Ping An Securities : Rights issue on the basis of one (1) rights share for every two (2) existing shares held on the record date, commencement of dealings in the shares on an ex-rights basis

PING AN SECURITIES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

平 安 證 券 集 團（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as PAN Securities Group Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00231)

RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF

ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO (2) EXISTING SHARES

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN THE SHARES

ON AN EX-RIGHTS BASIS

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 11 October 2019. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the expected timetable for the Rights Issue as set out in the Announcement, the last day of dealings in the Shares on a cum-right basis was Monday, 21 October 2019. The last trading price per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on Monday, 21 October 2019 was HK$0.052. Dealings in the Shares on an ex-rights basis shall commence on Tuesday, 22 October 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Rights Issue is conditional upon, among others, the Underwriting Agreement having become unconditional and the Underwriter not having terminated the Underwriting Agreement in accordance with the terms thereof. Accordingly, the Rights Issue may or may not proceed.