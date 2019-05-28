Pilot Growth Closes Fully-Invested $45 Million Fund II

Pilot Growth Management LLC, a technology-focused growth equity firm,
today announced the full deployment and final closing of Pilot Growth
Equity Fund II, LP (“PGE II”). The total amount of new capital in PGE II
is $45 million. Pilot Growth received repeat commitments from
institutional anchor limited partners in the first fund and attracted
interest from many family offices.
Pilot Growth, which manages over $200 million of growth stage capital
including exits, counts several category-leading software companies
among those in its portfolio, including CB Insights, r4 Technologies,
Bizzabo and Tailwind.
“We are gratified by the steadfast support from our limited partners;
they believe in our team, our portfolio and our investment approach,”
stated Neil Callahan, co-founder and managing partner of Pilot Growth.
Paul Breitenbach, the Founder & CEO of r4, a cross-enterprise AI
company, and former co-founder of Priceline said, “I am excited to be
partnering with Pilot Growth. Not only do they invest and help grow
market leading AI companies, but they are also a pioneering practitioner
of AI with their home grown NavPod platform. NavPod helps Pilot source
growth stage market leading software companies like r4.”
“NavPod is a tireless team member who gets smarter every day as she
sources and ranks potential investments for us. Of the 10 portfolio
companies in our two funds, 80 percent were initially sourced and
validated by NavPod, which enabled our senior team to contact the
entrepreneurs at exactly the right time,” said William Lee, Pilot Growth
co-founder and managing director. “The team exited Zenedge, a NavPod
deal, via a sale to Oracle in 2018, validating NavPod’s contribution to
the strategy’s long-term success.”
A cornerstone of the Pilot Growth’s team strategy is applying their own
entrepreneurial experience and senior business development advisors to
help their portfolio companies grow faster. “We are excited to partner
with entrepreneurs and management teams to help them rapidly expand
their innovative platforms into larger companies with loyal customer
bases,” said Rob Walker, co-founder and managing director of Pilot
Growth.
About Pilot Growth Equity
Pilot Growth Equity ("Pilot Growth") is a technology growth equity firm
with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Washington, DC. Pilot
Growth invests in growth-stage technology companies that require capital
and strategic resources to accelerate their growth. Founded by
entrepreneurs, Pilot Growth provides its portfolio companies a
combination of world class operating, company-building, and advisory
expertise, as well as global access to private and
public-sector customers. Please visit us at www.pilotgrowth.com.
About r4 Technologies, Inc.
Founded in 2013, r4 Technologies is the leader in applying AI to
cross-enterprise management, delivering better business outcomes as a
service. r4 was created by founders of Priceline, leveraging decades of
expertise in extracting profit from data.
In 2019, r4 was named
a Gartner Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies. The company is based in
Ridgefield, CT, with operations in San Francisco, Austin, Washington,
DC, Dublin, London, Munich, Delhi, and Pune. For more information,
please visit www.r4.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005096/en/