Pin Oak Energy Announces Acquisition of 43,000 Utica Acres From SWEPI LP in NW Pennsylvania

Pin Oak Energy Partners LLC (“Pin Oak Energy” or the “Company”)
announces the closing of a transaction with SWEPI LP (”Shell”) for
approximately 43,000 acres prospective for Utica shale development in
northwestern Pennsylvania. The transaction increases Pin Oak Energy’s
acreage position across the Appalachian Basin to 167,000 net deep acres
with 99% of those net deep acres being held by production (“HBP”).
Pin Oak Energy’s Chief Business Development Officer, Mark Van Tyne,
stated, “This transaction further bolsters the Company’s deep Utica
rights in the oil and wet gas windows of the play. The fact that the
majority of the acreage is HBP affords us time to more thoroughly
evaluate the region as we high grade locations for economic development.
With multiple deals in our pipeline, Pin Oak Energy looks forward to
continuing to build our brand and asset base.”
Pin Oak Energy’s net deep acre position in Mercer, Crawford and Venango
Counties, Pennsylvania increased to a total of 60,000, 5,500 and 7,100
respectively. The Company now touts 64,000 net deep acres in Ohio and
103,000 net deep acres in Pennsylvania. The acquisition also includes
drilled and completed, but not on-line, horizontal Utica Shale wells
along with previously built, but not drilled, well pads.
About Pin Oak Energy
Pin Oak Energy Partners LLC and its subsidiaries are Appalachian Basin
energy companies engaged in the exploration and production of
conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas assets, along with
the operation and ownership of midstream pipeline systems. The Company
currently operates wells producing nearly 14.0 MMcfe/d net (11%
liquids), over 125 miles of midstream assets, and maintains 178,000 net
acres (167,000 net deep acres) in the basin. Visit Pin Oak Energy at www.pinoakep.com.
