Pine Care : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO THE UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY GENERAL CASH OFFER BY GEAR SECURITIES INVESTMENT LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF TANG YIU SING TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES OF PINE CARE GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED BY AND/OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY TANG YIU SING AND THE PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH HIM

02/27/2020 | 05:24pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This joint announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Pine Care Group Limited.

Tang Yiu Sing

Pine Care Group Limited

松 齡 護 老 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock code: 1989)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO

THE UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY GENERAL CASH OFFER BY

GEAR SECURITIES INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF TANG YIU SING TO

ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES OF

PINE CARE GROUP LIMITED

(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED BY AND/OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY TANG YIU SING AND THE PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH HIM);

Financial adviser to the Offeror

Financial adviser to the Company

Trinity Corporate Finance Limited

Opus Capital Limited

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

Grand Moore Capital Limited

- 1 -

Reference is made to (i) the joint announcement (the ''Joint Announcement'') issued by Pine Care Group Limited (the ''Company'') and Tang Yiu Sing (the ''Offeror'') on 5 February 2020 in relation to, among other things, the SPA and the Offer; (ii) the joint announcement issued by the Company and the Offeror on 11 February 2020 in relation to the completion of the SPA (the ''Completion Announcement''); (iii) the joint announcement issued by the Company and the Offeror on 26 February 2020 in relation to the delay in despatch of the Composite Document (as defund below) and (iv) the composite document jointly issued by the Company and the Offeror dated 28 February 2020 (the ''Composite Document''). Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this joint announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Composite Document.

DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

The Composite Document containing, among other things, (i) details of the Offer (including the expected timetable); (ii) the letter from the Board; (iii) the letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Offer Shareholders in relation to the Offer;

  1. the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee in relation to the Offer; and (v) the Form of Acceptance, has been despatched to the Shareholders on 28 February 2020 in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The Offer will be opened for acceptance on and from, Friday, 28 February 2020 and the latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020 (unless revised or extended in accordance with the Takeovers Code, in which case, an announcement will be made as and when appropriate).

Unless otherwise specified, all times and dates contained in this joint announcement refer to Hong Kong local times and dates.

Event

Time and Date

Despatch date of the Composite Document and the accompanying

Form of Acceptance (Note 1). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 28 February 2020

Offer opens for acceptance (Note 2). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 28 February 2020

Latest time and date for acceptance of

the Offer (Notes 2, 4, 5 and 6) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020

Closing Date (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 20 March 2020

Announcement of the results of

the Offer to be posted on the website of the

Stock Exchange (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . by 7:00 p.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020

Latest date of posting of remittances

in respect of valid acceptances received on or before

the latest time for acceptance of the Offer (Notes 3 and 6) . . . . . . . Tuesday, 31 March 2020

- 2 -

  1. The Offer, which is unconditional in all respects, is made on Friday, 28 February 2020, the date of the Composite Document, and are capable of acceptance on and from that date until the Closing Date.
  2. The latest time for acceptance of the Offer is 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date unless the Offeror revises or extends the Offer in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The Offeror has the right under the Takeovers Code to extend the Offer until such date as he may determine in accordance with the Takeovers Code (or as permitted by the Executive in accordance with the Takeovers Code). An announcement will be jointly issued by the Company and the Offeror through the website of the Stock Exchange by 7:00 p.m. on the Closing Date stating the results of the Offer and whether the Offer has been revised or extended or have expired. In the event that the Offeror decides to extend the Offer, the announcement will state the next closing date of the Offer or that the Offer will remain open until further notice. In the latter case, at least 14 days' notice in writing will be given before the Offer is closed to those Offer Shareholders who have not accepted the Offer.
  3. Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty) payable for the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer will be despatched to accepting Offer Shareholders by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within seven Business Days following the date of receipt by the Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, of all the duly completed acceptances of the Offer and the relevant documents of title of the Offer Shares in respect of such acceptance to render the acceptance under the Offer complete and valid.
  4. Acceptances of the Offer shall be irrevocable and not capable of being withdrawn, except in the circumstances as set out in the paragraph headed ''4. Right of withdrawal'' in Appendix I to the Composite Document.
  5. Beneficial owners of Offer Shares who hold their Offer Shares in CCASS directly as an investor participant or indirectly via a broker or custodian participant should note the timing requirements (set out in Appendix I to the Composite Document) for causing instructions to be made to CCASS in accordance with the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures.
  6. If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or ''extreme conditions'' caused by super typhoons or a black rainstorm warning:
    1. in force in Hong Kong at any local time between 12:00 noon but no longer in force after 12:00 noon on the latest date for acceptance of the Offer, the latest time for acceptance of the Offer will remain at 4:00 p.m. on the same Business Day;

- 3 -

  1. in force in Hong Kong at any local time between 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. on the latest date for acceptance of the Offer, the latest time for acceptance of the Offer will be rescheduled to 4:00 p.m. on the following Business Day which does not have either of those warnings in force at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

By Order of the Board

Pine Care Group Limited

Tang Yiu SingYim Ting Kwok

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely Mr. Yim Ting Kwok (chairman of the Board), Mr. Yim Billy Pui Kei (chief executive officer), Mr. Chan Yip Keung and Mr. Yim Edwin Pui Hin; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Ng Kwok Fu Alex and Mr. Lam Yat Hon; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. Wong Ping San John, Mr. Liu Kwong Sang and Dr. Liu Yuk Shing.

All Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than the information relating to the Offeror and parties acting in concert with him (excluding the Vendor)) and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with him (excluding the Vendor)) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omissions of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

The Offeror accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than information relating to the Group, the Vendor and parties acting in concert with them (excluding the Offeror)) and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Group, the Vendor and parties acting in concert with them (excluding the Offeror)) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

In the case of inconsistency, the English text of this joint announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Pine Care Group Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 22:19:19 UTC
