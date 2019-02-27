Log in
Pilot Energy : Results of Annual General Meeting

02/27/2019 | 07:05pm EST

Pilot Energy Limited

ABN 86 115229 984

Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

T: +61 8 9480 0470

F: +61 9321 0320

Announcement to ASX

28 February 2019

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and in accordance with section 251AA or the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the directors of Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) advise the following results of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions 1, 2, 3 and 4 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 5 was passed as a special resolution. The Chair of the meeting cast all open proxy votes in favour of each resolution.

Enquiries

Lisa Dadswell, Company Secretary, email: lisa.dadswell@boardroomlimited.com.au

About Pilot Energy: Pilot Energy Ltd is an emerging junior oil and gas exploration company that is implementing a low-cost, counter-cyclical strategy to develop a portfolio of high quality oil and gas exploration assets. The Company's aggressive new ventures program has rapidly resulted in acquisition of material working interests in the WA-481-P, WA-507-P, WA-503-P and EP416/480 exploration permits, located offshore and onshore Western Australia, in addition to a minor working interest in the EP437 permit.

Key to Pilot Energy's strategy is minimisation of project entry cost and work commitments, while allowing sufficient time to add value through desktop studies prior to seeking farming partners to fund seismic and/or drilling. Pilot Energy works closely with industry partners such as seismic contractors in order to develop creative pricing models for services that help to reduce the Company's upfront cash investment.

Pilot Energy Limited 2019 Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 28 February 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

Resolution

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain*

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried / Not Carried

1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Ordinary

2,130,016 85.04%

200,859 8.02%

173,898 6.94%

40,501

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

2 Election of Dr - Director Walker Li

Ordinary

18,054,394 97.97%

200,609 1.09%

173,898 0.94%

10,501

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

3 Re-election of Director - Mr Wilson Xue

Ordinary

18,054,394 97.97%

200,609 1.09%

173,898 0.94%

10,501

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

4 Ratification of previous issue of securities

Ordinary

2,222,136 87.87%

132,752 5.25%

173,898 6.88%

16,488

Carried on a show of hands

q

C Carried a

5 Approval of additional 10% placement capacity

Special

18,071,115 98.09%

177,901 0.97%

173,898 0.94%

16,488

Carried on a show of hands

r rCarried

i

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

e d

Disclaimer

Pilot Energy Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 00:04:08 UTC
