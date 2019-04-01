Pinestone Capital : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

5."THAT:

(a)subject to paragraphs (b) and (c) of this resolution, the granting of an unconditional general mandate to the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) of this resolution) to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements, options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company) which might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b)the unconditional general mandate under paragraph (a) of this resolution shall not extend the Relevant Period save the directors of the Company may during the Relevant Period make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company) during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c)the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors of the Company pursuant to the general mandate in paragraph (a) of this resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined in paragraph (d) of this resolution) or (ii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company or (iii) any share option scheme of the Company or (iv) the exercise of any rights of subscription or conversion under any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities issued by the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue on the date of passing of this resolution; and

(d)for the purposes of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law to be held; or