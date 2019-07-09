Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s second quarter results of operations.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Pinnacle reported net income of $745,000 compared to $643,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. $39,000 of net gains related to sale of securities available for sale are included in the three months ended June 30, 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Pinnacle reported net income of $1,410,000 compared to $1,256,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. $39,000 of net gains related to sale of securities available for sale are included in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net interest income after the provision for loan losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, was $2,021,000 and $3,965,000, respectively, compared with $1,918,000 and $3,785,000 respectively, in the same periods last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were $0.72 and $1.36 per share, respectively, compared to $0.62 and $1.20 per share, respectively, for the same periods last year.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, return on average assets was 1.30%, and 1.24%, respectively, compared to 1.15% and 1.12%, respectively, in the comparable 2018 period.

Pinnacle’s net interest margin was 3.87% and 3.81% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to 3.74% and 3.67% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

At June 30, 2019, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.50%, compared to 1.53% at December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans was 648.39%, compared to 596.28% at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets were $248,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $269,000 at December 31, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .23% at June 30, 2019, compared to .26% at December 31, 2018. In addition, all capital ratios are higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.

Dividends of $.19 and $.38 per share were paid to shareholders during the three and six months ended for both Junes 30, 2019, as compared to $.11 and $.22 per share during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In Thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income $ 745,000 $ 643,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.62 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.30% 1.15% Return on average equity 10.47% 9.45% Interest rate spread 3.65% 3.61% Net interest margin 3.87% 3.74% Operating cost to assets 2.81% 2.84% Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 1,035,378 1,043,505 Dividends per share $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income $ 1,410,000 $ 1,256,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.20 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.24% 1.12% Return on average equity 9.97% 9.44% Interest rate spread 3.59% 3.55% Net interest margin 3.81% 3.67% Operating cost to assets 2.79% 2.80% Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 1,037,417 1,043,505 Dividends per share $ 0.38 $ 0.22 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - (Audited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Total assets $ 230,252,000 $ 221,755,000 Loans receivable, net $ 105,663,000 $ 103,282,000 Deposits $ 195,472,000 $ 185,329,000 Brokered CD’s included in deposits $ 2,032,000 $ 2,999,000 Other borrowings $ - $ 4,500,000 Total stockholders’ equity $ 29,640,000 $ 27,207,000 Book value per share $ 28.70 $ 26.07 Stockholders’ equity to assets ratio 12.46% 12.17% Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .23% .26% Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .23% .26% Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.50% 1.53% Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 648.39% 596.28%

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,523,907 $ 1,611,283 Interest bearing deposits in banks 12,153,368 1,704,572 Securities available for sale 91,455,632 95,246,509 Restricted equity securities 723,800 912,300 Loans 107,270,420 104,885,961 Less Allowance for loan losses 1,607,706 1,604,052 Loans, net 105,662,714 103,281,909 Premises and equipment, net 6,530,520 6,375,898 Right-of-use lease assets – operating 727,589 773,944 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 9,740,112 9,560,097 Accrued interest receivable 1,176,905 1,285,517 Other assets 251,042 696,784 Total assets $ 230,252,077 $ 221,755,301 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 57,398,396 $ 52,221,831 Interest-bearing 138,074,014 133,107,273 Total deposits 195,472,410 185,329,104 Other borrowings - 4,500,000 Long term lease obligations – operating 727,589 773,944 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 164,006 146,848 Other liabilities 1,155,063 705,806 Total liabilities 200,612,068 191,548,702 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 2,400,000 authorized; 1,872,313 issued; 1,032,905 shares and 1,043,505 outstanding, respectively 18,723 18,723 Additional paid‑in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock (839,408 and 828,808 shares, respectively) (11,730,888 ) (11,464,104 ) Retained earnings 31,360,319 30,343,475 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,068,632 (614,718 ) Total stockholders’ equity 29,640,009 27,206,599 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 230,252,077 $ 221,755,301

