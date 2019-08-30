|
Pine Care : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 AUGUST 2019
08/30/2019 | 04:36am EDT
Pine Care Group Limited
松 齡 護 老 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1989)
POLL RESULTS OF
THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 AUGUST 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 30 August 2019 have been passed.
The board of directors (the pleased to announce that all Company held on 30 August results are as follows:
''Board'') of Pine Care Group Limited (the ''Company'') is the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the 2019 (the ''AGM'') were duly passed by way of poll. The poll
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%) (Note (a))
For
Against
1.
To consider, adopt and receive the audited
730,408,000
0
consolidated financial statements of the
(100.00%)
Company and the reports of the directors and
|
auditor of the Company for the year ended 31
|
March 2019.
|
2.
To declare a final dividend of HK0.78 cent per
730,408,000
0
ordinary share of the Company for the year
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
ended 31 March 2019.
|
3.
To re-elect Mr. Yim Billy Pui Kei as an
730,408,000
0
executive director of the Company.
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
4.
To re-elect Mr. Yim Edwin Pui Hin as an
730,408,000
0
executive director of the Company.
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
5.
To re-elect Mr. Lam Yat Hon as a non-executive
730,408,000
0
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%) (Note (a))
For
Against
6.
To authorize the board of directors of the
730,408,000
0
Company to fix the respective directors'
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
7.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditor of the
730,408,000
0
Company and to authorize the board of directors
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
8.
To give a general mandate to the directors of
730,408,000
0
the Company to repurchase the Company's
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
9.
To give a general mandate to the directors of
730,408,000
0
the Company to issue, allot and deal with
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
10.
Conditional upon the passing of resolutions nos.
730,408,000
0
8 and 9, to extend the Issuance Mandate granted
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
Notes:
-
The number and percentage of votes are based on the total number of shares of the Company voted by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM in person or by proxy.
-
As all the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions nos. 1 to 10, all such ordinary resolutions were duly passed.
-
The total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the AGM: 902,880,000 shares.
-
The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM: 902,880,000 shares.
-
The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''): Nil.
-
The total number of shares of the Company that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM: Nil.
-
None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 5 July 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
-
The Company's Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
By order of the Board
Pine Care Group Limited
Yim Ting Kwok
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 30 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely Mr. Yim Ting Kwok (chairman of the Board), Mr. Yim Billy Pui Kei (chief executive officer), Mr. Chan Yip Keung and Mr. Yim Edwin Pui Hin; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Ng Kwok Fu Alex and Mr. Lam Yat Hon; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. Wong Ping San John, Mr. Liu Kwong Sang and Dr. Liu Yuk Shing.
