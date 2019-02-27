Pilot Energy : Results of Annual General Meeting

Pilot Energy Limited

ABN 86 115229 984

Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

T: +61 8 9480 0470

F: +61 9321 0320

Announcement to ASX

28 February 2019

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and in accordance with section 251AA or the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the directors of Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) advise the following results of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions 1, 2, 3 and 4 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 5 was passed as a special resolution. The Chair of the meeting cast all open proxy votes in favour of each resolution.

Enquiries

Lisa Dadswell, Company Secretary, email: lisa.dadswell@boardroomlimited.com.au

Pilot Energy Limited 2019 Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 28 February 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies Number of votes cast on the poll Resolution (as at proxy close) (where applicable) Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain* For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 2,130,016 85.04% 200,859 8.02% 173,898 6.94% 40,501 Carried on a show of hands Carried 2 Election of Dr - Director Walker Li Ordinary 18,054,394 97.97% 200,609 1.09% 173,898 0.94% 10,501 Carried on a show of hands Carried 3 Re-election of Director - Mr Wilson Xue Ordinary 18,054,394 97.97% 200,609 1.09% 173,898 0.94% 10,501 Carried on a show of hands Carried 4 Ratification of previous issue of securities Ordinary 2,222,136 87.87% 132,752 5.25% 173,898 6.88% 16,488 Carried on a show of hands q C Carried a 5 Approval of additional 10% placement capacity Special 18,071,115 98.09% 177,901 0.97% 173,898 0.94% 16,488 Carried on a show of hands r rCarried i

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

