Ping An Securities : INSIDE INFORMATION - SECOND WINDING UP PETITION

POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THE PETITION

According to Section 182 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32, Laws of Hong Kong), the effect of the Petition, unless and until it is dismissed or a validation order is sought, is that any disposition of the property of the Company, including things in action, and any transfer of shares, or alteration in the status of the members of the Company, made after the commencement of the winding up, shall, unless the court otherwise orders, be void. The Company is seeking legal advice from its legal adviser in relation to the application for a validation order in respect of the transfer of the shares of the Company (the "Shares").

The Company wishes to remind its shareholders and potential investors that pursuant to the circular dated 28 December 2016 issued by the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), when the Petition is carried out and in view of these restrictions and the uncertainties that may arise from the transfer of Shares, HKSCC may at any time, and without notice, exercise its powers under the General Rules of the Central Clearing and Settlement System (the "CCASS") to temporarily suspend any of its services in respect of the Shares. This may include the suspension of acceptance of deposits of share certificates of the Company into the CCASS. The share certificates of the Company received by HKSCC but not yet re-registered in HKSCC Nominee Limited's name will also be returned to the relevant participant and HKSCC shall reserve the right to reverse any credit granted to such participant by debiting the relevant securities from its CCASS account accordingly. These measures would generally cease to apply from the date when the Petition has been struck-out, dismissed or permanently stayed, or the Company has obtained the necessary validation order from the relevant court(s).

The Company is seeking legal advice in relation to the Petition. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to keep its shareholders and investors informed of any significant development of the Petition as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should accordingly exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

Lin Hongqiao

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Gong Qingli (CEO) and Mr. Lin Hongqiao as executive directors; and Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Leung Wing Cheung, William as independent non-executive directors.