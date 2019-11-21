Log in
Ping An Securities : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.10(1) OF THE LISTING RULES

11/21/2019 | 06:16am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

平安證券集團(控股)有限公司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00231)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.10(1) OF THE LISTING RULES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") announces that Dr. Yang Tao ("Dr. Yang") has tendered resignation as an independent non-executive Director, as well as chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee with effect from 21 November 2019, because his other engagements require more of his time and attention. Dr. Yang has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Yang for his valuable contribution to the Board during his tenure of office.

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.10(1) OF THE LISTING RULES

Following the resignation of Dr. Yang, the number of independent non-executive Directors has decreased from three to two, which falls short of the minimum number required under Rule 3.10(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

In order to comply with Rule 3.10(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is endeavoring to identify suitable candidates to be appointed as a new independent non-executive Director as soon as practicable and in any event within three months.

By Order of the Board

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

Lin Hongqiao

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gong Qingli (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Lin Hongqiao as executive Directors; and Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Leung Wing Cheung, William as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 11:15:03 UTC
