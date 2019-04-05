Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pilbara Ports Authority : Shipping figures for March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 04:27am EDT

Date published: 5 Apr, 2019 | Pilbara Ports Authority

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 50.3 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of March 2019.
This throughput was a 13% decrease compared to the same month in 2018. During March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Veronica closed the Port of Port Hedland for 92.5 hours, the Port of Dampier for 132 hours and the Port of Ashburton for 109.5 hours.
The total throughput for the 2018/19 financial year to date is 510.3Mt, a decrease of 1% from the same time last year.
The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 36.7Mt, of which 36.3Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was a 14% decrease from March 2018.
Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 152,000 tonnes, an increase of 14% from the same month in 2018.
The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 12.5Mt, a decrease of 11% from March 2018.
Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 75,000 tonnes, a decrease of 5% from the same month in 2018.

View All News

Disclaimer

Pilbara Ports Authority published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 08:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aUK labour costs add to sign of growing inflation pressure
RE
04:32aFORTESCUE METALS : Statement on Andrew Forrest bitcoin scam
PU
04:27aPILBARA PORTS AUTHORITY : Shipping figures for March 2019
PU
04:25aEU worries about recession risks in Italy, German slowdown
RE
04:25aHow Stocks Drive Monetary Policy
DJ
04:22aCSP COCOA SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSHIP : Mondelēz International Expands Program to Combat Deforestation in Cocoa-Growing Regions
PU
04:22aWORLD BANK : Polish Economy to Slow Slightly, Fiscal Deficit to Grow, Says World Bank
PU
04:17aAFRICAN UNION : The Ministerial Meeting of the 3rd Ordinary Specialised Technical Committee (Stc) on Social Development,Labour and Employment Opens Today
PU
04:17aNASDAQ OMX NORDIC NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM : Iceland‘s Leading Index Expanded to Ten Constituents
PU
04:16aEuro zone agrees to grant Greece nearly 1 billion euros
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GONE IN 6 MINUTES: an Ethiopian Airlines jet's final journey
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : FEELING MOODY Retailer Debenhams hit by downgrade from credit ratings agency

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About