Pikachu and Eevee Embark on a Road Trip across the U.S. to Demo New Pokémon Games

Calling all Pokémon Trainers! Nintendo and The Pokémon Company
International just unveiled a special opportunity to play the Pokémon:
Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon:
Let’s Go, Eevee! games for the Nintendo
Switch system before they launch on Nov. 16. The cross-country Pokémon:
Let’s Go, Road Trip! tour kicked off today in Los Angeles with
multi-platinum recording artist, actress and self-proclaimed Pokémon fan
Jordin Sparks, who joined hundreds of fans to play the new games and
mingle with Pikachu and Eevee in person.
Multi-platinum recording artist, actress, and self-proclaimed Pokémon fan Jordin Sparks celebrated the Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! games for the Nintendo Switch system while attending the tour kick-off event on Sept. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)
Over the next two months, fans across the United States will have a
chance to visit this colorful pop-up tour, featuring Pikachu- and
Eevee-themed trucks, fun photo opportunities, special giveaways (while
supplies last) and demos of the Nintendo Switch games. The game demos
will also feature the Poké
Ball Plus accessory, a new controller compatible with the games that
looks and feels just like a real Poké Ball. Each stop on the tour will
feature an exclusive (and adorable!) Pokémon Snapchat filter that can
only be accessed at the event locations, and Pokémon GO players
may even notice a higher frequency of Pikachu and Eevee sightings near
the events!
“Pokémon games have always inspired a sense of adventure and community,
and we’re excited to bring that to life with the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Road
Trip!” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of
Sales and Marketing. “Whether someone is a longtime Pokémon fan or a
budding Trainer, this new pair of games offers a vibrant region to
explore, Trainers to battle and, of course, tons of Pokémon to catch.”
The Pokémon: Let’s Go, Road Trip! will visit seven additional cities
across the country, culminating with an epic midnight launch event at
Nintendo NY on the evening of Nov. 15. As a celebration of the very
first introduction of Pokémon in the U.S., one of the tour stops will be
in Topeka, Kansas, which was the site of the launch event for the
original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue games for the Game
Boy system – almost 20 years ago!
Pikachu and Eevee continue their whirlwind tour with their next stop in
San Francisco on Oct. 6. The full tour schedule and locations are as
follows:
-
San Francisco, California
Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
-
Seattle, Washington
Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
-
Dallas, Texas
Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
-
Topeka, Kansas
Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
-
Chicago, Illinois
Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
-
Boston, Massachusetts
Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
-
New York, New York
Nov. 15
For specific time and location details, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/events.
Eagle-eyed fans might notice that many of these tour stops are located
near popular Pokémon GO PokéStops or Gyms. That’s not a
coincidence, as players can bring select Pokémon from Pokémon GO
to Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!
Players can transfer Kanto-region Pokémon – including Alolan and Shiny
variants – that they’ve caught on their mobile devices in Pokémon GO
over to the Nintendo Switch games to take them on a new adventure. Fans
visiting the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Road Trip! are encouraged to catch some
wild Pokémon on their smartphones while they wait to demo the Nintendo
Switch games.
In Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!
players take on the role of a female or male Pokémon Trainer and set off
on an adventure with their partner Pokémon – either Pikachu or Eevee,
depending on what version of the game they play. Players will go on a
new journey through a familiar setting as they explore the Kanto region
to capture Pokémon and battle other Trainers. They can even share the
journey with a friend in two-player co-op mode. When playing with the
Poké Ball Plus accessory, which is sold separately or included with one
of the announced bundles, players can make a gentle throwing motion to
feel like they are really catching Pokémon.
Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!
launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16. A bundle that
includes one of the two games and the new Poké Ball Plus accessory
launches at a suggested retail price of $99.99. On the same day, a
special bundle featuring a Nintendo Switch system with themed Joy-Con
controllers, download codes for either the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!
or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! game and the Poke Ball Plus
accessory comes to stores at a suggested retail price of $399.99. For
more information about Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon:
Let’s Go, Eevee!, visit https://www.pokemon.com/PokemonLetsGo.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental
controls that let adults manage the content their children can
access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
