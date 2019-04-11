|
Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle
Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s results of
operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019:
-
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, Pinnacle reported net
income of $665,000, compared to $613,000 for the three months ended
March 31, 2018.
-
Net interest income after the provision for loan losses for the three
months ended March 31, 2019, was $1,944,000, compared with $1,868,000
in the same period last year.
-
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, basic and diluted earnings
per share were each $0.64. For the same period in 2018 basic and
diluted earnings per share were each $0.59.
-
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, return on average assets
was 1.20%, compared to 1.11% in the comparable 2018 period.
The Company’s net interest margin was 3.81% for the three months March
31, 2019, compared to 3.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
At March 31, 2019, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of
total loans was 1.50%, compared to 1.53% at December 31, 2018. At March
31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming
loans was 495.68%, compared to 596.28% at December 31, 2018.
Nonperforming assets were $324,000 at March 31, 2019, compared to
$269,000 at December 31, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming assets to
total loans was .30% at March 31, 2019, compared to .26% at December 31,
2018.
Pinnacle was classified as “well capitalized” at March 31, 2019. All
capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a
well-capitalized institution.
Dividends of $.19 per share were paid to shareholders during the first
quarter of 2019 and $.11 per share during the first quarter of 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information contained in this press release, other than historical
information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject
to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of
these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to
update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual
results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular
presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.
Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has
seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
$
|
665,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
613,000
|
|
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
1,039,479
|
|
|
|
|
1,043,505
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
1,039,479
|
|
|
|
|
1,043,505
|
|
Dividend per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
.19
|
|
|
|
$
|
.11
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
Performance Ratios: (annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
|
|
1.20
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.11
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
|
|
9.48
|
%
|
|
|
|
9.42
|
%
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
|
|
|
3.53
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
3.63
|
%
|
Operating cost to assets
|
|
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
2.80
|
%
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
227,514,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
221,755,000
|
|
Loans receivable, net
|
|
|
|
$
|
105,700,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
103,282,000
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
$
|
194,220,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
185,329,000
|
|
Brokered CD’s included in deposits
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,031,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,999,000
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,500,000
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,594,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,207,000
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
27.53
|
|
|
|
$
|
26.07
|
|
Total average stockholders' equity to asset ratio
|
|
|
|
|
12.47
|
%
|
|
|
|
12.17
|
%
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans
|
|
|
|
|
.30
|
%
|
|
|
|
.26
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans
|
|
|
|
|
.30
|
%
|
|
|
|
.26
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
|
|
|
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.53
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
|
|
|
|
|
495.68
|
%
|
|
|
|
596.28
|
%
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,687,968
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,611,283
|
|
Interest bearing deposits in banks
|
|
|
|
|
5,776,076
|
|
|
|
|
1,704,572
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
95,109,181
|
|
|
|
|
95,246,509
|
|
Restricted equity securities
|
|
|
|
|
723,800
|
|
|
|
|
912,300
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
107,306,200
|
|
|
|
|
104,885,961
|
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
1,605,926
|
|
|
|
|
1,604,052
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
|
|
105,700,274
|
|
|
|
|
103,281,909
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
6,440,522
|
|
|
|
|
6,375,898
|
|
Right-of-use lease assets – operating
|
|
|
|
|
750,697
|
|
|
|
|
773,944
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
306,488
|
|
|
|
|
306,488
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
9,650,103
|
|
|
|
|
9,560,097
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
|
|
1,044,041
|
|
|
|
|
1,285,517
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
325,070
|
|
|
|
|
696,784
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
227,514,220
|
|
|
|
$
|
221,755,301
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,137,647
|
|
|
|
$
|
52,221,831
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
|
|
|
139,082,063
|
|
|
|
|
133,107,273
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
|
194,219,710
|
|
|
|
|
185,329,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
4,500,000
|
|
Long term lease obligations – operating
|
|
|
|
|
750,697
|
|
|
|
|
773,944
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
|
|
3,093,000
|
|
|
|
|
3,093,000
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
|
|
|
139,188
|
|
|
|
|
146,848
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
717,811
|
|
|
|
|
705,806
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
198,920,406
|
|
|
|
|
194,548,702
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $.01 par value, 2,400,000 shares authorized;
1,872,313 shares issued; 1,037,905 and 1,043,505 shares
outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
18,723
|
|
|
|
|
18,723
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
8,923,223
|
|
|
|
|
8,923,223
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost (834,408 and 828,808 shares, respectively)
|
|
|
|
|
(11,594,382
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11,464,104
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
30,811,129
|
|
|
|
|
30,343,475
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
435,121
|
|
|
|
|
(614,718
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
28,593,814
|
|
|
|
|
27,206,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
227,514,220
|
|
|
|
$
|
221,755,301
|
|
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,429,293
|
|
|
$
|
1,257,993
|
Taxable securities
|
|
|
|
|
562,848
|
|
|
|
528,877
|
Nontaxable securities
