Pilot Energy : Response to ASX Appendix 5B Query

Pilot Energy Limited

ABN 86 115229 984

Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

T: +61 2 8016 2819

F: +61 2 9279 0664

26 February 2019

By email:Daniel.Nicholson@asx.com.au

Dear Madeleine

Pilot Energy Limited (the Company or PGY): Appendix 5B Query

In response to the questions raised in your letter dated 21 February 2019, the Company confirms as follows:

1. Yes, PGY expects to continue to have negative operating cash flows for the next quarter. However, the Company has adequate cash balances to meet its commitments for February and March 2019

2. Yes, the Company is planning to carry out additional capital raising in March/April 2019 to ensure

sufficient funds for 2019.

3. Yes, PGY expects to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives. PGY has already made moves to minimise its cash outflow by curtailing non-essential activities, through cost control measures and is seeking reimbursement of expenditure from JV parties. In addition to this, PGY is in discussions with a potential investor regarding the provision of additional funding to support the ongoing operations of the Company. As noted in (1) above, the Company expects to have adequate cash to meet day to day operations for February and March 2019 until the additional capital raising in March/April 2019.

4. Confirmed.

5. The responses to questions (1) - (4) above have been authorised by the Chairman of the Company, Mr Wilson Xue.

Yours sincerely

Lisa Dadswell Company Secretary Pilot Energy Ltd

Tel: +61 2 8016 2819

E:Lisa.Dadswell@boardroomlimited.com.au

21 February 2019

Ms Lisa Dadswell Company Secretary Pilot Energy Limited

By email:lisa.dadswell@boardroomlimited.com.au

Dear Ms Dadswell

Pilot Energy Limited ('PGY'): Appendix 5B Query

ASX refers to PGY's Appendix 5B quarterly report for the period ended 31 December 2018 lodged with ASX Market Announcements Platform on 31 January 2019 (the 'Appendix 5B').

ASX notes that PGY has reported:

• negative net operating cash flows for the quarter of $297,000;

• cash at the end of the quarter of $305,000; and

• estimated cash outflows for the next quarter of $335,000.

It is possible to conclude, based on the information in the Appendix 5B that if PGY were to continue to expend cash at the rate indicated by the Appendix 5B, PGY may not have sufficient cash to continue funding its operations.

In view of that, ASX asks PGY to respond separately to each of the following questions and requests for information:

1. Does PGY expect that it will continue to have negative operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

2. Has PGY taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

3. Does PGY expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

4. Please confirm that PGY is complying with Listing Rule 3.1 and that there is no information about its financial condition that should be given to ASX in accordance with that rule that has not already been released to the market.

5. Please confirm that PGY's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved under its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of PGY with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

When and where to send your response

This request is made under Listing Rule 18.7. Your response is required as soon as reasonably possible and, in any event, by no later than 1:00 PM AWST Tuesday, 26 February 2019. If we do not have your response by then, ASX will have no choice but to consider suspending trading in PGY's securities under Listing Rule 17.3. You should note that if the information requested by this letter is information required to be given to ASX under Listing Rule 3.1 and it does not fall within the exceptions mentioned in Listing Rule 3.1A, PGY's obligation is to disclose the

ASX Limited [[Listings]]

information "immediately". This may require the information to be disclosed before the deadline set out in the previous paragraph.

ASX reserves the right to release a copy of this letter and your response on the ASX Market Announcements Platform under Listing Rule 18.7A. Accordingly, your response should be in a form suitable for release to the market.

Your response should be sent to me by e-mail at ListingsCompliancePerth@asx.com.au. It should not be sent directly to the ASX Market Announcements Office. This is to allow me to review your response to confirm that it is in a form appropriate for release to the market, before it is published on the ASX Market Announcements Platform.

Listing Rule 3.1 and Listing Rule 3.1A

Listing Rule 3.1 requires a listed entity to give ASX immediately any information concerning it that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the entity's securities. Exceptions to this requirement are set out in Listing Rule 3.1A. In responding to this letter, you should have regard to PGY's obligations under Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A and also to Guidance Note 8 Continuous Disclosure: Listing Rules 3.1 - 3.1B. It should be noted that PGY's obligation to disclose information under Listing Rule 3.1 is not confined to, nor is it necessarily satisfied by, answering the questions set out in this letter.

Trading halt

If you are unable to respond to this letter by the time specified above, you should discuss with us whether it is appropriate to request a trading halt in PGY's securities under Listing Rule 17.1. If you wish to request a trading halt, you must tell us:

• the reasons for the trading halt;

• how long you want the trading halt to last;

• the event you expect to happen that will end the trading halt;

• that you are not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and

• any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt, or that we ask for.

We may require the request for a trading halt to be in writing. The trading halt cannot extend past the commencement of normal trading on the second day after the day on which it is granted.

You can find further information about trading halts in Guidance Note 16 Trading Halts & Voluntary Suspensions.

Enquiries

If you have any queries or concerns about any of the above, please contact me immediately.

Yours faithfully

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

2/2