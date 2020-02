The Transition Committee of the Board of Pilot Commissioners for the Ports of Harris County will meet on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting will take place at the offices of the Houston Pilots, 203 Deerwood Glen, Deer Park, Texas 77536.

The meeting agenda is available at: http://www.houstonpilotboard.com/minutes.html#vert2020.

