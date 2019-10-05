Log in
Pink Taco : Inaugurates Boston Location With Exclusive VIP Party

10/05/2019 | 12:59pm EDT

Pink Taco, the iconic, playful Mexican restaurant brand, hosted a VIP party on Friday, October 4th, prior to the opening of the new location in the Seaport neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston location is the brand’s latest addition, as part of Pink Taco's accelerated growth strategy.

"Pink Taco is an iconic brand, and there is tremendous potential to expand in urban locations; ideally, gateway cities in the US and beyond – globally," said Randy Sharpe, Chief Executive Officer of Pink Taco.

As Pink Taco continues to grow in key metropolis areas, it stays true to its "Keep-It-Real" and "Uncomplicated" foundation, in an entertaining "Kick Ass-Good Time" atmosphere; serving up real food and great service.

Pink Taco is proud to support the Boston community, including participating in Breast Cancer awareness month in October and feeding the homeless during Thanksgiving.

The exclusive VIP party was held on Friday, October 4th from 4 PM – 11 PM at the newest Pink Taco location, 374 Congress St. Boston, MA 02210. The party included a ribbon cutting ceremony as well as a live DJ, 3-D photo booth, a margarita-making bike station, complimentary food, travel. Guests included New England Patriots Defensive Lineman Keionta Davis and social media influencers Lindsey Pelas (9.1M followers), Khloë Terae (2.3M followers), Jessica Killings (1.9M followers), Ashley Alexiss (1.8M followers) and Laura Lux (1.6M followers).

The Pink Taco restaurant in Boston will be open to the public on Monday, October 7th for brunch, lunch and dinner as well as late-night hours. The menu in the restaurant will serve unique food and drink offerings and the Pink Taco mouth-watering favorites, such as its signature Pink Tacos (chicken tacos with pickled red onion), taco bowls, enchiladas, fajitas, signature margaritas and more.

Click the link below to download photos from the Pink Taco VIP Party (Photo credit Pink Taco)
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cy5bsn36celr28g/AAB85IMEljray4_VrTH2RUiIa?dl=0

About Pink Taco

Pink Taco started in 1999, with a vision to keep it real: serve only farm-fresh food and quality cocktails in an energetic and vibrant restaurant. Pink Taco thinks local and keeps things uncomplicated. Whether it's a strawberry margarita served in a real pineapple or signature chicken "Pink Tacos," bright flavors and playful presentations are the hallmarks of Pink Taco's constantly inspired menu. Pink Taco restaurants are located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California, in River North Chicago, Illinois and in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, please visit www.pinktaco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
