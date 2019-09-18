Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ping Identity : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:24pm EDT

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (“Ping Identity”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 19, 2019 under the ticker symbol “PING.” The offering is expected to close on September 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ping Identity has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, and Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Raymond James, Stifel, William Blair, Mizuho Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 18, 2019. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at 1-877-822-4089, or by e-mail at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is pioneering Intelligent Identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, employees, partners and, increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:15pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE: MNK) and Encourages Mallinckrodt Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
08:14pALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Acquisition of the Bottle Creek Gold Project and Funding
AQ
08:14pOLLIE'S SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. - OLLI
BU
08:13pFARFETCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farfetch Limited - FTCH
BU
08:12pSER EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Purchase of Significant Shareholding
PU
08:09pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST FARFETCH LIMITED (NYSE : FTCH) and Encourages Farfetch Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
08:07pCOSCO SHIPPING PORTS : (1) discloseable transaction - disposal of interest in various port assets and (2) possible disposal of taicang terminal and jiangsu petrochemical terminal
PU
08:07pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) and Encourages Oasmia Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
08:02pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Canada Goose, and Meredith Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TAR..
2MARKEL CORPORATION : MARKEL : Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers
3ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 8% as workers strike over restructuri..
4DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
5ALPHABET : Huawei promises smartest 5G phone, but who will be brave enough to buy?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group