Ping Identity Names Kevin Sellers as Chief Marketing Officer

08/15/2019 | 11:31am EDT

New Executive Brings More Than Two Decades of Brand and Marketing Innovation to the Company

Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced that Kevin Sellers has joined the company’s leadership team as global chief marketing officer. Sellers leads all aspects of the company’s marketing function, with a focus on accelerating expansion in the enterprise market and growing Ping’s brand globally.

An accomplished business leader with a strong track record of scaling global brands, Sellers brings more than 20 years of global marketing leadership experience in the technology sector, including 10 years living and operating overseas. His strategic knowledge of the marketing functions spans brand leadership, demand generation, digital marketing and transformation, and corporate communications. Prior to joining Ping Identity, Sellers served as the chief marketing officer at Avnet, where he oversaw the company’s business-to-business strategies.

He also held multiple leadership positions at Intel. During his tenure with the company, he led the historic re-branding that took Intel beyond its core personal computer market, and launched the award-winning ‘Look Inside’ campaign—which received exceptional attention from the market, analysts, customers and more. Sellers has garnered significant industry recognition over the years including B2B Magazine’s Top Digital Marketers Award and multiple Cannes Lions, EFFY and ADDY awards for creative excellence.

“Kevin Sellers is a highly experienced, accomplished marketing leader with a proven record of building global brands in the technology sector, making him a natural addition to our leadership team,” said Kris Nagel, COO, Ping Identity. “We’re pushing the boundaries to ensure that identity sits at the foundation of every enterprise, and with Kevin’s background we’re well positioned to propel Ping Identity to the next level.”

“Joining Ping Identity is a tremendous honor and privilege. The company is growing rapidly and plays a pivotal role in the ongoing digital transformation of our economy,” said Sellers. “What really stands out to me is the organization’s keen focus on the customer and its truly collaborative culture. The future is bright for Ping, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of our growth.”

To learn more about how Ping Identity is improving security and engagement, visit www.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity envisions a digital world powered by intelligent identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, employees and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and partnership with companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Corporation
© Business Wire 2019
