Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
07/09/2019 | 01:59pm EDT
Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s second quarter results of operations.
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Pinnacle reported net income of $745,000 compared to $643,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. $39,000 of net gains related to sale of securities available for sale are included in the three months ended June 30, 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Pinnacle reported net income of $1,410,000 compared to $1,256,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. $39,000 of net gains related to sale of securities available for sale are included in the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Net interest income after the provision for loan losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, was $2,021,000 and $3,965,000, respectively, compared with $1,918,000 and $3,785,000 respectively, in the same periods last year.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were $0.72 and $1.36 per share, respectively, compared to $0.62 and $1.20 per share, respectively, for the same periods last year.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, return on average assets was 1.30%, and 1.24%, respectively, compared to 1.15% and 1.12%, respectively, in the comparable 2018 period.
Pinnacle’s net interest margin was 3.87% and 3.81% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to 3.74% and 3.67% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.
At June 30, 2019, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.50%, compared to 1.53% at December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans was 648.39%, compared to 596.28% at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets were $248,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $269,000 at December 31, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .23% at June 30, 2019, compared to .26% at December 31, 2018. In addition, all capital ratios are higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.
Dividends of $.19 and $.38 per share were paid to shareholders during the three and six months ended for both Junes 30, 2019, as compared to $.11 and $.22 per share during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.
Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
Unaudited Financial Highlights
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
Net income
Basic and diluted earnings per share
Return on average equity
Interest rate spread
Net interest margin
Operating cost to assets
Dividends per share
Provision for loan losses
Net income
Basic and diluted earnings per share
Return on average equity
Interest rate spread
Net interest margin
Operating cost to assets
Dividends per share
Provision for loan losses
Total assets
Loans receivable, net
Deposits
Brokered CD’s included in deposits
Other borrowings
Total stockholders’ equity
Book value per share
Stockholders’ equity to assets ratio
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|