|
Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
10/10/2018 | 12:32am CEST
Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle
Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s third
quarter results of operations.
-
For the three months ended September 30, 2018, Pinnacle reported net
income of $650,000 compared to $601,000 for the three months ended
September 30, 2017. Pre-tax income for the three months ended
September 30, 2018 was approximately the same from the three months
ended September 30, 2017.
-
For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Pinnacle reported net
income of $1,906,000 compared to $1,699,000 for the nine months ended
September 30, 2017. Pre-tax income for the nine months ended September
30, 2018 increased 5.6% from the nine months ended September 30, 2017.
-
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months
ended September 30, 2018 were $0.62 and $1.83 per share, respectively,
compared to $0.58 and $1.63 per share, respectively, for the same
periods last year.
-
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, return on
average assets was 1.18%, and 1.14%, respectively, compared to 1.06%
and 1.01%, respectively, in the comparable 2017 period.
Pinnacle’s net interest margin was 3.85% and 3.72% for the three and
nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to 3.61%
and 3.50% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017,
respectively.
At September 30, 2018, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent
of total loans was 1.54%, compared to 1.68% at December 31, 2017. At
September 30, 2018, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of
nonperforming loans was 470.71%, compared to 670.42% at December 31,
2017. Nonperforming assets were $338,000 at September 30, 2018, compared
to $281,000 at December 31, 2017. The ratio of nonperforming assets to
total loans was .33% at September 30, 2018, compared to .29% at December
31, 2017. In addition, all capital ratios are significantly higher than
the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.
Dividends of $.11 and $.33 per share were paid to shareholders during
the three and nine months ended for both September 30, 2018, and 2017.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information contained in this press release, other than historical
information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject
to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of
these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to
update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual
results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular
presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.
Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has
seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.
|
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
Unaudited Financial Highlights
|
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
650,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
601,000
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance ratios (annualized):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
|
|
9.59
|
%
|
|
|
|
9.59
|
%
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
3.69
|
%
|
|
|
|
3.48
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
3.85
|
%
|
|
|
|
3.61
|
%
|
Operating cost to assets
|
|
|
|
|
2.95
|
%
|
|
|
|
2.66
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
1,043,505
|
|
|
|
|
1,043,505
|
|
Dividends per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,906,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,699,000
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.83
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance ratios (annualized):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.01
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
|
|
9.49
|
%
|
|
|
|
9.59
|
%
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
3.39
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
3.72
|
%
|
|
|
|
3.50
|
%
|
Operating cost to assets
|
|
|
|
|
2.86
|
%
|
|
|
|
2.66
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
1,043,505
|
|
|
|
|
1,043,505
|
|
Dividends per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
220,824,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
217,836,000
|
|
Loans receivable, net
|
|
|
|
$
|
102,057,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
94,204,000
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
$
|
190,800,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
186,327,000
|
|
Brokered CD’s included in deposits
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,500,000
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,804,000
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,013,000
|
|
Weighted average book value per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
24.73
|
|
|
|
$
|
24.93
|
|
Average Stockholders’ equity to assets ratio (excluding OCI)
|
|
|
|
|
12.04
|
%
|
|
|
|
11.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset quality ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans
|
|
|
|
|
.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
.29
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans
|
|
|
|
|
.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
.29
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
|
|
|
|
|
1.54
|
%
|
|
|
|
1.68
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
|
|
|
|
|
470.71
|
%
|
|
|
|
670.42
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,477,942
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,871,452
|
|
Interest bearing deposits in banks
|
|
|
|
|
4,357,937
|
|
|
|
|
2,266,004
