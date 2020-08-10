Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pimberly Joins The Global Scale-Up Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:40am EDT

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pimberly, the Manchester-based SaaS Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform provider, announces that the company has joined the Global Scale-Up Programme, which helps fast-growing businesses across Greater Manchester expand on a worldwide scale and drive revenue in new marketplaces.

The programme is funded by Manchester-based investors The Growth Company and developed in partnership with international powerhouses such as Santander, Manchester Airport, KPMG and DWF. These companies are sharing their extensive knowledge and experience of growing on a global scale with companies in the programme.

Another major benefit to the Global Scale-Up Programme is being part of a global market entry network that offers peer-to-peer discussions and international expansion bootcamps.

The programme gives Pimberly the opportunity to collaborate with other dynamic Manchester businesses that have been selected, which include Fintech specialists Total Processing, conversion optimisation platform Endless Gain, energy automation experts StemaCo and many more.

Martin Balaam, CEO at Pimberly, said, “Joining the Growth Company’s Global Scale-Up Programme is a fantastic opportunity for Pimberly to reach the next phase of our international expansion strategy and continue to grow in marketplaces all over the world.

To be selected for the programme is a testament to the hard work and dedication that all of the Pimberly team put in and I have no doubt that the sky’s the limit for the kind of business growth we can achieve in the near future.”

Becoming a part of the Global Scale-Up Programme is the latest accomplishment in a year of great successes for Pimberly. Earlier in 2020, the company was recognised as one of the UK’s fastest-growing scaleups through joining the acclaimed Tech Nation Upscale 5.0 programme.

The company has also expanded their partner network, with eCommerce platform BigCommerce and B2B SaaS solution SwiftCloud collaborating with Pimberly on a range of innovative projects.

About Pimberly

Pimberly is an innovative SaaS-based Product Information Management (PIM) platform. As the only wholly UK-based and owned PIM company, the team behind Pimberly helps businesses to manage their product information more efficiently. The platform allows retailers, distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to harness and enrich increasing volumes of product data, across multiple channels and regions – enabling them to get products to market faster and improve sales.

www.pimberly.com

For more information please contact:
Nikki Ratcliffe or Paul Rose
Pimberly
Tel: +44 161 804 1850
marketing@pimberly.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aThe first larger scale production campaign of Aptahem's lead candidate Apta-1 is now ready to start
AQ
10:52aAs Companies Recast Themselves in Pandemic Economy, How Likely Are They to Ensure Good Behavior and Conduct?
GL
10:51aSaudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
10:51aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Completes Onboarding Of More Than 50 Luxury, All-Inclusive AMResorts® Offerings
PR
10:50aJSC HALYK BANK : 1H & 2Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
10:49aSaudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
10:49aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for the Continuation of the Term of BoD
PU
10:49aVILLAGE BANK & TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:49aAT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Easton, Conn. to Support Public Safety
PU
10:49aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : to take over Painted Pony Energy in $461-million deal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Konzernergebnis nach Steuern im 1. Halbjahr durch Covid-19-..
4BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
5COPPER : Copper recovers as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group