Pink Elephant EMEA and Cherwell Software Team to Bring IT Service Management Expertise to EMEA Region

Cherwell
Software, LLC, (‘Cherwell’) a global leader in service management,
and Pink Elephant EMEA, the international business innovator and
Information Technology (IT) consultancy firm based in the Netherlands,
South Africa, and the UK, announced a collaboration to help business IT
organizations implement business transformation.
The partnership between Pink EMEA and Cherwell builds on a successful
five-year collaboration in South Africa. The two companies will leverage
their experience to ensure that customers in the EMEA region benefit
through efficient deployment of IT Service Management (ITSM) and
Enterprise Service Management. Pink South Africa has a team in place
already comprised of certified Cherwell engineers and instructors to
support the initiative. The use of regional Pink consultants will
improve customer experience through clear process and technology
alignment in the implementation.
Most recently, Pink and Cherwell won a contract to provide IT service
management services to VGZ, one of the largest non-profit health
insurers in the Netherlands. VGZ is actively working on maximizing
efficiency and optimizing IT delivery. An additional goal is to deliver
a solution that could provide a service platform for the entire business.
“Pink Elephant EMEA has always been at the forefront of the development
and implementation of service management processes,” said Rob van
Rinsum, regional director for Pink Netherlands. “Our relationship with
Cherwell is an exciting development to offer clients: it is a true
one-stop shop for service management within the IT department, as well
as other parts of the organization like human resources and facility
management.”
“We are pleased to partner with Pink Elephant EMEA to advise
organizations in transforming their business through intelligent
automation, integration, and better experiences for employees and,
ultimately, customers,” said Oliver Krebs, vice president of EMEA sales
for Cherwell. “Cherwell brings the expertise of ITSM to transform the IT
organization beyond the IT function.”
Pink Elephant introduced ITIL, about 30 years ago. Making ITIL a
success, Pink gained a lot of experience designing and implementing
processes and tools. Today, Pink EMEA has robust professional services,
education, and consulting services. Specifically, in the Netherlands,
Pink is also known as a leading Cloud Service Integrator, focused on
outsourcing. Pink Elephant South Africa is also host to the Global
Service Center, supporting clients worldwide in multiple languages.
Cherwell offers a concurrent (shared) licensing model that provides a
cost-effective alternative to named licensing. Customer-friendly,
inclusive pricing means that portal users, manager approvals, password
resets, and other automation and integrations do not require additional
licenses.
About Cherwell Software
Cherwell (@Cherwell)
empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid
adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable
platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their
business operations with customizable service management, automation,
and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.cherwell.com.
About Pink Elephant EMEA
Pink
Elephant EMEA is an international business innovator and
knowledge leader in the field of business transformation. With IT,
outsourcing, consulting and education services in the Netherlands, UK
and South Africa, Pink Elephant EMEA enables clients to translate
knowledge and creativity within their organization into results.
Beginning with its foundation in 1980, Pink Elephant has perceived the
synergy between man and IT as the most important tool for businesses to
innovate and increase their competitive advantage. Expect more. Expect
Pink.
