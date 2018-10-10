Ping Identity : Announces Speakers for IDENTIFY 2018 Global Customer Conference Series

Presenters Include BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Delta Air Lines, Gates Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Merck and Co., Open Banking, Sharp HealthCare, Shell Global Solutions International B.V. and World Wide Fund for Nature

Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced keynote speakers and dates of its 2018 IDENTIFY customer conference series taking place in London, San Francisco and New York. Each year, IDENTIFY brings together business leaders, security influencers and thought leaders to discuss best practices in identity and access management (IAM) across multi-cloud and hybrid IT environments. And, it doesn’t stop there. Additional topics also will explore the latest trends and innovations in the industry, including intelligent identity, API security and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

The content is designed around sharing real stories from real enterprises. Attendees will hear from CISOs and IAM professionals at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Delta Air Lines, Gates Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Merck and Co., Open Banking, Sharp HealthCare, Shell Global Solutions International B.V. and World Wide Fund for Nature. These presentations will share how identity solutions can drive revenue and accelerate digital business initiatives within their organizations.

Attendees will learn how to:

Make identity more secure through advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning

Connect everyone to everything with a global authentication authority

Manage identity across multi-cloud and hybrid IT environments

Increased security and convenience with the Ping Identity Platform

Leverage MFA everywhere for diverse use cases spanning customers, partners and the workforce

“The IDENTIFY conference series offers valuable knowledge for all of our customers, prospects and partners, regardless of whether they are in the early stages of deployment or power users of the Ping Identity Platform,” said Brian Bell, CMO, Ping Identity. “We’re excited about the content we have in store for our attendees this year. They will have an opportunity to participate in honest conversations with enterprise leaders about security challenges related to digital transformation, and walk away with best practices to maximize their investment in Ping’s solutions to improve overall security postures.”

