Ping Identity : Global Partner Network Delivers Enhanced Access and Better Benefits to Partners

Program Provides Customers with Access to Integrated Partner Solutions Designed to Solve Unique IAM Challenges

Ping Recognizes Partners—Microsoft, Optiv and ProofID—for Commitment to Driving Customer Success and Embracing Innovative Identity Solutions

Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced new programs and benefits for its Technology Alliance and Channel Program partners, including a new online partner directory, app integrations catalog, education and training services, on-demand resources, and enhanced services designed to improve partner products and drive business. Ping is also recognizing Microsoft, Optiv and ProofID for their shared commitment to deliver innovative identity solutions to the market and driving new license revenue through customer acquisition.

Digital transformation is driving demand for identity and access management (IAM) solutions and paving the way for Ping’s increasingly robust partner network. The transition from legacy to modern systems, combined with new industry regulations, have led companies to face complex issues in their IT environments. This is where Ping Identity and its partners can help customers understand the broader market dynamics associated with these challenges and offer solutions tailored to their IAM needs.

“The Ping Global Partner Network is an extensive group of leading advisors, systems integrators, resellers and technology companies,” said Andre Durand, CEO, Ping Identity. “With our strong global partner network and the investments we’re making in our partner ecosystem, we’re well positioned to continue enabling the expertise, value-added services and technology that are critical to driving success for our customers.”

Technology Alliance Program

Ping’s Technology Alliance Program (TAP) fosters collaboration with other security leaders to create integrated solutions that solve unique IAM challenges, increase effectiveness of IAM products, and take advantage of emerging technologies. Ping’s Intelligent Identity Platform integrates with more than one hundred IAM vendors that provide complementary security technologies. The Technology Alliance Program’s tiered structure includes Emerging, Engaged and Established partners. TAP delivers tangible technical, business and marketing benefits to drive product innovation, extend market reach and generate revenue.

Because of Microsoft’s commitment to enabling Ping Identity customers to seamlessly connect Microsoft Azure Active Directory to hybrid IT environments, Microsoft was awarded the “Technology Alliance Partner of the Year” accolade at Ping’s recent Partner Summit.

“Microsoft is very proud of its partnership with Ping Identity, because it brings Azure Active Directory, the largest cloud enterprise directory, together with a leading provider of on-premises identity technology,” said Sue Bohn, director, program management, Microsoft Identity Division. “We look forward to continuing to innovate and extending the reach of Azure Active Directory with Ping Identity.”

Channel Program

Ping Identity’s Channel Program provides value-added resellers, distributors, managed service providers (MSPs) and systems integrators with the tools and resources they need to be successful in the enterprise identity market. The program’s tiered structure includes Registered, Authorized, Preferred and Elite, affording partners the opportunity to advance and unlock new benefits at each level.

Also at Ping’s annual Partner Summit this month, Optiv received the “Channel Partner of the Year” award, recognizing that the organization outperformed its 2017 benchmarks. Julie Talbot-Hubbard, global vice president and general manager, digital identity and data services, Optiv, commented, “We believe an integrated solution brings together all innovations across a comprehensive IAM program, and assures businesses are protected regardless of where data is used, resides, and is accessed. Ping’s comprehensive, standards-based platform is an important part of that integrated solution, spanning deployment models and helping Optiv address many of the challenging enterprise identity use cases presented by our clients. We're proud to be recognized as the Channel Partner of the Year, and look forward to continuing to work together to provide even more clients with end-to-end solutions that deliver measurable outcomes."

ProofID was also honored with the “Channel Delivery Partner of the Year” recognition for its consistent service and results-driven offerings, designed to solve complex identity challenges for Ping Identity customers. “We’re thrilled to be named the Channel Delivery Partner of the Year. For nearly 10 years, we’ve helped enable enterprise digital transformation projects leveraging the Ping Intelligent Identity Platform. It’s been a very rewarding partnership, and we’re excited to continue our collaboration with the Ping team,” added Tom Eggleston, CEO, ProofID.

For more information about Ping’s Global Partner Network, visit here.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity envisions a digital world powered by intelligent identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform provides customers, employees and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and partnership with companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005653/en/