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
93,535,889
|
|
|
|
|
100,881,539
|
|
Restricted equity securities
|
|
|
|
|
721,000
|
|
|
|
|
805,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
103,647,907
|
|
|
|
|
95,812,552
|
|
Less Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
1,591,017
|
|
|
|
|
1,608,804
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
|
|
102,056,890
|
|
|
|
|
94,203,748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
6,329,152
|
|
|
|
|
6,236,854
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
306,488
|
|
|
|
|
306,488
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
9,470,946
|
|
|
|
|
9,220,161
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
|
|
1,115,551
|
|
|
|
|
1,228,374
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,451,921
|
|
|
|
|
816,288
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
220,823,716
|
|
|
|
$
|
217,836,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
|
|
|
$
|
56,054,830
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,154,929
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
|
|
|
134,744,679
|
|
|
|
|
131,172,551
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
|
190,799,509
|
|
|
|
|
186,327,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,500,000
|
|
Federal funds purchased
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
|
|
3,093,000
|
|
|
|
|
3,093,000
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
|
|
|
124,525
|
|
|
|
|
79,893
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,002,656
|
|
|
|
|
722,887
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
195,019,690
|
|
|
|
|
191,823,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 2,400,000 authorized;
1,872,313 issued; 1,043,505 shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
18,723
|
|
|
|
|
18,723
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
8,923,223
|
|
|
|
|
8,923,223
|
|
Treasury stock (828,028 shares)
|
|
|
|
|
(11,464,104
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11,464,104
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
29,768,798
|
|
|
|
|
28,206,925
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
(1,442,614
|
)
|
|
|
|
328,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
25,804,026
|
|
|
|
|
26,013,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
220,823,716
|
|
|
|
$
|
217,836,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,393,951
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,196,071
|
|
|
$
|
3,972,651
|
|
|
$
|
3,454,090
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
710,827
|
|
|
|
|
757,946
|
|
|
|
2,153,852
|
|
|
|
2,300,964
|
Other interest
|
|
|
|
|
24,845
|
|
|
|
|
45,564
|
|
|
|
83,491
|
|
|
|
100,607
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
|
|
2,129,623
|
|
|
|
|
1,999,581
|
|
|
|
6,209,994
|
|
|
|
5,855,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
116,239
|
|
|
|
|
101,042
|
|
|
|
304,824
|
|
|
|
314,819
|
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
|
|
|
|
|
5,602
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
35,657
|
|
|
|
2,883
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
|
|
42,600
|
|
|
|
|
37,333
|
|
|
|
118,900
|
|
|
|
99,133
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
164,441
|
|
|
|
|
138,375
|
|
|
|
459,381
|
|
|
|
416,835
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
1,965,182
|
|
|
|
|
1,861,206
|
|
|
|
5,750,613
|
|
|
|
5,438,826
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
1,965,182
|
|
|
|
|
1,861,206
|
|
|
|
5,750,613
|
|
|
|
5,438,826
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fees and service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
|
|
353,661
|
|
|
|
|
319,829
|
|
|
|
1,020,773
|
|
|
|
931,151
|
Service fee income, net
|
|
|
|
|
1,969
|
|
|
|
|
2,480
|
|
|
|
6,258
|
|
|
|
8,940
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
83,595
|
|
|
|
|
83,186
|
|
|
|
250,785
|
|
|
|
249,558
|
Mortgage fee income
|
|
|
|
|
8,355
|
|
|
|
|
10,303
|
|
|
|
23,659
|
|
|
|
15,531
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate
|
|
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
522
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net gain on securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,689
|
|
|
|
-
|
Total other income
|
|
|
|
|
447,505
|
|
|
|
|
415,798
|
|
|
|
1,303,686
|
|
|
|
1,205,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
|
941,303
|
|
|
|
|
823,161
|
|
|
|
2,748,178
|
|
|
|
2,483,099
|
Occupancy expense
|
|
|
|
|
222,657
|
|
|
|
|
244,445
|
|
|
|
664,623
|
|
|
|
704,077
|
Marketing and professional expense
|
|
|
|
|
52,928
|
|
|
|
|
46,894
|
|
|
|
138,712
|
|
|
|
140,257
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
408,752
|
|
|
|
|
375,071
|
|
|
|
1,211,683
|
|
|
|
1,146,822
|
Total other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1,625,640
|
|
|
|
|
1,489,571
|
|
|
|
4,763,196
|
|
|
|
4,474,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
787,047
|
|
|
|
|
787,433
|
|
|
|
2,291,103
|
|
|
|
2,169,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
136,911
|
|
|
|
|
186,617
|
|
|
|
384,872
|
|
|
|
470,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
650,136
|
|
|
|
$
|
600,816
|
|
|
$
|
1,906,231
|
|
|
$
|
1,699,450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividend per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
1.83
|
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted –average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
1,043,505
|
|
|
|
|
1,043,505
|
|
|
|
1,043,505
|
|
|
|
1,043,505
|
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’
EQUITY
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
|
Stockholders’
