Pincho Factory :'s New “Hangover Burger” Rings in the New Year as January Chalkboard Special

As people around South Florida recover from a holiday of partying and
revelry, Pincho
Factory (“Pincho” or the “Company”), the award-winning burgers,
skewers and bowls concept inspired by Latin street food culture, has the
perfect January Chalkboard Special to get you through the month. The
“Hangover Burger” is Pincho’s all natural burger patty, topped with
fried cheese, caramelized onions, potato sticks, our homemade cilantro
and pincho sauce and a fried egg between a warm brioche bun.
“We created the new Hangover Burger, to give our loyal fans something a
little extra indulgent to get them going from too many late nights and
fun during the holiday season,” said Otto Othman, Co-Founder and Chief
Marketing Officer at Pincho Factory. “The Hangover Burger is the perfect
offering to kick off the year and is the first of many exciting new menu
innovations we have planned to share with guests in 2019!”
Fans can stop into one of Pincho Factory’s 10 South Florida locations to
try the monthly Chalkboard Special or one of Pincho’s many distinctive
burgers, including the house special, Pincho Burger.
Pincho Factory currently has 7 company owned and 4 franchised and
licensed locations throughout South Florida, with plans to expand to 100
locations nationwide over the next 5 years. The Company opened its first
location in Miami in 2010. For more information or to find your nearest
Pincho Factory location, visit www.pinchofactory.com
and follow us on Facebook,
Twitter
and Instagram.
About Pincho Factory
Based in Miami, Florida, Pincho Factory was founded during a 4th of July
family BBQ in 2010 by three cousins Nedal Ahmad, Otto Othman and Nizar
Ahmad. The brand quickly transpired into a successful collection of 10
restaurants throughout Florida. The rapidly expanding fast-casual food
chain serves up pinchos, also known as kebabs, bowls and salads along
with mouthwatering, premium hamburgers and a variety of other quality
hormone-free food. For more information about Pincho Factory please
visit www.pinchofactory.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005380/en/