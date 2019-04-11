Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s results of operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019:

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, Pinnacle reported net income of $665,000, compared to $613,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Net interest income after the provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $1,944,000, compared with $1,868,000 in the same period last year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.64. For the same period in 2018 basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.59.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, return on average assets was 1.20%, compared to 1.11% in the comparable 2018 period.

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.81% for the three months March 31, 2019, compared to 3.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

At March 31, 2019, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.50%, compared to 1.53% at December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans was 495.68%, compared to 596.28% at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets were $324,000 at March 31, 2019, compared to $269,000 at December 31, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .30% at March 31, 2019, compared to .26% at December 31, 2018.

Pinnacle was classified as “well capitalized” at March 31, 2019. All capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.

Dividends of $.19 per share were paid to shareholders during the first quarter of 2019 and $.11 per share during the first quarter of 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 Net Income $ 665,000 $ 613,000 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,039,479 1,043,505 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,039,479 1,043,505 Dividend per share $ .19 $ .11 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.59 Performance Ratios: (annualized) Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.11 % Return on average equity 9.48 % 9.42 % Interest rate spread 3.59 % 3.53 % Net interest margin 3.81 % 3.63 % Operating cost to assets 2.81 % 2.80 % (Audited) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Total assets $ 227,514,000 $ 221,755,000 Loans receivable, net $ 105,700,000 $ 103,282,000 Deposits $ 194,220,000 $ 185,329,000 Brokered CD’s included in deposits $ 2,031,000 $ 2,999,000 Other borrowings $ - $ 4,500,000 Total stockholders’ equity $ 28,594,000 $ 27,207,000 Book value per share $ 27.53 $ 26.07 Total average stockholders' equity to asset ratio 12.47 % 12.17 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .30 % .26 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .30 % .26 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.50 % 1.53 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 495.68 % 596.28 %

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,687,968 $ 1,611,283 Interest bearing deposits in banks 5,776,076 1,704,572 Securities available for sale 95,109,181 95,246,509 Restricted equity securities 723,800 912,300 Loans 107,306,200 104,885,961 Less allowance for loan losses 1,605,926 1,604,052 Loans, net 105,700,274 103,281,909 Premises and equipment, net 6,440,522 6,375,898 Right-of-use lease assets – operating 750,697 773,944 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 9,650,103 9,560,097 Accrued interest receivable 1,044,041 1,285,517 Other assets 325,070 696,784 Total assets $ 227,514,220 $ 221,755,301 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 55,137,647 $ 52,221,831 Interest-bearing 139,082,063 133,107,273 Total deposits 194,219,710 185,329,104 Other borrowings - 4,500,000 Long term lease obligations – operating 750,697 773,944 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 139,188 146,848 Other liabilities 717,811 705,806 Total liabilities 198,920,406 194,548,702 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 2,400,000 shares authorized; 1,872,313 shares issued; 1,037,905 and 1,043,505 shares outstanding, respectively 18,723 18,723 Additional paid-in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock, at cost (834,408 and 828,808 shares, respectively) (11,594,382 ) (11,464,104 ) Retained earnings 30,811,129 30,343,475 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 435,121 (614,718 ) Total stockholders’ equity 28,593,814 27,206,599 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 227,514,220 $ 221,755,301

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 1,429,293 $ 1,257,993 Taxable securities 562,848 528,877 Nontaxable securities 159,498 197,505 Other interest 41,655 30,062 Total interest income 2,193,294 2,014,437 Interest expense Deposits 188,069 90,748 Borrowings and repurchase agreements 17,312 19,552 Subordinated debentures 44,000 36,500 Total interest expense 249,381 147,780 Net interest income 1,943,913 1,867,657 Provision for loan losses - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,943,913 1,867,657 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 327,284 328,043 Servicing fee income, net 1,714 2,203 Bank owned life insurance 90,006 83,595 Mortgage fee income 7,569 4,999 Net gain on sale of other real estate owed 967 - Net gain on sale of securities available for sale - 1,689 Total other income 427,540 420,529 Other expenses Salaries and employee benefits 914,824 889,138 Occupancy expenses 197,299 223,856 Marketing and professional expenses 63,977 41,031 Other operating expenses 384,403 400,394 Total other expenses 1,560,503 1,554,419 Income before income taxes 810,950 753,767 Income tax expense 145,961 120,315 Net income $ 664,989 $ 613,452 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.59 Cash dividends per share $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding 1,039,479 1,043,505

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Par Value Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance, December 31, 2017 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 28,206,925 $ 328,381 $ 26,013,148 Net income - - - - 613,452 - 613,452 Cash dividends declared, $0.11 per share - - - - (114,786 ) - (114,786 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (1,114,404 ) (1,114,404 ) Balance, March 31, 2018 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 28,705,591 $ (786,023 ) $ 25,397,410 Balance, December 31, 2018 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 30,343,475 $ (614,718 ) $ 27,206,599 Net income - - - - 664,989 - 664,989 Cash dividends declared, $0.19 per share - - - - (197,335 ) - (197,335 ) Purchase of treasury stock (130,278 ) (130,278 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 1,049,839 1,049,839 Balance, March 31, 2019 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,594,382 ) $ 30,811,129 $ 435,121 $ 28,593,814

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 664,989 $ 613,452 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 83,553 92,926 Net amortization of securities 88,940 107,815 Gain on sale of securities available for sale - (1,689 ) Gain on sale of other real estate owned (967 ) - Bank owned life insurance (90,006 ) (83,595 ) Decrease in accrued interest receivable 241,476 211,238 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest payable (7,660 ) 13,140 Net other operating activities 14,856 (20,043 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 995,181 933,244 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net increase in loans (2,427,397 ) (5,509,242 ) Net increase in interest-bearing deposits in banks (4,071,504 ) (10,781,345 ) Purchase of securities available for sale - (2,035,720 ) Proceeds from sales of securities available for sale - 501,689 Proceeds from maturing or callable securities available for sale 1,467,090 4,312,589 Net (purchase) redemption of restricted equity securities 188,500 (170,500 ) Proceeds from sale of other real estate owned, net of expenses 9,999 - Purchase of premises and equipment (148,177 ) (193,188 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,981,489 ) (13,875,717 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net increase in deposits 8,890,606 8,547,849 Net increase (decrease) in other borrowings (4,500,000 ) 4,500,000 Net decrease in federal funds purchased - (100,000 ) Purchase of treasury stock (130,278 ) - Payments of cash dividends (197,335 ) (114,786 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,062,993 12,833,063 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 76,685 (109,410 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,611,283 1,871,452 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,687,968 $ 1,762,042 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 257,041 $ 133,640 Taxes $ - $ - OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ 9,032 $ -

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005909/en/