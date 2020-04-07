Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s results of operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020:

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Pinnacle reported net income of $841,000, compared to $665,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Included in net income for the first quarter 2020 was approximately $120,000 gain on sale of securities, net of tax. These were no such gains recorded during the first quarter 2019.

Net interest income after the provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $2,022,000, compared with $1,944,000 in the same period last year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.82. For the same period in 2019 basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.64.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, return on average assets was 1.39%, compared to 1.20% in the comparable 2019 period.

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.68% for the three months March 31, 2020, compared to 3.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2020, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 2.12%, compared to 2.07% at December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans was 1408.92%, compared to 1362.66% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $157,000 at March 31, 2020, compared to $158,000 at December 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .15% at both March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019.

Pinnacle was classified as “well capitalized” at March 31, 2020. All capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.

Dividends of $.19 per share were paid to shareholders during the first quarter of both 2020 and 2019.

The outbreak of the recent coronavirus ("COVID-19") , or an outbreak of another highly infectious or contagious disease, could adversely affect our business activities, financial condition and results of operations.

Our business is dependent upon the willingness and ability of our customers to conduct banking and other financial transactions. The spread of a highly infectious or contagious disease, such as COVID-19, could cause severe disruptions in the U.S. economy, which could in turn disrupt the business, activities, and operations of our customers, as well as our business and operations. Moreover, since the beginning of January 2020, the coronavirus outbreak has caused significant disruption in the financial markets both globally and in the United States. The spread of COVID-19, or an outbreak of another highly infectious or contagious disease, may result in a significant decrease in business and/or cause our customers to be unable to meet existing payment or other obligations to us, particularly in the event of a spread of COVID-19 or an outbreak of an infectious disease in our market area. Although we maintain contingency plans for pandemic outbreaks, a spread of COVID-19, or an outbreak of another contagious disease, could also negatively impact the availability of key personnel necessary to conduct our business activities. Such a spread or outbreak could also negatively impact the business and operations of third-party service providers who perform critical services for us. If COVID-19, or another highly infectious or contagious disease, spreads or the response to contain COVID-19 is unsuccessful, we could experience a material adverse effect to our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net Income $ 841,000 $ 665,000 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,019,389 1,039,479 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,019,389 1,039,479 Dividend per share $ .19 $ .19 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.64 Performance Ratios: (annualized) Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 11.44 % 9.48 % Interest rate spread 3.45 % 3.59 % Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.81 % Operating cost to assets 2.64 % 2.81 % (Audited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total assets $ 244,600,000 $ 230,435,000 Loans receivable, net $ 102,092,000 $ 101,500,000 Deposits $ 211,452,000 $ 194,361,000 Brokered CD’s included in deposits $ 17,985,000 $ 17,915,000 Total stockholders’ equity $ 28,111,000 $ 30,788,000 Book value per share $ 28.31 $ 29.81 Total average stockholders' equity to asset ratio 12.17 % 12.98 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .15 % .15 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .15 % .15 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 2.12 % 2.07 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 1408.92 % 1362.66 %

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,289,416 $ 1,814,912 Interest bearing deposits in banks 6,545,067 5,453,299 Securities available for sale 113,531,773 101,499,758 Restricted equity securities 732,300 766,300 Loans 104,303,582 104,101,700 Less allowance for loan losses 2,211,766 2,153,304 Loans, net 102,091,816 101,948,396 Premises and equipment, net 6,505,831 6,420,166 Operating right-of-use lease assets 657,934 681,306 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 10,014,319 9,920,133 Accrued interest receivable 1,083,080 1,280,926 Other assets 842,398 343,488 Total assets $ 244,600,422 $ 230,435,172 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 57,389,076 $ 55,071,909 Interest-bearing 154,062,531 139,289,249 Total deposits 211,451,607 194,361,158 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 249,930 244,875 Operating lease liabilities 657,934 681,306 Other liabilities 1,036,701 1,267,281 Total liabilities 216,489,172 199,647,620 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 2,400,000 shares authorized; 1,872,313 shares issued; 992,905 and 1,032,905 shares outstanding, respectively 18,723 18,723 Additional paid-in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock, at cost (879,408 and 839,408 shares, respectively) (12,904,300 ) (11,730,888 ) Retained earnings 33,092,173 32,445,916 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,018,569 ) 1,130,578 Total stockholders’ equity 28,111,250 30,787,552 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 244,600,422 $ 230,435,172

