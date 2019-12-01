Ping An Securities : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS; AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1) AND 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
平安證券集團（控股）有限公司
(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00231)
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS;
AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH
RULES 3.10(1) AND 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES
The Board is pleased to announce the following appointments with effect from 29 November 2019:
-
Mr. Wang and Mr. Cheung have been appointed as executive Directors; and
-
Mr. Tsui, Mr. Lee and Ms. Luo have been appointed as non-executive Directors.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that with effect from 29 November 2019:
-
Mr. Wang Zihao ("Mr. Wang") and Mr. Cheung Ming Ming ("Mr. Cheung") have been appointed as executive Directors of the Company; and
-
Mr. Tsui Cheung On ("Mr. Tsui"), Mr. Lee Chun Pong ("Mr. Lee") and Ms. Luo Xia ("Ms. Luo") have been appointed as a non-executive Directors.
The biographical details of Mr. Wang, Mr. Cheung, Mr. Tsui, Mr. Lee and Ms. Luo are given as follows:
Mr. Wang, aged 40, obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Wang currently holds the position of Deputy Chief Risk Officer at Haitong International Securities Group Limited ("Haitong International") (the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 665)). He has been in the finance industry for 8 years. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in the area of risk management and acquisition & corporate finance. He has been with Haitong International for more than 4 years. Before joining Haitong International, he had worked in Citibank for 4 years in several offices including New York, Sao Paulo and Hong Kong. Prior to that, he worked as a senior manager in a manufacturing company in mainland China.
Mr. Wang is a director of Well Up (Hong Kong) Limited ("Well Up"), a substantial shareholder of the Company having interest in 2,880,015,658 shares of the Company (representing approximately 55.75% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) before appointment of Mr. Wang and Mr. Cheung as the joint and several receivers. Mr. Wang has been appointed by Haitong International as one of the joint and several receivers of 889,800,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 17.22% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) charged by Well Up in favour of Haitong International (reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 November 2019). As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Wang does not have any interests in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
Mr. Wang has not held any directorship in any public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. Save as disclosed above, he does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. He did not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Mr. Wang has not signed any service agreement with the Company.
Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Wang that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information in respect of Mr. Wang which is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
Mr. Cheung, aged 43, obtained his Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Hong Kong. He graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology with a bachelor degree in Biochemistry. Mr. Cheung is currently Head of Leveraged and Acquisition Finance Department in Haitong International. He has been in the investment banking industry for 11 years. Mr. Cheung has extensive experience in the area of merger and acquisition advisory, acquisition and corporate finance, and private equity investment. He has been with Haitong International for 6 years. Prior to that, he had worked in ING Bank N.V. for more than 5 years.
Mr. Cheung is a director of Well Up and has been appointed by Haitong International as one of the joint and several receivers of 889,800,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 17.22% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) charged by Well Up in favour of Haitong International. As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Cheung does not have any interests in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
Mr. Cheung has not held any directorship in any public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. Save as disclosed above, he does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. He did not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Mr. Cheung has not signed any service agreement with the Company.
Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Cheung that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information in respect of Mr. Cheung which is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.
Mr. Tsui, aged 37, graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor degree in Policy Studies and Administration in 2007. He is currently the Director of Leveraged and Acquisition Finance Department of Haitong International. He has been in the investment banking industry for more than 12 years. Mr. Tsui has extensive experience in the area of merger and acquisition, financing and listed company corporate actions, and has participated in and played leading roles in a number of deals relating to such areas.
Mr. Tsui has not held any directorship in any public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. Save as disclosed above, he does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. He did not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Mr. Tsui has not signed any service agreement with the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Tsui does not have any interests in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Tsui that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information in respect of Mr. Tsui which is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.
Mr. Lee, aged 36, graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor degree in Economics and Finance in 2005 and from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a master degree in Laws in 2009. He is currently the director of Leveraged and Acquisition Finance Department of Haitong International. He has been in the investment banking industry for more than 14 years. Mr. Lee has extensive experience in the area of IPO, merger and acquisition, financing and listed company corporate actions, and has participated in and played leading roles in a number of deals relating to such areas.
Mr. Lee has not held any directorship in any public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. Save as disclosed above, he does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. He did not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Mr. Lee has not signed any service agreement with the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lee does not have any interests in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Lee that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information in respect of Mr. Lee which is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.
Ms. Luo, aged 31, graduated with a master degree in Finance from Saint Joseph's University in the United States in 2008. She is currently the Senior Manager of Risk Department of Haitong International. Ms. Luo has extensive experience in the area of risk management, financing and stock trading business.
3
Ms. Luo has not held any directorship in any public listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. Save as disclosed above, she does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. She did not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries. Ms. Luo has not signed any service agreement with the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Luo does not have any interests in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Ms. Luo that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information in respect of Ms. Luo which is required to be disclosed under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Wang, Mr. Cheung, Mr. Tsui, Mr. Lee and Ms. Luo to the Board.
NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1) AND 3.10A OF THE LISTING RULES
As announced in the announcement of the Company dated 21 November 2019, the number of independent non-executive Directors has fallen short of the minimum number required under Rule 3.10(1) of the Listing Rules, which requires that the Board must have at least three independent non-executive directors.
Following the above appointments, the number of independent non-executive Directors has fallen short of the minimum number required under Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules, which requires the number of independent non-executive directors representing at least one-third of the Board.
In order to comply with Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A of the Listing Rules, the Company is endeavoring to identify suitable candidates for appointment as new independent non-executive Directors as soon as practicable and in any event within three months from the respective dates of non-compliance.
By Order of the Board
Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited
(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)
Cheung Kam Fai
Executive Director and CEO
Hong Kong, 29 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cheung Kam Fai (CEO), Mr. Gong Qingli, Mr. Lin Hongqiao, Mr. Wang Zihao and Cheung Ming Ming as executive Directors; Mr. Lee Chun Pong, Mr. Tsui Cheung On and Ms. Luo Xia as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Leung Wing Cheung, William as independent non-executive Directors.
4
Disclaimer
Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 10:12:03 UTC