Pilot Energy : Resignation of Directors

Announcement to ASX

7 February 2019

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) (Pilot Energy, or the Company) wishes to announce that Tung Leung Wong and Dr Xingjin Wang has resigned from their position as Executive Directors.

Mr Xue expressed his sincere gratitude to Mr Wong and Dr Wang for their valuable contribution to the Company during their tenure as Directors.

