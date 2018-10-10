Ping Identity : Announces Speakers for IDENTIFY 2018 Global Customer Conference Series

Ping
Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced
keynote speakers and dates of its 2018 IDENTIFY
customer conference series taking place in London, San Francisco and New
York. Each year, IDENTIFY brings together business leaders, security
influencers and thought leaders to discuss best practices in identity
and access management (IAM) across multi-cloud and hybrid IT
environments. And, it doesn’t stop there. Additional topics also will
explore the latest trends and innovations in the industry, including
intelligent identity, API security and multi-factor authentication (MFA).
The content is designed around sharing real stories from real
enterprises. Attendees will hear from CISOs and IAM professionals at
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Delta Air Lines, Gates Corporation,
Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Merck and Co., Open Banking, Sharp
HealthCare, Shell Global Solutions International B.V. and World Wide
Fund for Nature. These presentations will share how identity solutions
can drive revenue and accelerate digital business initiatives within
their organizations.
Attendees will learn how to:
-
Make identity more secure through advancements in artificial
intelligence and machine learning
-
Connect everyone to everything with a global authentication authority
-
Manage identity across multi-cloud and hybrid IT environments
-
Increased security and convenience with the Ping Identity Platform
-
Leverage MFA everywhere for diverse use cases spanning customers,
partners and the workforce
“The IDENTIFY conference series offers valuable knowledge for all of our
customers, prospects and partners, regardless of whether they are in the
early stages of deployment or power users of the Ping Identity
Platform,” said Brian Bell, CMO, Ping Identity. “We’re excited about the
content we have in store for our attendees this year. They will have an
opportunity to participate in honest conversations with enterprise
leaders about security challenges related to digital transformation, and
walk away with best practices to maximize their investment in Ping’s
solutions to improve overall security postures.”
Join the Ping Identity Community
IDENTIFY events are always
free to attend and exclusive to Ping Identity customers, partners and
prospects. To learn more or to register for the events, click the
preferred location below:
Attendees are encouraged to socialize the events and share what they’ve
learned with #IDENTIFY2018.
Sponsors
IDENTIFY 2018 sponsors include Axway, BeyondTrust,
Column Information Security, CTI Global, HYPR, iC Consult, IDMWORKS,
KPMG, Optiv, ProofID, RAIDIUM, SailPoint, Saviynt, Simeio, and Yubico.
For more information, visit: www.pingidentity.com/identify.
