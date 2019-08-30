Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pine Care : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 AUGUST 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Pine Care Group Limited

齡 護 老 有 限

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1989)

POLL RESULTS OF

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 30 August 2019 have been passed.

The board of directors (the pleased to announce that all Company held on 30 August results are as follows:

''Board'') of Pine Care Group Limited (the ''Company'') is the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the 2019 (the ''AGM'') were duly passed by way of poll. The poll

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%) (Note (a))

For

Against

1.

To consider, adopt and receive the audited

730,408,000

0

consolidated financial statements of the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Company and the reports of the directors and

auditor of the Company for the year ended 31

March 2019.

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK0.78 cent per

730,408,000

0

ordinary share of the Company for the year

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

ended 31 March 2019.

3.

To re-elect Mr. Yim Billy Pui Kei as an

730,408,000

0

executive director of the Company.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

4.

To re-elect Mr. Yim Edwin Pui Hin as an

730,408,000

0

executive director of the Company.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

5.

To re-elect Mr. Lam Yat Hon as a non-executive

730,408,000

0

director of the Company.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%) (Note (a))

For

Against

6.

To authorize the board of directors of the

730,408,000

0

Company to fix the respective directors'

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

remuneration.

7.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditor of the

730,408,000

0

Company and to authorize the board of directors

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

of the Company to fix the auditor's

remuneration.

8.

To give a general mandate to the directors of

730,408,000

0

the Company to repurchase the Company's

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

shares not exceeding 10% of the total number

of issued shares of the Company as at the date

of passing this resolution (the ''Buyback

Mandate'').

9.

To give a general mandate to the directors of

730,408,000

0

the Company to issue, allot and deal with

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

additional shares of the Company not exceeding

20% of the total number of issued shares of the

Company as at the date of passing this

resolution (the ''Issuance Mandate'').

10.

Conditional upon the passing of resolutions nos.

730,408,000

0

8 and 9, to extend the Issuance Mandate granted

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

to the directors of the Company to issue, allot

and deal with additional shares in the capital of

the Company by the total number of shares

repurchased by the Company under the Buyback

Mandate.

Notes:

  1. The number and percentage of votes are based on the total number of shares of the Company voted by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM in person or by proxy.
  2. As all the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions nos. 1 to 10, all such ordinary resolutions were duly passed.
  3. The total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the AGM: 902,880,000 shares.
  4. The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM: 902,880,000 shares.
  5. The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''): Nil.

- 2 -

  1. The total number of shares of the Company that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM: Nil.
  2. None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 5 July 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
  3. The Company's Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Pine Care Group Limited

Yim Ting Kwok

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely Mr. Yim Ting Kwok (chairman of the Board), Mr. Yim Billy Pui Kei (chief executive officer), Mr. Chan Yip Keung and Mr. Yim Edwin Pui Hin; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Ng Kwok Fu Alex and Mr. Lam Yat Hon; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. Wong Ping San John, Mr. Liu Kwong Sang and Dr. Liu Yuk Shing.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Pine Care Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:57aInterim Report Q2 2019
AQ
04:56aUKRSYBBANK : New rules for cash withdrawal via bank's cash desk
PU
04:56aCFE : Tussentijds rapport per 30 juni 2019
PU
04:56aCFE : Presentatie resultaten van het eerste semester 2019
PU
04:55aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:55aMalaysia's AirAsia cuts Airbus A330neo order plans but adds A321XLR
RE
04:55aPAION : Signs agreement with yorkville about the issue of convertible notes of up to eur 15 million
EQ
04:53aBANK OF JAPAN : Japan's key bond yield rises on eased U.S.-China trade concerns
AQ
04:51aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION : 2019 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04:51aOHB : Reorganization of the subsidiaries for ground-based applications and services
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
2Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
3BETER BED HOLDING NV : Half-year results 2019 Beter Bed Holding N.V.; Solid sales continued operations, exit o..
4BMW AG : BMW : MINI at the IAA Cars 2019 in Frankfurt.
5CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group