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 1,502,254 $ 1,320,707 $ 2,931,547 $ 2,578,700 Securities available for sale 711,002 716,643 1,433,348 1,443,025 Other interest 59,159 28,584 100,814 58,646 Total interest income 2,272,415 2,065,934 4,465,709 4,080,371 Interest expense Deposits 207,235 97,837 395,304 188,585 Borrowings and repurchase agreements - 10,523 87,690 76,300 Subordinated debentures 43,690 39,800 17,312 30,055 Total interest expense 250,925 148,160 500,306 294,940 Net interest income 2,021,490 1,917,774 3,965,403 3,785,431 Provision for loan losses - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,021,490 1,917,774 3,965,403 3,785,431 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 369,779 339,069 697,063 667,112 Service fee income, net 1,719 2,086 3,433 4,289 Bank owned life insurance 90,009 83,595 180,015 167,190 Mortgage fee income 10,803 10,305 18,372 15,304 Net gain on sale of real estate owned - 597 967 597 Net gain on securities available for sale 39,207 - 39,207 1,689 Total other income 511,517 435,652 939,057 856,181 Other expense: Salaries and employee benefits 910,664 917,737 1,825,488 1,806,875 Occupancy expense 198,680 218,110 395,979 441,966 Marketing and professional expense 66,708 44,753 130,685 85,784 Other operating expenses 434,468 402,537 818,871 802,931 Total other expenses 1,610,520 1,583,137 3,171,023 3,137,556 Income before income taxes 922,487 770,289 1,733,437 1,504,056 Income tax expense 177,044 127,646 323,005 247,961 Net income $ 745,443 $ 642,643 $ 1,410,432 $ 1,256,095 Cash dividend per share $ 0.19 $ 0.11 $ 0.38 $ 0.22 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.62 $ 1.36 $ 1.20 Weighted–average basic and diluted shares outstanding 1,035,378 1,043,505 1,037,417 1,043,505

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance December 31, 2017 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 28,206,925 $ 328,381 $ 26,013,148 Net income - - - - 1,256,095 - 1,256,095 Cash dividends declared ($.22 per share) - - - - (229,571 ) - (229,571 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (1,100,417 ) (1,100,417 ) Balance June 30, 2018 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 29,233,449 $ (772,036 ) $ 25,939,255 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance December 31, 2018 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 30,343,475 $ (614,718 ) $ 27,206,599 Net income - - - - 1,410,432 - 1,410,432 Cash dividends declared ($.38 per share) - - - - (393,588 ) - (393,588 ) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (266,784 ) - - (266,784 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 1,683,350 1,683,350 Balance June 30, 2019 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,730,888 ) $ 31,360,319 $ 1,068,632 $ 29,640,009

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,410,432 $ 1,256,095 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 178,887 187,033 Net investment amortization expense 163,476 213,976 Bank owned life insurance (180,015 ) (167,190 ) Gain on sale of securities available for sale (39,207 ) (1,689 ) Gain on sale of or write-down of real estate owned (967 ) (597 ) Decrease in accrued interest receivable 108,612 38,136 Increase in accrued interest payable 17,158 38,619 Net other operating activities 303,551 35,443 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,961,927 1,599,826 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net increase in loans (2,389,837 ) (8,020,709 ) Net increase in interest bearing deposits in other banks (10,448,796 ) (593,893 ) Purchase of securities available for sale (5,661,467 ) (3,059,606 ) Proceeds from sale of securities available for sale 7,466,732 501,689 Proceeds from maturing, sale and payments received on securities available for sale 4,136,141 6,306,566 Net redemption of restricted equity securities 188,500 42,000 Purchase of premises and equipment (333,509 ) (301,340 ) Proceeds from sales of real estate owned 9,999 41,768 Net cash used in investing activities (7,032,237 ) (5,083,525 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net increase in deposits 10,143,306 5,232,125 Net decrease in other borrowings (4,500,000 ) (1,500,000 ) Net decrease in federal funds purchased - (100,000 ) Purchase of treasury stock (266,784 ) - Payments of cash dividends (393,588 ) (229,571 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,982,934 3,402,554 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (87,376 ) (81,145 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,611,283 1,871,452 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,523,907 $ 1,790,307 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 483,148 $ 256,321 Taxes $ 73,195 $ 236,436 OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ 9,032 $ - Internally financed sales of other real estate owned $ - $ -

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005792/en/