Ping Identity Recognized as a Five Time Winner of the “Top Workplace” Ranking by The Denver Post

Company Awarded for Exceptional Workplace Culture

Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced that it has been named to The Denver Post’s “Top Workplaces of 2019: Midsize Companies.” Based solely on employee feedback, aggregated via an engagement survey, the list highlights organizations where talent feels valued and strong workplace cultures are fostered. Survey responses are gathered on employees’ perception of workplace issues including leadership, management, engagement, compensation and more.

According to The Denver Post, “Top Workplaces put the employee at the center of things, and focus on creating the right environment to unleash potential and inspire performance.” This is reinforced in the Ping Identity values that are widely shared throughout the company and in customer engagements: Trust and Transparency, Team and Cause First, Always Grow, Respect Diversity and Be Extraordinary. At nearly 900 employees strong, Ping is steadfastly committed to providing a purpose-driven workplace, where each of its employees is engaged and set up for success.

“We’ve created a special culture at Ping Identity of making our customers successful and winning as a team. It's all about getting the job done with a great attitude and winning the right way. It helps that the market we serve of identity security is extremely dynamic, very challenging and a worthy mission that is making a difference in the lives of billions of people,” said Andre Durand, CEO, Ping Identity. “The dedication, drive and determination of my team pushes Ping Identity to be the best it can be. This recognition is a ‘shout out’ to the hard work our talent invests into growing the business and serving our customers each day.”

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity envisions a digital world powered by intelligent identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, employees and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and partnership with companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

