Ping Identity : Releases Capabilities Framework for Zero Trust Deployments

Ping
Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced
its capabilities framework and practical guidance for adopting a Zero
Trust security strategy. This framework provides reliable direction
to companies in any stage of the Zero Trust maturity process to help
enable a broad range of use cases and technology integrations. It also
includes innovative ways to support secure access to anything, by
anyone, from anywhere on any device.
A Zero Trust Framework Designed for the Enterprise
The Ping Identity model provides numerous starting points for
architecting Zero Trust security within the realms of strong
authentication, endpoint security, network security, workload security,
data security and transaction security. In addition, Ping offers
guidance ranging from advising security leaders on the transition
process to Zero Trust, to providing security practitioners paths to
configure key Zero Trust elements, starting with strong identification
and authentication.
In fact, Ping has established multiple partnerships to support its Zero
Trust framework and continues to develop this network of technology
partners to serve the security needs of enterprise digital
transformation projects, such as multi-cloud deployments, secure partner
access and API first initiatives. Some of the companies that Ping
Identity has partnered with to establish Zero Trust include ID DataWeb,
iovation, a TransUnion company, and MobileIron:
-
“Zero Trust is all about verifying that your users are who they say
they are – both upfront, and on an ongoing basis,” says Matt Cochran,
VP of product & operations for ID DataWeb. “The key to adoption is
taking an approach that does not sacrifice user experience by finding
the right balance of strong upfront identity verification, passive
environmental risk analysis and adaptive MFA challenges. Ping Identity
and ID DataWeb’s combined solution allows companies to establish a
strong Zero Trust foundation on top of their existing identity
investments, which is key for success.”
-
“When done right, Zero Trust security can minimize both risk and
friction for good customers, and that’s just what the partnership
between Ping Identity and iovation accomplishes,” said Jon Karl, EVP
of corporate development and co-founder at iovation. “Our joint
customers have the ability to leverage thousands of attributes to
accurately recognize devices and assess their trustworthiness while
also watching for mismatches and high-risk activity from specific time
zones, regions and IP addresses.”
-
“Our partnership with Ping Identity allows us to augment the
single-sign on experience in a mobile-friendly way that brings Zero
Trust security to all devices,” said Brian Foster, SVP of product
management, MobileIron. “This mitigates the risk of corporate
resources being accessed from mobile and desktop devices and ensures
that all devices, applications, users and networks meet compliance
requirements through Zero Trust principles."
New Zero Trust Webinars and Recordings Available
The company recognizes that organizations embarking on digital
transformation initiatives are in various stages of Zero Trust maturity.
This means providing different types of secure access, each of which has
a distinct set of security requirements. To learn more about the Ping
Identity Zero Trust framework, listen in to several upcoming webinars
and recordings:
Read more about Ping Identity’s approach to Zero
Trust, designed to address ways in which organizations can embark on
digital transformation initiatives without putting themselves at risk.
About Ping Identity
Ping Identity envisions a digital world powered by intelligent identity.
We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and
more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent
Identity Platform provides customers, employees and partners with access
to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also
managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune
100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and
partnership with companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. We
provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate
digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single
sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data
governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.
Ping Identity Corporation
Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity
Join
our LinkedIn Group: Ping
Identity
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV
Like
Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005180/en/