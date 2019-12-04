Pilot Chemical Corp. : Acquires Órgano Síntesis

Acquisition fuels Pilot’s commitment to international growth

Pilot Chemical Corp., headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, announced today it has purchased Órgano Síntesis S.A. de C.V. (OSSA) located in Toluca, Mexico. The acquisition expands Pilot Chemical’s business into the Mexican market and South and Central America and provides growth opportunities for the company’s existing surfactants and antimicrobial businesses. OSSA manufactures products for the personal care, disinfection, sanitizing, cleaning, oil and gas, and water treatment industries and serves customers worldwide.

Driven by Pilot Chemical’s strategy to increase growth and innovation and put a deeper focus on its customers, the acquisition provides international diversification and a platform for Latin America growth. OSSA’s technology, testing/research plant facility, certification under the FDA’s Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations, and R&D capabilities give Pilot Chemical new ways to serve new and existing customers.

“Today marks an important milestone for Pilot,” said Mike Clark, president and chief operating officer of Pilot Chemical. “OSSA greatly enhances our opportunities for growth and allows for further expansion into new technologies and manufacturing capabilities. It has an outstanding reputation in the marketplace, and together we are well positioned for the future.”

"We are extremely pleased to become part of a highly regarded company like Pilot Chemical, with whom we share a similar entrepreneurial history and a family culture," said Federico Soto, director general of OSSA. “Having Pilot’s support and resources will allow our team to improve upon its track record of technological discovery. The synergy of our talents and capabilities will significantly boost our growth.”

OSSA will retain its name under Pilot’s leadership. Soto, who has spent the last 17 years at OSSA, will remain as director general of OSSA and report to Clark. The acquisition includes OSSA’s workforce of nearly 100 employees, its headquarters office in Mexico City and production site in Toluca, Mexico.

About Pilot Chemical Corp.

Pilot Chemical Corp. is a privately owned and independent global specialty chemical company providing high-quality products and services to the disinfecting, sanitizing and cleaning; metalworking and lubricants; oil field and emulsion polymerization industries. Its proprietary core technologies involve alkylation, sulfonation, sulfation and a number of other specialty operations, including the production of biocidal quats, tertiary amine derivatives, polymers and organometallic fuel additives. Pilot, an industry leader in chemical innovation and safety, owns the most state-of-the-art continuous sulfation process in North America, is a leader in quaternary ammonium compounds, and is the world’s largest manufacturer of disulfonates. Pilot is certified under both ISO 9001:2015 and the American Chemistry Council’s Responsible Care® program and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit www.pilotchemical.com.

About Órgano Síntesis S.A. de C.V.

Órgano Síntesis S.A. de C.V. (OSSA) is a privately-owned Mexican company established in 1966 with the purpose of manufacturing fine chemicals. Since its inception, the firm has been highly committed to supplying top quality products to the cosmetic, soap and detergent, and specialty chemical industries while serving not only the Mexican market, but also other countries in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

