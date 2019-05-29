Pilot Expands into ColocationGuard's Brooklyn Data Center

New Point of Presence provides ColocationGuard’s customers access to
Pilot’s national network
ColoGuard
Enterprise Solutions, LLC (ColocationGuard), one of New York’s
leading colocation providers and operator of Brooklyn’s only data
center, recently announced that Pilot,
a leading fully featured network and internet service provider, has
launched a new Point of Presence (PoP) at the company’s flagship data
center:
CGNY1.
The expansion into ColocationGuard’s Brooklyn data center marks Pilot’s
13th PoP in the New York Metro Area, a significant part of
the self-healing, national backbone the company has built. The
deployment offers more businesses access to Pilot’s affordable and
reliable transit and network services, all with no monthly contracts.
“Partnering with ColocationGuard was the natural decision when
evaluating where to establish Pilot’s network in Brooklyn for the first
time as they echo our commitments to excellent customer service and
network availability,” said Joe Fasone, Pilot CEO.
ColocationGuard’s carrier-neutral data center contains more than 50,000
square feet of available space and possesses the features that today’s
enterprise customers have come to expect, including a high-density
server environment with a fully redundant power architecture. The SSAE16
Certified facility is outfitted with a multi-stage security system,
including integrated CCTV, biometrics, and a 24/7/365 on-site monitoring
staff. All power equipment is built with N+2 redundancy in case of
component failure and the building draws power from two independent
power grids, backed by three diesel generators with 12,000 gallons (1
full week) of reserve fuel.
About Pilot Fiber
Pilot is a modern connectivity company and fully featured network
service provider. On a mission to create a more sustainable telecom
landscape, Pilot combines advanced fiber-optic technology with
custom-built software and intuitively designed services, raising the bar
for the entire industry. Currently serving more than 100,000 end users
over its nationwide IP network, Pilot's flexible solutions allow
businesses to stop worrying about their connectivity and stay focused on
what matters. For more information, visit www.pilotfiber.com.
About Industry City
Industry City is a 6 million-square-foot mixed-use complex comprised of
16 buildings spanning 35 acres situated on the waterfront in Sunset
Park, Brooklyn. The property's ownership – led by Belvedere Capital,
Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co. – is transforming the complex, while
cultivating a diverse tenant mix that fuses today's burgeoning
innovation economy with traditional manufacturing and artisanal craft.
This work is paving the way toward a vibrant and diverse community of
forward-thinking companies that support good-paying jobs for workers
across skill and experience levels. www.industrycity.com
About ColoGuard
As Brooklyn's only Data Center and Carrier Hotel for network and
enterprise customers, ColoGuard operates over 50,000 square feet of
colocation space at Industry City in Brooklyn, NY and 111 Town Square
Place in Jersey City, NJ. Founded in 2003, ColoGuard supports space and
power from 1RU to custom cage space, including dedicated & fully managed
servers, catering to a range of businesses including Carriers, Service
Providers, ISPs, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Government,
Financial, Cloud and Peering. www.colocationguard.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005026/en/