Piney Orchard Community Association Wins 2018 Associa Green Award

01/04/2019 | 04:49pm CET

Chantilly, VA, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Management Corporation, an Associa company, is proud to announce that its managed community, Piney Orchard Community Association, has won the Associa Green Award for 2018. This is the second time that Piney Orchard has won the sought-after award, winning in 2015.

Associa, the largest community management company in North America, is committed to increasing the environmental well-being of the communities it serves by promoting products, services, and facilitating programs that support “green” living. Through Associa Green initiatives, the company is helping residents live a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. The Associa Green Award recognizes Associa-managed associations that host environmentally-friendly community events and promote green living in their communities through seven categories: green building, energy efficiency, efficient water use, trees and green space, recycling and waste reduction, education and innovation.

Piney Orchard Community Association is the largest planned community in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The premier residential community is comprised of more than 4,000 homes consisting of apartments, condominiums, town-homes, single-family homes, and 55+ residences. The association actively leads green initiatives including energy efficient lighting retrofits, water and waste reduction features, and invests their green-related rebates and award cash into new environmentally desirable features such as Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations. Piney Orchard also focuses on hosting local producers at their farmer’s market and holding environmentally friendly educational events engaging residents throughout the year.

“The Piney Orchard residents continue to stand out for their green initiatives. Each year, Associa Green has many exceptional submissions to consider, but Piney Orchard exceeded all expectations with their environmentally-friendly events, activities, and services,” stated Annette Ratliff, Associa community liaison and director of corporate citizenship. “These green initiatives will help the environment, the residents, and the community for years to come. We look forward to seeing what sustainable projects this eco-friendly group of neighbors will take on for next year.”

As the Associa Green Award winner, Piney Orchard Community Association, will be presented with a grand prize of $2,500 to go toward the funding of a future green project.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

0_medium_Greenlogo.png


2_medium_Associa.jpg


Attachment 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