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
Income (Loss)
|
|
|
Equity
|
Balance December 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
1,872,313
|
|
|
$
|
18,723
|
|
|
$
|
8,923,223
|
|
|
$
|
(11,464,104
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
26,417,216
|
|
|
|
$
|
(136,701
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
23,758,357
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,699,450
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,699,450
|
|
Cash dividends declared ($.33 per share)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(344,357
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(344,357
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,035,021
|
|
|
|
|
1,035,021
|
|
Balance September 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
1,872,313
|
|
|
$
|
18,723
|
|
|
$
|
8,923,223
|
|
|
$
|
(11,464,104
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
27,772,309
|
|
|
|
$
|
898,320
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,148,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
|
Stockholders’
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
Income (Loss)
|
|
|
Equity
|
Balance December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
1,872,313
|
|
|
$
|
18,723
|
|
|
$
|
8,923,223
|
|
|
$
|
(11,464,104
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
28,206,925
|
|
|
|
$
|
328,381
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,013,148
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,906,231
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,906,231
|
|
Cash dividends declared ($.33 per share)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(344,358
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(344,358
|
)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(1,770,995
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,770,995
|
)
|
Balance September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
1,872,313
|
|
|
$
|
18,723
|
|
|
$
|
8,923,223
|
|
|
$
|
(11,464,104
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
29,768,798
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,442,614
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
25,804,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC,
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,906,231
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,669,450
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
282,514
|
|
|
|
|
261,920
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net investment amortization expense
|
|
|
|
|
324,544
|
|
|
|
|
386,460
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
(250,785
|
)
|
|
|
|
(249,558
|
)
|
Gain on sale of securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
(1,689
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net gain on sale of real estate owned
|
|
|
|
|
(522
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Decrease in accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
|
|
112,823
|
|
|
|
|
132,054
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest payable
|
|
|
|
|
44,632
|
|
|
|
|
(4,837
|
)
|
Net other operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
225,207
|
|
|
|
|
(169,847
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
2,642,955
|
|
|
|
|
2,055,642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in loans
|
|
|
|
|
(7,880,546
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,626,119
|
)
|
Net increase in interest bearing deposits in other banks
|
|
|
|
|
(2,091,933
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,169,369
|
)
|
Purchase of securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
(5,107,692
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,136,280
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
501,689
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from maturing, sale and payments received on securities
available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
9,235,561
|
|
|
|
|
10,168,025
|
|
Net (purchase) redemption of restricted equity securities
|
|
|
|
|
84,500
|
|
|
|
|
(83,400
|
)
|
Purchase of premises and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
(374,812
|
)
|
|
|
|
(858,939
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of real estate owned
|
|
|
|
|
69,097
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(5,564,136
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,706,082
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in deposits
|
|
|
|
|
4,472,029
|
|
|
|
|
42,732
|
|
Net decrease in other borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
(1,500,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net decrease in federal funds purchased
|
|
|
|
|
(100,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payments of cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
(344,358
|
)
|
|
|
|
(344,357
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
2,527,671
|
|
|
|
|
(301,625
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
(393,510
|
)
|
|
|
|
47,935
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
1,871,452
|
|
|
|
|
1,698,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,477,942
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,746,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
$
|
414,749
|
|
|
|
$
|
421,672
|
|
Taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
236,436
|
|
|
|
$
|
469,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate acquired through foreclosure
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,404
|
|
|
|
$
|
41,171
|
|
Internally financed sales of other real estate owned
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|