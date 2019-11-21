Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ping An Securities : INSIDE INFORMATION - SECOND WINDING UP PETITION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:36am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

平 安 證 券 集 團（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00231)

INSIDE INFORMATION - SECOND WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 November 2019 in relation to, among others, a winding up petition from Cheung Ming Ming and Wang Zihao, as petitioners, filed against the Company (the "Haitong Petition").

WINDING UP PETITION

Further to the Haitong Petition, on 21 November 2019, the Company received a petition (the "Petition") from Super Harvest Global Fund SPC (acting on behalf of and for the account of (i) Super Harvest 180 Days Fixed Income Fund SP ("SH 180 Days Fund") and (ii) Super Harvest 365 Days Fixed Income Fund SP ("SH 365 Days Fund")), as petitioner, in the matter of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32, Laws of Hong Kong) filed with the High Court of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "Court") applying for winding up of the Company. The winding up petition will be heard before the Court at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 22 January 2020.

The Petition was filed against the Company for its failure to settle (i) a sum of USD1,245,369.87 owed to SH 180 Days Fund; and (ii) a sum of USD2,184,109.59 owed to SH 365 Days Fund.

1

POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THE PETITION

According to Section 182 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32, Laws of Hong Kong), the effect of the Petition, unless and until it is dismissed or a validation order is sought, is that any disposition of the property of the Company, including things in action, and any transfer of shares, or alteration in the status of the members of the Company, made after the commencement of the winding up, shall, unless the court otherwise orders, be void. The Company is seeking legal advice from its legal adviser in relation to the application for a validation order in respect of the transfer of the shares of the Company (the "Shares").

The Company wishes to remind its shareholders and potential investors that pursuant to the circular dated 28 December 2016 issued by the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), when the Petition is carried out and in view of these restrictions and the uncertainties that may arise from the transfer of Shares, HKSCC may at any time, and without notice, exercise its powers under the General Rules of the Central Clearing and Settlement System (the "CCASS") to temporarily suspend any of its services in respect of the Shares. This may include the suspension of acceptance of deposits of share certificates of the Company into the CCASS. The share certificates of the Company received by HKSCC but not yet re-registered in HKSCC Nominee Limited's name will also be returned to the relevant participant and HKSCC shall reserve the right to reverse any credit granted to such participant by debiting the relevant securities from its CCASS account accordingly. These measures would generally cease to apply from the date when the Petition has been struck-out, dismissed or permanently stayed, or the Company has obtained the necessary validation order from the relevant court(s).

The Company is seeking legal advice in relation to the Petition. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to keep its shareholders and investors informed of any significant development of the Petition as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should accordingly exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

Lin Hongqiao

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Gong Qingli (CEO) and Mr. Lin Hongqiao as executive directors; and Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Leung Wing Cheung, William as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 14:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to registered holders - notification letter and request form
PU
09:51aAVANCE GAS : Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
09:51aDRAX : 21 November 2019 - Drax Women of the Future Event Inspires New Career Paths for the Next Generation
PU
09:51aROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Solid profitability amid mixed market conditions
AQ
09:50aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : successfully issues EUR 75 million senior unsecured bonds
EQ
09:48aZYNE ALERT : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ZYNE 
GL
09:47aCHINA HANKING : Connected transaction capital injection in hanking australia investment
PU
09:47aMEDIA ADVISORY &NDASH; CANOPY GROWTH PRESENTS FLOWER FORWARD : The Future Of Cannabis
PU
09:47aJEUNESSE : Enters Global Essential Oils Market with Premium Product Line
BU
09:47aShopping for Jewelry this Holiday? 5 Insider Tips from National Jewelry Buyers
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil rises on reports that OPEC might extend cuts, U.S.-China talks to continue
3China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group