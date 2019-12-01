Ping An Securities : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
平安證券集團（控股）有限公司
(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00231)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Cheung Kam Fai (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Gong Qingli
Mr. Lin Hongqiao
Mr. Wang Zihao
Mr. Cheung Ming Ming
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Tsui Cheung On
Mr. Lee Chun Pong
Ms. Luo Xia
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong
Dr. Leung Wing Cheung, William
Members of the Board Committees are as follows:
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Leung Wing Cheung, William
|
Member
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Cheung Kam Fai
|
-
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
29 November 2019
Disclaimer
Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 10:17:01 UTC