|
|
|
|
|
159,498
|
|
|
|
197,505
|
Other interest
|
|
|
|
|
41,655
|
|
|
|
30,062
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
|
|
2,193,294
|
|
|
|
2,014,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
188,069
|
|
|
|
90,748
|
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
|
|
|
|
|
17,312
|
|
|
|
19,552
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
|
|
44,000
|
|
|
|
36,500
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
249,381
|
|
|
|
147,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
1,943,913
|
|
|
|
1,867,657
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
1,943,913
|
|
|
|
1,867,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fees and service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
|
|
327,284
|
|
|
|
328,043
|
Servicing fee income, net
|
|
|
|
|
1,714
|
|
|
|
2,203
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
90,006
|
|
|
|
83,595
|
Mortgage fee income
|
|
|
|
|
7,569
|
|
|
|
4,999
|
Net gain on sale of other real estate owed
|
|
|
|
|
967
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net gain on sale of securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,689
|
Total other income
|
|
|
|
|
427,540
|
|
|
|
420,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
|
914,824
|
|
|
|
889,138
|
Occupancy expenses
|
|
|
|
|
197,299
|
|
|
|
223,856
|
Marketing and professional expenses
|
|
|
|
|
63,977
|
|
|
|
41,031
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
384,403
|
|
|
|
400,394
|
Total other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1,560,503
|
|
|
|
1,554,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
810,950
|
|
|
|
753,767
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
145,961
|
|
|
|
120,315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
664,989
|
|
|
$
|
613,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
Weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
1,039,479
|
|
|
|
1,043,505
|
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’
EQUITY
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
|
Stockholders’
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Par Value
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
Income (Loss)
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
1,872,313
|
|
|
$
|
18,723
|
|
|
$
|
8,923,223
|
|
|
$
|
(11,464,104
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
28,206,925
|
|
|
|
$
|
328,381
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,013,148
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
613,452
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
613,452
|
|
Cash dividends declared, $0.11 per share
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(114,786
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(114,786
|
)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(1,114,404
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,114,404
|
)
|
Balance, March 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
1,872,313
|
|
|
$
|
18,723
|
|
|
$
|
8,923,223
|
|
|
$
|
(11,464,104
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
28,705,591
|
|
|
|
$
|
(786,023
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
25,397,410
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
1,872,313
|
|
|
$
|
18,723
|
|
|
$
|
8,923,223
|
|
|
$
|
(11,464,104
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
30,343,475
|
|
|
|
$
|
(614,718
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
27,206,599
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
664,989
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
664,989
|
|
Cash dividends declared, $0.19 per share
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(197,335
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(197,335
|
)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(130,278
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(130,278
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,049,839
|
|
|
|
|
1,049,839
|
|
Balance, March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
1,872,313
|
|
|
$
|
18,723
|
|
|
$
|
8,923,223
|
|
|
$
|
(11,594,382
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
30,811,129
|
|
|
|
$
|
435,121
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,593,814
|
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
AND SUBSIDIARY
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
664,989
|
|
|
|
$
|
613,452
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
83,553
|
|
|
|
|
92,926
|
|
Net amortization of securities
|
|
|
|
|
88,940
|
|
|
|
|
107,815
|
|
Gain on sale of securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(1,689
|
)
|
Gain on sale of other real estate owned
|
|
|
|
|
(967
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
(90,006
|
)
|
|
|
|
(83,595
|
)
|
Decrease in accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
|
|
241,476
|
|
|
|
|
211,238
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest payable
|
|
|
|
|
(7,660
|
)
|
|
|
|
13,140
|
|
Net other operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
14,856
|
|
|
|
|
(20,043
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
995,181
|
|
|
|
|
933,244
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in loans
|
|
|
|
|
(2,427,397
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,509,242
|
)
|
Net increase in interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
|
|
|
|
(4,071,504
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,781,345
|
)
|
Purchase of securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(2,035,720
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
501,689
|
|
Proceeds from maturing or callable securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
1,467,090
|
|
|
|
|
4,312,589
|
|
Net (purchase) redemption of restricted equity securities
|
|
|
|
|
188,500
|
|
|
|
|
(170,500
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of other real estate owned, net of expenses
|
|
|
|
|
9,999
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Purchase of premises and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
(148,177
|
)
|
|
|
|
(193,188
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(4,981,489
|
)
|
|
|
|
(13,875,717
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in deposits
|
|
|
|
|
8,890,606
|
|
|
|
|
8,547,849
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in other borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
(4,500,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
4,500,000
|
|
Net decrease in federal funds purchased
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(100,000
|
)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
(130,278
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payments of cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
(197,335
|
)
|
|
|
|
(114,786
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
4,062,993
|
|
|
|
|
12,833,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
76,685
|
|
|
|
|
(109,410
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
|
|
|
1,611,283
|
|
|
|
|
1,871,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,687,968
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,762,042
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the year for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
$
|
257,041
|
|
|
|
$
|
133,640
|
|
Taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate acquired through foreclosure
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,032
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
