Ball. Each stop on the tour will feature an exclusive (and adorable!) Pokémon Snapchat filter that can only be accessed at the event locations, and Pokémon GO players may even notice a higher frequency of Pikachu and Eevee sightings near the events!

“Pokémon games have always inspired a sense of adventure and community, and we’re excited to bring that to life with the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Road Trip!” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Whether someone is a longtime Pokémon fan or a budding Trainer, this new pair of games offers a vibrant region to explore, Trainers to battle and, of course, tons of Pokémon to catch.”

The Pokémon: Let’s Go, Road Trip! will visit seven additional cities across the country, culminating with an epic midnight launch event at Nintendo NY on the evening of Nov. 15. As a celebration of the very first introduction of Pokémon in the U.S., one of the tour stops will be in Topeka, Kansas, which was the site of the launch event for the original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue games for the Game Boy system – almost 20 years ago!

Pikachu and Eevee continue their whirlwind tour with their next stop in San Francisco on Oct. 6. The full tour schedule and locations are as follows:

San Francisco, California

Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Seattle, Washington

Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dallas, Texas

Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Topeka, Kansas

Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chicago, Illinois

Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Boston, Massachusetts

Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

New York, New York

Nov. 15

For specific time and location details, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/events. Eagle-eyed fans might notice that many of these tour stops are located near popular Pokémon GO PokéStops or Gyms. That’s not a coincidence, as players can bring select Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Players can transfer Kanto-region Pokémon – including Alolan and Shiny variants – that they’ve caught on their mobile devices in Pokémon GO over to the Nintendo Switch games to take them on a new adventure. Fans visiting the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Road Trip! are encouraged to catch some wild Pokémon on their smartphones while they wait to demo the Nintendo Switch games.

In Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! players take on the role of a female or male Pokémon Trainer and set off on an adventure with their partner Pokémon – either Pikachu or Eevee, depending on what version of the game they play. Players will go on a new journey through a familiar setting as they explore the Kanto region to capture Pokémon and battle other Trainers. They can even share the journey with a friend in two-player co-op mode. When playing with the Poké Ball Plus accessory, which is sold separately or included with one of the announced bundles, players can make a gentle throwing motion to feel like they are really catching Pokémon.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16. A bundle that includes one of the two games and the new Poké Ball Plus accessory launches at a suggested retail price of $99.99. On the same day, a special bundle featuring a Nintendo Switch system with themed Joy-Con controllers, download codes for either the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! game and the Poke Ball Plus accessory comes to stores at a suggested retail price of $399.99. For more information about Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, visit https://www.pokemon.com/PokemonLetsGo.

For Jordin Sparks, contact Victoria Varela at victoriavarela@varelamedia.com.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.6 billion video games and more than 725 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

About Pokémon: The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit https://www.pokemon.com.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180929005020/en/