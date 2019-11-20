Pinestone Capital : ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PINESTONE CAPITAL LIMITED

鼎石資本有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 804)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY

This announcement is made by Pinestone Capital Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved and adopted a dividend policy on 20 November 2019 (the "Dividend Policy"). The Dividend Policy aims at enhancing transparency of the Company and facilitating the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and investors to make informed investment decisions relating to the Company.

Under the Dividend Policy, the Board may consider declaring and paying dividends to the Shareholders out of the Company's distributable funds. Such declaration and payment of dividends shall remain to be determined at the sole discretion of the Board, subject to the requirements of all applicable laws and the Bye-laws of the Company.

The Company does not have any pre-determined dividend payout ratio. In deciding whether to propose or declare a dividend and in determining the dividend amount and means of payment, the Board shall take into account the following factors of the Group, among others: