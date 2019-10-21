Log in
Ping An Securities : Rights issue on the basis of one (1) rights share for every two (2) existing shares held on the record date, commencement of dealings in the shares on an ex-rights basis

10/21/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

平 安 證 券 集 團（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00231)

RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF

ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO (2) EXISTING SHARES

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN THE SHARES

ON AN EX-RIGHTS BASIS

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 11 October 2019. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the expected timetable for the Rights Issue as set out in the Announcement, the last day of dealings in the Shares on a cum-right basis was Monday, 21 October 2019. The last trading price per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on Monday, 21 October 2019 was HK$0.052. Dealings in the Shares on an ex-rights basis shall commence on Tuesday, 22 October 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Rights Issue is conditional upon, among others, the Underwriting Agreement having become unconditional and the Underwriter not having terminated the Underwriting Agreement in accordance with the terms thereof. Accordingly, the Rights Issue may or may not proceed.

1

Any Shareholder or other person dealing in the Shares or in the nil-paid Rights Shares up to the date on which all the conditions to which the Rights Issue is subject are fulfilled (and the date on which the Underwriter's right of termination of the Underwriting Agreement ceases) will accordingly bear the risk that the Rights Issue may not become unconditional or may not proceed. Any person who is in any doubt about his/her/its position or any action to be taken is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional adviser(s).

By order of the Board

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

Gong Qingli

CEO & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gong Qingli (CEO) and Mr. Lin Hongqiao as executive Directors; and Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong, Dr. Leung Wing Cheung, William and Dr. Yang Tao as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 14:15:06 UTC
