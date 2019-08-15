Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ping An Insurance says Hong Kong important hub despite mass protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 11:36pm EDT
Company logo of Ping An Insurance Group is shown at a news conference in Hong Kong

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China, the country's largest insurer by market value, said on Friday Hong Kong remains an important hub despite escalating mass protests, a day after it posted its strongest half-year profit growth in over a decade.

Ten weeks of confrontations between police and pro-democracy groups have plunged Hong Kong into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997, and have presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping in his seven years in power.

"We continue to believe in Hong Kong as an important hub," said Jessica Tan, co-CEO of Ping An.

"This year we have even more companies in Hong Kong than last year," Tan told Reuters in an interview, adding the insurer has five different entities in the city.

Ping An, the only Asian insurer deemed globally systemically important by regulators, on Thursday reported a net profit of 97.68 billion yuan ($13.90 billion) for the six months to June, versus 58.1 billion yuan a year earlier.

The 68.1% rise marks the fastest half-year profit growth since at least 2007, calculations based on Refinitiv data show.

The insurer welcomed 20.09 million new customers over January to June, and plans to double-down on growing its retail customer yield, Tan said. Ping An plans to further cross-sell among its existing customer base and mine its internet channels for new buyers, she added.

"We expect more and more new customers (to be) converting from our internet customers to financial services customers.

"That's one set of growth I think we'll continue to push through," she added.

Ping An's gross written premiums rose 9.4% to 446.48 billion yuan, versus 408.19 billion yuan a year earlier.

Trading volume for Ping An-backed Lufax's wealth management products in the first half was down 47.3%.

Last month, Reuters reported that Lufax, China's largest online wealth management platform, plans to exit its once-core peer-to-peer lending business.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in HONG KONG, Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Cheng Leng in BEIJING; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Julie Zhu and Engen Tham
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 1.49% 86.31 End-of-day quote.53.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22aJ C PENNEY : JC Penney's quarterly samestore sales miss expectations
AQ
01:21aKAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
AQ
01:21aBURFORD CAPITAL : bids to fix finance position row
AQ
01:17aEXCLUSIVE : China set to deepen Argentine trade ties with bid for grains 'superhighway'
RE
01:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : To Registered Shareholders - Notification Letter and Change Request Form
PU
01:16aWEIGHT OF HISTORY : Chongqing Steel and China's state sector dilemma
RE
01:15aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM looking for more opportunities for transforming business models in Azerbaijan
AQ
01:07aYIDA CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
PU
01:02aXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : 40 XCMG cranes propping up Lhasa Convention and Exhibition Center at the top of the world!
PU
01:01aPOLIGHT ASA : - Record shipments of TLens and drivers to support customer projects in Q2
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
3Ping An Insurance says Hong Kong important hub despite mass protests
4CFTC says Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case
5Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group