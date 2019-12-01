Ping An Securities : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

平安證券集團（控股）有限公司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00231)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Cheung Kam Fai (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Gong Qingli

Mr. Lin Hongqiao

Mr. Wang Zihao

Mr. Cheung Ming Ming

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Tsui Cheung On

Mr. Lee Chun Pong

Ms. Luo Xia

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong

Dr. Leung Wing Cheung, William

Members of the Board Committees are as follows:

Board Committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Director Committee Committee Committee Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong Chairman Member Member Dr. Leung Wing Cheung, William Member Member Chairman Mr. Cheung Kam Fai - Member Member

29 November 2019