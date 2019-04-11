Log in
Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

04/11/2019

Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s results of operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019:

  • For the three months ended March 31, 2019, Pinnacle reported net income of $665,000, compared to $613,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
  • Net interest income after the provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $1,944,000, compared with $1,868,000 in the same period last year.
  • For the three months ended March 31, 2019, basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.64. For the same period in 2018 basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.59.
  • For the three months ended March 31, 2019, return on average assets was 1.20%, compared to 1.11% in the comparable 2018 period.

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.81% for the three months March 31, 2019, compared to 3.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

At March 31, 2019, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.50%, compared to 1.53% at December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans was 495.68%, compared to 596.28% at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets were $324,000 at March 31, 2019, compared to $269,000 at December 31, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .30% at March 31, 2019, compared to .26% at December 31, 2018.

Pinnacle was classified as “well capitalized” at March 31, 2019. All capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.

Dividends of $.19 per share were paid to shareholders during the first quarter of 2019 and $.11 per share during the first quarter of 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

 
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARY
 
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
     
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019     2018
Net Income $ 665,000 $ 613,000
Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,039,479 1,043,505
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,039,479 1,043,505
Dividend per share $ .19 $ .11
Provision for loan losses $ - $ -
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.59
Performance Ratios: (annualized)
Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.11 %
Return on average equity 9.48 % 9.42 %
Interest rate spread 3.59 % 3.53 %
Net interest margin 3.81 % 3.63 %
Operating cost to assets 2.81 % 2.80 %
 
(Audited)
March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Total assets $ 227,514,000 $ 221,755,000
Loans receivable, net $ 105,700,000 $ 103,282,000
Deposits $ 194,220,000 $ 185,329,000
Brokered CD’s included in deposits $ 2,031,000 $ 2,999,000
Other borrowings $ - $ 4,500,000
Total stockholders’ equity $ 28,594,000 $ 27,207,000
Book value per share $ 27.53 $ 26.07
Total average stockholders' equity to asset ratio 12.47 % 12.17 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .30 % .26 %
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .30 % .26 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.50 % 1.53 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 495.68 % 596.28 %
 
 
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARY
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
         
(Unaudited) (Audited)
March 31, December 31,
2019 2018

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,687,968 $

1,611,283

Interest bearing deposits in banks 5,776,076 1,704,572
Securities available for sale 95,109,181 95,246,509
Restricted equity securities 723,800 912,300
 
Loans 107,306,200 104,885,961
Less allowance for loan losses   1,605,926     1,604,052  
Loans, net   105,700,274     103,281,909  
 
Premises and equipment, net 6,440,522 6,375,898
Right-of-use lease assets – operating 750,697 773,944
Goodwill 306,488 306,488
Bank owned life insurance 9,650,103 9,560,097
Accrued interest receivable 1,044,041 1,285,517
Other assets 325,070 696,784
Total assets $ 227,514,220   $ 221,755,301  
 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing $ 55,137,647 $ 52,221,831
Interest-bearing   139,082,063     133,107,273  
Total deposits 194,219,710 185,329,104
 
Other borrowings - 4,500,000
Long term lease obligations – operating 750,697 773,944
Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000
Accrued interest payable 139,188 146,848
Other liabilities   717,811     705,806  
Total liabilities   198,920,406     194,548,702  
 
Stockholders’ equity

Common stock, $.01 par value, 2,400,000 shares authorized; 1,872,313 shares issued; 1,037,905 and 1,043,505 shares outstanding, respectively

18,723 18,723
Additional paid-in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223
Treasury stock, at cost (834,408 and 828,808 shares, respectively) (11,594,382 ) (11,464,104 )
Retained earnings 30,811,129 30,343,475
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   435,121     (614,718 )
Total stockholders’ equity   28,593,814     27,206,599  
 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 227,514,220   $ 221,755,301  
 
 
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARY
 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
         
