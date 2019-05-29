Log in
Pilot Expands into ColocationGuard's Brooklyn Data Center

05/29/2019 | 08:38am EDT

New Point of Presence provides ColocationGuard’s customers access to Pilot’s national network

ColoGuard Enterprise Solutions, LLC (ColocationGuard), one of New York’s leading colocation providers and operator of Brooklyn’s only data center, recently announced that Pilot, a leading fully featured network and internet service provider, has launched a new Point of Presence (PoP) at the company’s flagship data center: CGNY1.

The expansion into ColocationGuard’s Brooklyn data center marks Pilot’s 13th PoP in the New York Metro Area, a significant part of the self-healing, national backbone the company has built. The deployment offers more businesses access to Pilot’s affordable and reliable transit and network services, all with no monthly contracts.

“Partnering with ColocationGuard was the natural decision when evaluating where to establish Pilot’s network in Brooklyn for the first time as they echo our commitments to excellent customer service and network availability,” said Joe Fasone, Pilot CEO.

ColocationGuard’s carrier-neutral data center contains more than 50,000 square feet of available space and possesses the features that today’s enterprise customers have come to expect, including a high-density server environment with a fully redundant power architecture. The SSAE16 Certified facility is outfitted with a multi-stage security system, including integrated CCTV, biometrics, and a 24/7/365 on-site monitoring staff. All power equipment is built with N+2 redundancy in case of component failure and the building draws power from two independent power grids, backed by three diesel generators with 12,000 gallons (1 full week) of reserve fuel.

About Pilot Fiber

Pilot is a modern connectivity company and fully featured network service provider. On a mission to create a more sustainable telecom landscape, Pilot combines advanced fiber-optic technology with custom-built software and intuitively designed services, raising the bar for the entire industry. Currently serving more than 100,000 end users over its nationwide IP network, Pilot's flexible solutions allow businesses to stop worrying about their connectivity and stay focused on what matters. For more information, visit www.pilotfiber.com.

About Industry City

Industry City is a 6 million-square-foot mixed-use complex comprised of 16 buildings spanning 35 acres situated on the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The property's ownership – led by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co. – is transforming the complex, while cultivating a diverse tenant mix that fuses today's burgeoning innovation economy with traditional manufacturing and artisanal craft. This work is paving the way toward a vibrant and diverse community of forward-thinking companies that support good-paying jobs for workers across skill and experience levels. www.industrycity.com

About ColoGuard

As Brooklyn's only Data Center and Carrier Hotel for network and enterprise customers, ColoGuard operates over 50,000 square feet of colocation space at Industry City in Brooklyn, NY and 111 Town Square Place in Jersey City, NJ. Founded in 2003, ColoGuard supports space and power from 1RU to custom cage space, including dedicated & fully managed servers, catering to a range of businesses including Carriers, Service Providers, ISPs, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Government, Financial, Cloud and Peering. www.colocationguard.com


© Business Wire 2019
