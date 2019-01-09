Pincho Factory Rebrands to PINCHO

Pincho Factory, the award-winning burgers, skewers and bowls concept
inspired by Latin street food culture, today dropped the “Factory” and
will now be known simply as PINCHO.
The name change caps off a monumental year of changes for the brand
including a round of investment, a new CEO, an updated menu as well as
the launch of online ordering and third party delivery. This latest
change signifies a larger mission for the company to be “bigger than
food” with new branding and a new store design. Dedicated to serving the
highest quality fresh food, PINCHO is a movement built on flavor,
culture and passion.
Becoming PINCHO is a natural evolution for the brand as it has always
been more than just food to its loyal guests. The rebrand, which has
been in the works for the past 14 months, will create an elevated
hospitality experience at the leading edge of the fast casual space.
PINCHO worked with NATIVO, a Miami-based branding and design studio, on
the official rebrand.
The new restaurant design flaunts a sleek yet still edgy interior,
offering a modern, inviting tone, with accent colors tastefully exposing
the brand’s slogan and mantra “Flavor. Culture. Passion.” On the
exterior, guests will be greeted with a distinctive and bold design,
while interior walls will display one-of-a-kind artwork from some of
Miami’s most acclaimed street artists, evoking the classic feel of a
Latin street food joint.
“From our remodeled restaurants to our new look, vibe and delicious
menu, our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our
mission to magnify the PINCHO experience for our fans,” said Jayson
Tipp, Chief Executive Officer, PINCHO. “Our brand was built on hard
work, food crafted from scratch and made to order with love. We believe
this evolution will communicate our brand values, business goals, and
relatability to our guests now more than ever.”
With culture and street style being a major part of the PINCHO brand,
the company is rolling out original, trendy apparel with the feel of a
modern lifestyle brand rather than what people have come to expect from
restaurant brands. The look and feel will resonate throughout the
restaurant and will be featured on new brand uniforms including hats,
shirts, aprons and other PINCHO merchandise.
“Flavor is the taste of our food and the style we bring from Miami to
the world as well as our intention to make everything we do vibrant.
Through our emphasis on Culture, we want our teams’ individual talents
to elevate our game and deliver great experiences. Our Passion for
hospitality is the driving force behind everything we do and stand for
at PINCHO. By simplifying our name, we will continue to build on the
existing energy we’ve created for our loyal guests,” said Otto Othman,
cofounder and Chairman, PINCHO. “We are excited to share an even deeper
cultural experience with our community of fans that we’ve inspired since
opening in 2010.”
PINCHO brings fresh, authentic Latin flavors together in a creative,
gotta-try-everything menu, with a meal for every moment—from lean to
indulgent, quick bites to family dinners. From conception, PINCHO has
been well-known for its delicious assortment of burgers and skewers
“pinchos”, along with its crave-worthy bowls.
PINCHO currently has 7 company owned and 4 franchised and licensed
locations throughout South Florida, with plans to expand to 100
locations nationwide over the next 5 years. The Company opened its first
location in Miami in 2010.
For more information and images, please visit PINCHO’s new website at www.pincho.com.
About PINCHO
Based in Miami, Florida, PINCHO was founded during a 4th of
July family BBQ in 2010 by three cousins Nedal Ahmad, Otto Othman and
Nizar Ahmad. The brand quickly transpired into a successful collection
of 11 restaurants throughout Florida. The rapidly expanding fast-casual
food chain serves up pinchos, also known as skewers, along with
mouthwatering, premium hamburgers, crave-worthy bowls and a variety of
other quality hormone-free food. For more information about PINCHO,
please visit www.pincho.com
