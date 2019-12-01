Ping An Securities : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS; AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1) AND 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES

Mr. Wang is a director of Well Up (Hong Kong) Limited ("Well Up"), a substantial shareholder of the Company having interest in 2,880,015,658 shares of the Company (representing approximately 55.75% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) before appointment of Mr. Wang and Mr. Cheung as the joint and several receivers. Mr. Wang has been appointed by Haitong International as one of the joint and several receivers of 889,800,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 17.22% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) charged by Well Up in favour of Haitong International (reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 November 2019). As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Wang does not have any interests in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Mr. Wang has not held any directorship in any public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. Save as disclosed above, he does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. He did not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Mr. Wang has not signed any service agreement with the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Wang that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information in respect of Mr. Wang which is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

Mr. Cheung, aged 43, obtained his Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Hong Kong. He graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology with a bachelor degree in Biochemistry. Mr. Cheung is currently Head of Leveraged and Acquisition Finance Department in Haitong International. He has been in the investment banking industry for 11 years. Mr. Cheung has extensive experience in the area of merger and acquisition advisory, acquisition and corporate finance, and private equity investment. He has been with Haitong International for 6 years. Prior to that, he had worked in ING Bank N.V. for more than 5 years.

Mr. Cheung is a director of Well Up and has been appointed by Haitong International as one of the joint and several receivers of 889,800,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 17.22% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) charged by Well Up in favour of Haitong International. As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Cheung does not have any interests in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Mr. Cheung has not held any directorship in any public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. Save as disclosed above, he does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. He did not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Mr. Cheung has not signed any service agreement with the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Cheung that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information in respect of Mr. Cheung which is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.