Ping Identity : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (“Ping Identity”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 19, 2019 under the ticker symbol “PING.” The offering is expected to close on September 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ping Identity has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, and Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Raymond James, Stifel, William Blair, Mizuho Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 18, 2019. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at 1-877-822-4089, or by e-mail at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is pioneering Intelligent Identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, employees, partners and, increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities.

