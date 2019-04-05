Pilbara Ports Authority : Shipping figures for March 2019

Date published: 5 Apr, 2019 | Pilbara Ports Authority

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 50.3 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of March 2019.

This throughput was a 13% decrease compared to the same month in 2018. During March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Veronica closed the Port of Port Hedland for 92.5 hours, the Port of Dampier for 132 hours and the Port of Ashburton for 109.5 hours.

The total throughput for the 2018/19 financial year to date is 510.3Mt, a decrease of 1% from the same time last year.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 36.7Mt, of which 36.3Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was a 14% decrease from March 2018.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 152,000 tonnes, an increase of 14% from the same month in 2018.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 12.5Mt, a decrease of 11% from March 2018.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 75,000 tonnes, a decrease of 5% from the same month in 2018.

