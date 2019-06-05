Log in
Ping Identity : Releases Capabilities Framework for Zero Trust Deployments

06/05/2019

Framework Provides Capabilities Required for Common Use Cases and Guidance for Customers to Help Achieve Zero Trust Security

Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced its capabilities framework and practical guidance for adopting a Zero Trust security strategy. This framework provides reliable direction to companies in any stage of the Zero Trust maturity process to help enable a broad range of use cases and technology integrations. It also includes innovative ways to support secure access to anything, by anyone, from anywhere on any device.

A Zero Trust Framework Designed for the Enterprise

The Ping Identity model provides numerous starting points for architecting Zero Trust security within the realms of strong authentication, endpoint security, network security, workload security, data security and transaction security. In addition, Ping offers guidance ranging from advising security leaders on the transition process to Zero Trust, to providing security practitioners paths to configure key Zero Trust elements, starting with strong identification and authentication.

In fact, Ping has established multiple partnerships to support its Zero Trust framework and continues to develop this network of technology partners to serve the security needs of enterprise digital transformation projects, such as multi-cloud deployments, secure partner access and API first initiatives. Some of the companies that Ping Identity has partnered with to establish Zero Trust include ID DataWeb, iovation, a TransUnion company, and MobileIron:

  • “Zero Trust is all about verifying that your users are who they say they are – both upfront, and on an ongoing basis,” says Matt Cochran, VP of product & operations for ID DataWeb. “The key to adoption is taking an approach that does not sacrifice user experience by finding the right balance of strong upfront identity verification, passive environmental risk analysis and adaptive MFA challenges. Ping Identity and ID DataWeb’s combined solution allows companies to establish a strong Zero Trust foundation on top of their existing identity investments, which is key for success.”
  • “When done right, Zero Trust security can minimize both risk and friction for good customers, and that’s just what the partnership between Ping Identity and iovation accomplishes,” said Jon Karl, EVP of corporate development and co-founder at iovation. “Our joint customers have the ability to leverage thousands of attributes to accurately recognize devices and assess their trustworthiness while also watching for mismatches and high-risk activity from specific time zones, regions and IP addresses.”
  • “Our partnership with Ping Identity allows us to augment the single-sign on experience in a mobile-friendly way that brings Zero Trust security to all devices,” said Brian Foster, SVP of product management, MobileIron. “This mitigates the risk of corporate resources being accessed from mobile and desktop devices and ensures that all devices, applications, users and networks meet compliance requirements through Zero Trust principles."

New Zero Trust Webinars and Recordings Available

The company recognizes that organizations embarking on digital transformation initiatives are in various stages of Zero Trust maturity. This means providing different types of secure access, each of which has a distinct set of security requirements. To learn more about the Ping Identity Zero Trust framework, listen in to several upcoming webinars and recordings:

Read more about Ping Identity’s approach to Zero Trust, designed to address ways in which organizations can embark on digital transformation initiatives without putting themselves at risk.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity envisions a digital world powered by intelligent identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform provides customers, employees and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and partnership with companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Corporation
Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity
Join our LinkedIn Group: Ping Identity
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV
Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage


© Business Wire 2019
