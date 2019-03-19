Pimax : Launches its Ruggedized B2B RE Series VR Headsets and Brainwarp Technology with Full Functionality at GTC 2019

Pimax,
a leading innovator in immersive virtual reality hardware technology
announces a business-focused ruggedized version of its latest 8K Series
of VR headsets and brings samples of the new edition to GTC 2019.
The Pimax 8K RE, 5K Plus RE and 5K OLED RE (RE stands for ruggedization)
are the three models of the new B2B focused editions. They have
maintained the wide 200-degree diagonal field of view, the industry
leading high resolution and the modular expandability with two expansion
ports. They are also built with numerous hardware ruggedization features
for commercial use and come with a dedicated support package.
In partnership with Ecoplants,
which focuses on 3D scanning for PBR (Physically Based Rendering)
material, Pimax is presenting a commercial VR application and aims to
tap into the business market of various industries. It features accurate
hand tracking, inside-out position and rotation tracking, and top
quality interior design with PBR materials produced by Ecoplants.
Pimax also announces it is officially making available its new Brainwarp
version 1.0, which includes a set of three technologies – Smart
Smoothing, Fixed Foveated Rendering (FFR) and Refresh Rate Switching
(RRS). Brainwarp is a set of technologies enabled by NVIDIA
VRWorks, a suite of APIs, libraries and engines that enable
application and headset developers to create amazing VR experiences.
With NVIDIA VRWorks, Brainwarp considerably reduces hardware
requirements, limits latency, and boosts refresh rates to enable
high-quality content and smooth VR experiences. These new tools benefit
a wide range of video hardware, enabling compatibility with mid-range
graphics and enhancing frame rate on high-end hardware even for the most
demanding software titles.
“With the announcement of our new RE series, our goal is to redefine the
value proposition for ruggedized B2B VR headsets to encourage and
promote powerful commercial use cases together with our current and
future customers.” Kevin Henderson, Head of US Operations and
Spokesperson for Pimax VR, said, “We’re happy to announce the official
release of Brainwarp at GTC 2019. Empowered by NVIDIA VRWorks, we have
fulfilled our goal to bring a cutting-edge immersive VR experience to
our users.”
Pimax is co-exhibiting with Ecoplants at GTC 2019, Booth #1716 at the
San Jose Convention Center.
