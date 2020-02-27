Pine Care : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO THE UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY GENERAL CASH OFFER BY GEAR SECURITIES INVESTMENT LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF TANG YIU SING TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED SHARES OF PINE CARE GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED BY AND/OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY TANG YIU SING AND THE PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH HIM

Reference is made to (i) the joint announcement (the ''Joint Announcement'') issued by Pine Care Group Limited (the ''Company'') and Tang Yiu Sing (the ''Offeror'') on 5 February 2020 in relation to, among other things, the SPA and the Offer; (ii) the joint announcement issued by the Company and the Offeror on 11 February 2020 in relation to the completion of the SPA (the ''Completion Announcement''); (iii) the joint announcement issued by the Company and the Offeror on 26 February 2020 in relation to the delay in despatch of the Composite Document (as defund below) and (iv) the composite document jointly issued by the Company and the Offeror dated 28 February 2020 (the ''Composite Document''). Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this joint announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Composite Document.

DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

The Composite Document containing, among other things, (i) details of the Offer (including the expected timetable); (ii) the letter from the Board; (iii) the letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Offer Shareholders in relation to the Offer;

the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee in relation to the Offer; and (v) the Form of Acceptance, has been despatched to the Shareholders on 28 February 2020 in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The Offer will be opened for acceptance on and from, Friday, 28 February 2020 and the latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020 (unless revised or extended in accordance with the Takeovers Code, in which case, an announcement will be made as and when appropriate).

Unless otherwise specified, all times and dates contained in this joint announcement refer to Hong Kong local times and dates.

Event Time and Date

Despatch date of the Composite Document and the accompanying

Form of Acceptance (Note 1). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 28 February 2020

Offer opens for acceptance (Note 2). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 28 February 2020

Latest time and date for acceptance of

the Offer (Notes 2, 4, 5 and 6) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020

Closing Date (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 20 March 2020

Announcement of the results of

the Offer to be posted on the website of the

Stock Exchange (Note 2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . by 7:00 p.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020

Latest date of posting of remittances

in respect of valid acceptances received on or before

the latest time for acceptance of the Offer (Notes 3 and 6) . . . . . . . Tuesday, 31 March 2020