 
2019 2018
Interest income
Loans, including fees $ 1,429,293 $

1,257,993

Taxable securities 562,848

528,877

Nontaxable securities 159,498

197,505

Other interest   41,655   30,062
Total interest income   2,193,294   2,014,437
 
Interest expense
Deposits 188,069 90,748
Borrowings and repurchase agreements 17,312 19,552
Subordinated debentures   44,000   36,500
Total interest expense   249,381   147,780
 
Net interest income 1,943,913 1,867,657
Provision for loan losses   -   -
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   1,943,913   1,867,657
 
Other income
Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 327,284 328,043
Servicing fee income, net 1,714 2,203
Bank owned life insurance 90,006 83,595
Mortgage fee income 7,569 4,999
Net gain on sale of other real estate owed 967 -
Net gain on sale of securities available for sale   -   1,689
Total other income   427,540   420,529
 
Other expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 914,824 889,138
Occupancy expenses 197,299 223,856
Marketing and professional expenses 63,977 41,031
Other operating expenses   384,403   400,394
Total other expenses   1,560,503   1,554,419
 
Income before income taxes 810,950 753,767
 
Income tax expense   145,961   120,315
 
Net income $ 664,989 $ 613,452
 
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.59
 
Cash dividends per share $ 0.19 $ 0.11
Weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding   1,039,479   1,043,505
 
 

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARY

 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018

 
 
                          Accumulated    
Additional Other Total
Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’
Shares Par Value Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity
 

Balance, December 31, 2017

1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 )

$

28,206,925

$ 328,381 $ 26,013,148
Net income - - - - 613,452 - 613,452

Cash dividends declared, $0.11 per share

- - - - (114,786 ) - (114,786 )
Other comprehensive loss -   -   -   -     -     (1,114,404 )   (1,114,404 )
Balance, March 31, 2018 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 28,705,591 $ (786,023 ) $ 25,397,410
 
Balance, December 31, 2018 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 30,343,475 $ (614,718 ) $ 27,206,599
Net income - - - - 664,989 - 664,989

Cash dividends declared, $0.19 per share

- - - - (197,335 ) - (197,335 )
Purchase of treasury stock

 

(130,278 ) (130,278 )
Other comprehensive income -   -   -   -     -     1,049,839     1,049,839  
Balance, March 31, 2019 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,594,382 ) $ 30,811,129   $ 435,121   $ 28,593,814  
 
 
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARY
 
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
         
2019 2018
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income $ 664,989 $ 613,452

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation 83,553 92,926
Net amortization of securities 88,940 107,815
Gain on sale of securities available for sale - (1,689 )
Gain on sale of other real estate owned (967 )

 

-
Bank owned life insurance (90,006 ) (83,595 )
Decrease in accrued interest receivable 241,476 211,238
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest payable (7,660 ) 13,140
Net other operating activities   14,856     (20,043 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   995,181     933,244  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net increase in loans (2,427,397 ) (5,509,242 )
Net increase in interest-bearing deposits in banks (4,071,504 ) (10,781,345 )
Purchase of securities available for sale - (2,035,720 )
Proceeds from sales of securities available for sale - 501,689
Proceeds from maturing or callable securities available for sale 1,467,090 4,312,589
Net (purchase) redemption of restricted equity securities 188,500 (170,500 )
Proceeds from sale of other real estate owned, net of expenses 9,999 -
Purchase of premises and equipment   (148,177 )   (193,188 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (4,981,489 )   (13,875,717 )
 
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net increase in deposits 8,890,606 8,547,849
Net increase (decrease) in other borrowings (4,500,000 ) 4,500,000
Net decrease in federal funds purchased - (100,000 )
Purchase of treasury stock (130,278 ) -
Payments of cash dividends   (197,335 )   (114,786 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   4,062,993     12,833,063  
 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 76,685 (109,410 )
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year   1,611,283     1,871,452  
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,687,968   $ 1,762,042  
 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest $ 257,041 $ 133,640
Taxes $ - $ -
OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS
Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ 9,032 $ -
 


© Business Wire 2019
