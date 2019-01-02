Pincho Factory :'s New “Hangover Burger” Rings in the New Year as January Chalkboard Special

Indulgent Burger Features Fried Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Potato Sticks, Fried Egg and Homemade Cilantro and Pincho Sauce

New Menu Creation Kicks off Year of Innovation from Award-Winning South Florida Better Burger and Skewer Fast Casual Concept

As people around South Florida recover from a holiday of partying and revelry, Pincho Factory (“Pincho” or the “Company”), the award-winning burgers, skewers and bowls concept inspired by Latin street food culture, has the perfect January Chalkboard Special to get you through the month. The “Hangover Burger” is Pincho’s all natural burger patty, topped with fried cheese, caramelized onions, potato sticks, our homemade cilantro and pincho sauce and a fried egg between a warm brioche bun.

“We created the new Hangover Burger, to give our loyal fans something a little extra indulgent to get them going from too many late nights and fun during the holiday season,” said Otto Othman, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Pincho Factory. “The Hangover Burger is the perfect offering to kick off the year and is the first of many exciting new menu innovations we have planned to share with guests in 2019!”

Fans can stop into one of Pincho Factory’s 10 South Florida locations to try the monthly Chalkboard Special or one of Pincho’s many distinctive burgers, including the house special, Pincho Burger.

Pincho Factory currently has 7 company owned and 4 franchised and licensed locations throughout South Florida, with plans to expand to 100 locations nationwide over the next 5 years. The Company opened its first location in Miami in 2010. For more information or to find your nearest Pincho Factory location, visit www.pinchofactory.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Pincho Factory

Based in Miami, Florida, Pincho Factory was founded during a 4th of July family BBQ in 2010 by three cousins Nedal Ahmad, Otto Othman and Nizar Ahmad. The brand quickly transpired into a successful collection of 10 restaurants throughout Florida. The rapidly expanding fast-casual food chain serves up pinchos, also known as kebabs, bowls and salads along with mouthwatering, premium hamburgers and a variety of other quality hormone-free food. For more information about Pincho Factory please visit www.pinchofactory.com.

