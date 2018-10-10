Log in
Ping Identity : Announces Speakers for IDENTIFY 2018 Global Customer Conference Series

10/10/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Presenters Include BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Delta Air Lines, Gates Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Merck and Co., Open Banking, Sharp HealthCare, Shell Global Solutions International B.V. and World Wide Fund for Nature

Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced keynote speakers and dates of its 2018 IDENTIFY customer conference series taking place in London, San Francisco and New York. Each year, IDENTIFY brings together business leaders, security influencers and thought leaders to discuss best practices in identity and access management (IAM) across multi-cloud and hybrid IT environments. And, it doesn’t stop there. Additional topics also will explore the latest trends and innovations in the industry, including intelligent identity, API security and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

The content is designed around sharing real stories from real enterprises. Attendees will hear from CISOs and IAM professionals at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Delta Air Lines, Gates Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Merck and Co., Open Banking, Sharp HealthCare, Shell Global Solutions International B.V. and World Wide Fund for Nature. These presentations will share how identity solutions can drive revenue and accelerate digital business initiatives within their organizations.

Attendees will learn how to:

  • Make identity more secure through advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning
  • Connect everyone to everything with a global authentication authority
  • Manage identity across multi-cloud and hybrid IT environments
  • Increased security and convenience with the Ping Identity Platform
  • Leverage MFA everywhere for diverse use cases spanning customers, partners and the workforce

“The IDENTIFY conference series offers valuable knowledge for all of our customers, prospects and partners, regardless of whether they are in the early stages of deployment or power users of the Ping Identity Platform,” said Brian Bell, CMO, Ping Identity. “We’re excited about the content we have in store for our attendees this year. They will have an opportunity to participate in honest conversations with enterprise leaders about security challenges related to digital transformation, and walk away with best practices to maximize their investment in Ping’s solutions to improve overall security postures.”

Join the Ping Identity Community
IDENTIFY events are always free to attend and exclusive to Ping Identity customers, partners and prospects. To learn more or to register for the events, click the preferred location below:

Attendees are encouraged to socialize the events and share what they’ve learned with #IDENTIFY2018.

Sponsors
IDENTIFY 2018 sponsors include Axway, BeyondTrust, Column Information Security, CTI Global, HYPR, iC Consult, IDMWORKS, KPMG, Optiv, ProofID, RAIDIUM, SailPoint, Saviynt, Simeio, and Yubico.

For more information, visit: www.pingidentity.com/identify.

About Ping Identity | The Identity Defined Security Company
Ping Identity envisions a digital world powered by identity. As the identity security company, we simplify how the world’s largest organizations prevent security breaches, increase employee and partner productivity and provide personalized customer experiences. Enterprises choose Ping for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, partnership with companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google, and collaboration with customers like Boeing, Cisco, GE, Kraft Foods, Walgreens and over half of the Fortune 100. The Ping Identity Platform allows enterprises and their users to securely access cloud, mobile and on-premises applications while managing identity and profile data at scale. Architects and developers have flexible options to enhance and extend their existing applications and environments with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Contacts

Ping Identity Corporation
Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity
Join our LinkedIn Group: Ping Identity
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV
Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage


© Business Wire 2018
