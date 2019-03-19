Pimax : Launches its Ruggedized B2B RE Series VR Headsets and Brainwarp Technology with Full Functionality at GTC 2019

Pimax, a leading innovator in immersive virtual reality hardware technology announces a business-focused ruggedized version of its latest 8K Series of VR headsets and brings samples of the new edition to GTC 2019.

The Pimax 8K RE, 5K Plus RE and 5K OLED RE (RE stands for ruggedization) are the three models of the new B2B focused editions. They have maintained the wide 200-degree diagonal field of view, the industry leading high resolution and the modular expandability with two expansion ports. They are also built with numerous hardware ruggedization features for commercial use and come with a dedicated support package.

In partnership with Ecoplants, which focuses on 3D scanning for PBR (Physically Based Rendering) material, Pimax is presenting a commercial VR application and aims to tap into the business market of various industries. It features accurate hand tracking, inside-out position and rotation tracking, and top quality interior design with PBR materials produced by Ecoplants.

Pimax also announces it is officially making available its new Brainwarp version 1.0, which includes a set of three technologies – Smart Smoothing, Fixed Foveated Rendering (FFR) and Refresh Rate Switching (RRS). Brainwarp is a set of technologies enabled by NVIDIA VRWorks, a suite of APIs, libraries and engines that enable application and headset developers to create amazing VR experiences. With NVIDIA VRWorks, Brainwarp considerably reduces hardware requirements, limits latency, and boosts refresh rates to enable high-quality content and smooth VR experiences. These new tools benefit a wide range of video hardware, enabling compatibility with mid-range graphics and enhancing frame rate on high-end hardware even for the most demanding software titles.

“With the announcement of our new RE series, our goal is to redefine the value proposition for ruggedized B2B VR headsets to encourage and promote powerful commercial use cases together with our current and future customers.” Kevin Henderson, Head of US Operations and Spokesperson for Pimax VR, said, “We’re happy to announce the official release of Brainwarp at GTC 2019. Empowered by NVIDIA VRWorks, we have fulfilled our goal to bring a cutting-edge immersive VR experience to our users.”

Pimax is co-exhibiting with Ecoplants at GTC 2019, Booth #1716 at the San Jose Convention Center.

