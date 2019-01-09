Pincho Factory Rebrands to PINCHO

The South Florida Better Burger and Skewer Concept’s New Branding Combines Passion and Flavor in a Mission to be Bigger than Food

Rebrand has been in the Works for 14 Months

Pincho Factory, the award-winning burgers, skewers and bowls concept inspired by Latin street food culture, today dropped the “Factory” and will now be known simply as PINCHO. The name change caps off a monumental year of changes for the brand including a round of investment, a new CEO, an updated menu as well as the launch of online ordering and third party delivery. This latest change signifies a larger mission for the company to be “bigger than food” with new branding and a new store design. Dedicated to serving the highest quality fresh food, PINCHO is a movement built on flavor, culture and passion.

Becoming PINCHO is a natural evolution for the brand as it has always been more than just food to its loyal guests. The rebrand, which has been in the works for the past 14 months, will create an elevated hospitality experience at the leading edge of the fast casual space. PINCHO worked with NATIVO, a Miami-based branding and design studio, on the official rebrand.

The new restaurant design flaunts a sleek yet still edgy interior, offering a modern, inviting tone, with accent colors tastefully exposing the brand’s slogan and mantra “Flavor. Culture. Passion.” On the exterior, guests will be greeted with a distinctive and bold design, while interior walls will display one-of-a-kind artwork from some of Miami’s most acclaimed street artists, evoking the classic feel of a Latin street food joint.

“From our remodeled restaurants to our new look, vibe and delicious menu, our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our mission to magnify the PINCHO experience for our fans,” said Jayson Tipp, Chief Executive Officer, PINCHO. “Our brand was built on hard work, food crafted from scratch and made to order with love. We believe this evolution will communicate our brand values, business goals, and relatability to our guests now more than ever.”

With culture and street style being a major part of the PINCHO brand, the company is rolling out original, trendy apparel with the feel of a modern lifestyle brand rather than what people have come to expect from restaurant brands. The look and feel will resonate throughout the restaurant and will be featured on new brand uniforms including hats, shirts, aprons and other PINCHO merchandise.

“Flavor is the taste of our food and the style we bring from Miami to the world as well as our intention to make everything we do vibrant. Through our emphasis on Culture, we want our teams’ individual talents to elevate our game and deliver great experiences. Our Passion for hospitality is the driving force behind everything we do and stand for at PINCHO. By simplifying our name, we will continue to build on the existing energy we’ve created for our loyal guests,” said Otto Othman, cofounder and Chairman, PINCHO. “We are excited to share an even deeper cultural experience with our community of fans that we’ve inspired since opening in 2010.”

PINCHO brings fresh, authentic Latin flavors together in a creative, gotta-try-everything menu, with a meal for every moment—from lean to indulgent, quick bites to family dinners. From conception, PINCHO has been well-known for its delicious assortment of burgers and skewers “pinchos”, along with its crave-worthy bowls.

PINCHO currently has 7 company owned and 4 franchised and licensed locations throughout South Florida, with plans to expand to 100 locations nationwide over the next 5 years. The Company opened its first location in Miami in 2010.

For more information and images, please visit PINCHO’s new website at www.pincho.com.

About PINCHO

Based in Miami, Florida, PINCHO was founded during a 4th of July family BBQ in 2010 by three cousins Nedal Ahmad, Otto Othman and Nizar Ahmad. The brand quickly transpired into a successful collection of 11 restaurants throughout Florida. The rapidly expanding fast-casual food chain serves up pinchos, also known as skewers, along with mouthwatering, premium hamburgers, crave-worthy bowls and a variety of other quality hormone-free food. For more information about PINCHO, please visit www.pincho.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005472/en/