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 1,431,258 $ 1,429,293 Taxable securities 749,227 562,848 Nontaxable securities 106,123 159,498 Other interest 19,132 41,655 Total interest income 2,305,740 2,193,294 Interest expense Deposits 240,037 188,069 Borrowings and repurchase agreements 3,330 17,312 Subordinated debentures 40,100 44,000 Total interest expense 283,467 249,381 Net interest income 2,022,273 1,943,913 Provision for loan losses - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,022,273 1,943,913 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 365,647 327,284 Servicing fee income, net 1,423 1,714 Bank owned life insurance 94,186 90,006 Mortgage fee income 12,006 7,569 Net gain on sale of other real estate owed - 967 Net gain on sale of securities available for sale 152,658 - Total other income 625,920 427,540 Other expenses Salaries and employee benefits 940,542 914,824 Occupancy expenses 201,705 197,299 Marketing and professional expenses 59,246 63,977 Other operating expenses 389,240 384,403 Total other expenses 1,590,733 1,560,503 Income before income taxes 1,057,460 810,950 Income tax expense 216,849 145,961 Net income $ 840,611 $ 664,989 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.64 Cash dividends per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 Weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding 1,019,389 1,039,479

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Par Value Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance, December 31, 2018 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 30,343,475 $ (614,718 ) $ 27,206,599 Net income - - - - 664,989 - 664,989 Cash dividends declared, $0.19 per share - - - - (197,335 ) - (197,335 ) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (130,278 ) - - (130,278 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 1,049,839 1,049,839 Balance, March 31, 2019 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,594,382 ) $ 30,811,129 $ 435,121 $ 28,593,814 Balance, December 31, 2019 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,730,888 ) $ 32,445,916 $ 1,130,578 $ 30,787,552 Net income - - - - 840,611 - 840,611 Cash dividends declared, $0.19 per share - - - - (194,354 ) - (194,354 ) Purchase of treasury stock - - - ( 1,173,412 ) - - (1,173,412 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (2,149,147 ) (2,149,147 ) Balance, March 31, 2020 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (12,904,300 ) $ 33,092,173 $ (1,018,569 ) $ 28,111,250

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 840,611 $ 664,989 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 95,319 83,553 Net amortization of securities 67,250 88,940 Gain on sale of securities available for sale (152,658 ) - Gain on sale of other real estate owned - (967 ) Bank owned life insurance (94,186 ) (90,006 ) Decrease in accrued interest receivable 197,846 241,476 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest payable 5,055 (7,660 ) Net other operating activities (444,397 ) 14,856 Net cash provided by operating activities 514,840 995,181 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net increase in loans (143,420 ) (2,427,397 ) Net increase in interest-bearing deposits in banks (1,091,768 ) (4,071,504 ) Purchase of securities available for sale (21,737,575 ) - Proceeds from sales of securities available for sale 2,732,970 - Proceeds from maturing or callable securities available for sale 4,623,758 1,467,090 Net redemption of restricted equity securities 34,000 188,500 Proceeds from sale of other real estate owned, net of expenses - 9,999 Purchase of premises and equipment (180,984 ) (148,177 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,763,019 ) (4,981,489 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net increase in deposits 17,090,449 8,890,606 Net decrease in other borrowings - (4,500,000 ) Purchase of treasury stock (1,173,412 ) (130,278 ) Payments of cash dividends (194,354 ) (197,335 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 15,722,683 4,062,993 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 474,504 76,685 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,814,912 1,611,283 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 2,289,416 $ 1,687,968 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 278,412 $ 257,041 Taxes $ 402,131 $ - OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ - $ 9,032

