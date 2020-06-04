Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pilgrim's Pride Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

Click here to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​The Portnoy Law Firm advises Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, including eligibility for appointment as a class representative. Class representatives are appointed by the court to act as a fiduciary on behalf of other injured investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the company’s officers and directors misled investors concerning the company’s compliance with antitrust regulations. On June 3, 2020, it was reported that the chief executive officer of Pilgrim's, America's second-biggest chicken producer, was charged by Federal prosecutors with conspiring to fix prices as part of an antitrust investigation of chicken-processing companies.

On this news, the Company's share price fell over 12% on June 3, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:04pEBAY : on Track for Record Closing After Raising 2Q Guidance
DJ
07:03pEni overhaul separates clean energy from oil and gas
RE
07:01pIgnite Technologies and Management One Form Strategic Partnership
PR
07:01pCECO ENVIRONMENTAL : Acquires UK-Based Environmental Integrated Solutions Limited
PR
07:01pConsolidated Communications Contributes $75,000 to Local Community COVID-19 Relief Efforts
GL
07:01p2Checkout Wins Best Payments Solution in the 2020 CODiE Awards
GL
07:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Carnival Corporation (CCL) on Behalf of Investors
BU
07:00pU.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer
RE
07:00pMONUMENT RE : Completes Acquisition of Cattolica Life DAC
BU
06:58pBAIDU LITIGATION UPDATE : Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“Barjo”) Reminds Investors of the Pending Securities Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQGS: BIDU)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high
3TESLA, INC. : Germany rebuffs gasoline auto lobby with radical electric plan
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 50 MW order in China
5BP PLC : BP : turns over rights to operate South Caucasus Pipeline to unit of Azeri SOCAR

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group