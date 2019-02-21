Ping Identity : Global Partner Network Delivers Enhanced Access and Better Benefits to Partners

Ping
Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced
new programs and benefits for its Technology Alliance and Channel
Program partners, including a new online partner directory, app
integrations catalog, education and training services, on-demand
resources, and enhanced services designed to improve partner products
and drive business. Ping is also recognizing Microsoft, Optiv and
ProofID for their shared commitment to deliver innovative identity
solutions to the market and driving new license revenue through customer
acquisition.
Digital transformation is driving demand for identity and access
management (IAM) solutions and paving the way for Ping’s increasingly
robust partner network. The transition from legacy to modern systems,
combined with new industry regulations, have led companies to face
complex issues in their IT environments. This is where Ping Identity and
its partners can help customers understand the broader market dynamics
associated with these challenges and offer solutions tailored to their
IAM needs.
“The Ping Global Partner Network is an extensive group of leading
advisors, systems integrators, resellers and technology companies,” said
Andre Durand, CEO, Ping Identity. “With our strong global partner
network and the investments we’re making in our partner ecosystem, we’re
well positioned to continue enabling the expertise, value-added services
and technology that are critical to driving success for our customers.”
Technology Alliance Program
Ping’s Technology Alliance Program (TAP) fosters collaboration with
other security leaders to create integrated solutions that solve unique
IAM challenges, increase effectiveness of IAM products, and take
advantage of emerging technologies. Ping’s Intelligent
Identity Platform integrates with more than one hundred IAM vendors
that provide complementary security technologies. The Technology
Alliance Program’s tiered structure includes Emerging, Engaged and
Established partners. TAP delivers tangible technical, business and
marketing benefits to drive product innovation, extend market reach and
generate revenue.
Because of Microsoft’s commitment to enabling Ping Identity customers to
seamlessly connect Microsoft Azure Active Directory to hybrid IT
environments, Microsoft was awarded the “Technology Alliance Partner of
the Year” accolade at Ping’s recent Partner Summit.
“Microsoft is very proud of its partnership with Ping Identity, because
it brings Azure Active Directory, the largest cloud enterprise
directory, together with a leading provider of on-premises identity
technology,” said Sue Bohn, director, program management, Microsoft
Identity Division. “We look forward to continuing to innovate and
extending the reach of Azure Active Directory with Ping Identity.”
Channel Program
Ping Identity’s Channel Program provides value-added resellers,
distributors, managed service providers (MSPs) and systems integrators
with the tools and resources they need to be successful in the
enterprise identity market. The program’s tiered structure includes
Registered, Authorized, Preferred and Elite, affording partners the
opportunity to advance and unlock new benefits at each level.
Also at Ping’s annual Partner Summit this month, Optiv received the
“Channel Partner of the Year” award, recognizing that the organization
outperformed its 2017 benchmarks. Julie Talbot-Hubbard, global vice
president and general manager, digital identity and data services,
Optiv, commented, “We believe an integrated solution brings together all
innovations across a comprehensive IAM program, and assures businesses
are protected regardless of where data is used, resides, and is
accessed. Ping’s comprehensive, standards-based platform is an important
part of that integrated solution, spanning deployment models and helping
Optiv address many of the challenging enterprise identity use cases
presented by our clients. We're proud to be recognized as the Channel
Partner of the Year, and look forward to continuing to work together to
provide even more clients with end-to-end solutions that deliver
measurable outcomes."
ProofID was also honored with the “Channel Delivery Partner of the Year”
recognition for its consistent service and results-driven offerings,
designed to solve complex identity challenges for Ping Identity
customers. “We’re thrilled to be named the Channel Delivery Partner of
the Year. For nearly 10 years, we’ve helped enable enterprise digital
transformation projects leveraging the Ping Intelligent Identity
Platform. It’s been a very rewarding partnership, and we’re excited to
continue our collaboration with the Ping team,” added Tom Eggleston,
CEO, ProofID.
For more information about Ping’s Global Partner Network, visit here.
About Ping Identity
Ping Identity envisions a digital world powered by intelligent identity.
We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and
more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent
Identity Platform provides customers, employees and partners with access
to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also
managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune
100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and
partnership with companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. We
provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate
digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single
sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data
governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.
