Pinestone Capital : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
04/01/2019 | 06:27am EDT
Pinestone Capital Limited
鼎石資本有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 804)
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an annual general meeting of Pinestone Capital Limited (the "Company") will be held at Unit 1506, 15/F, Wheelock House, 20 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 24 May 2019 at 11: 00 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions:
AS ORDINARY BUSINESS
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1.To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018; to declare a final dividend, if any.
2. (A) (i) To re-elect Mr. Cheung Yan Leung Henry as an executive Director;
(ii)To re-elect Mr. So Stephen Hon Cheung as independent non-executive Director;
(B)To authorise the board of directors to fix the Directors' remuneration.
3.To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration;
AS SPECIAL BUSINESS
4.To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendments, each of the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
(A)"THAT:
(a)subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (c) of this resolution) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase shares of HK$0.001 each in the capital of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or on any other stock exchange on which the securities of the Company may be listed and recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirement of the Rules Governing the Listing Securities on the Stock Exchange or of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
(b)the aggregate nominal amount of the shares to be repurchased during the Relevant Period pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall not exceed 10% of the nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue on the date of passing of this resolution; and
(c)for the purposes of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law to be held; or
(iii)the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
5."THAT:
(a)subject to paragraphs (b) and (c) of this resolution, the granting of an unconditional general mandate to the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) of this resolution) to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements, options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company) which might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
(b)the unconditional general mandate under paragraph (a) of this resolution shall not extend the Relevant Period save the directors of the Company may during the Relevant Period make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company) during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period;
(c)the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors of the Company pursuant to the general mandate in paragraph (a) of this resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined in paragraph (d) of this resolution) or (ii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company or (iii) any share option scheme of the Company or (iv) the exercise of any rights of subscription or conversion under any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities issued by the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue on the date of passing of this resolution; and
(d)for the purposes of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law to be held; or
(iii)the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting; and "Rights Issue" means an offer of shares in the Company, open for a period fixed by the directors to the holders of shares, whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company)."
6."THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions numbers 4 and 5 as set out in the notice convening the meeting, the general mandate granted to the Directors of the Company to exercise the powers of the Company to issue, allot and deal pursuant to resolution number 5 be and is hereby extended by the additional thereto of a number representing the aggregate number of shares of the Company bought back by the Company under the authority granted by the resolution number 4, provided that such number shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of the issued shares of the Company at the date of the passing of this resolution."
Yours faithfully,
On behalf of the Board
Pinestone Capital Limited
Cheung Yan Leung Henry
Chairman
Hong Kong, 1 April 2019
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Cheung Yan Leung Henry, Mr. Cheung Jonathan as executive Directors and Mr. Yeung King Wah, Mr. Lai Tze Leung George and Mr. So Stephen Hon Cheung as independent non-executive Directors.
