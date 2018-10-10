Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s third quarter results of operations.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, Pinnacle reported net income of $650,000 compared to $601,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017. Pre-tax income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was approximately the same from the three months ended September 30, 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Pinnacle reported net income of $1,906,000 compared to $1,699,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Pre-tax income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased 5.6% from the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $0.62 and $1.83 per share, respectively, compared to $0.58 and $1.63 per share, respectively, for the same periods last year.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, return on average assets was 1.18%, and 1.14%, respectively, compared to 1.06% and 1.01%, respectively, in the comparable 2017 period.

Pinnacle’s net interest margin was 3.85% and 3.72% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to 3.61% and 3.50% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, respectively.

At September 30, 2018, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.54%, compared to 1.68% at December 31, 2017. At September 30, 2018, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans was 470.71%, compared to 670.42% at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets were $338,000 at September 30, 2018, compared to $281,000 at December 31, 2017. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .33% at September 30, 2018, compared to .29% at December 31, 2017. In addition, all capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.

Dividends of $.11 and $.33 per share were paid to shareholders during the three and nine months ended for both September 30, 2018, and 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In Thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net income $ 650,000 $ 601,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.58 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.06 % Return on average equity 9.59 % 9.59 % Interest rate spread 3.69 % 3.48 % Net interest margin 3.85 % 3.61 % Operating cost to assets 2.95 % 2.66 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 1,043,505 1,043,505 Dividends per share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net income $ 1,906,000 $ 1,699,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.83 $ 1.63 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.01 % Return on average equity 9.49 % 9.59 % Interest rate spread 3.58 % 3.39 % Net interest margin 3.72 % 3.50 % Operating cost to assets 2.86 % 2.66 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 1,043,505 1,043,505 Dividends per share $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - (Audited) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Total assets $ 220,824,000 $ 217,836,000 Loans receivable, net $ 102,057,000 $ 94,204,000 Deposits $ 190,800,000 $ 186,327,000 Brokered CD’s included in deposits $ - $ - Other borrowings $ - $ 1,500,000 Total stockholders’ equity $ 25,804,000 $ 26,013,000 Weighted average book value per share $ 24.73 $ 24.93 Average Stockholders’ equity to assets ratio (excluding OCI) 12.04 % 11.16 % Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .33 % .29 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .33 % .29 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.54 % 1.68 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 470.71 % 670.42 %

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,477,942 $ 1,871,452 Interest bearing deposits in banks 4,357,937 2,266,004 Securities available for sale 93,535,889 100,881,539 Restricted equity securities 721,000 805,500 Loans 103,647,907 95,812,552 Less Allowance for loan losses 1,591,017 1,608,804 Loans, net 102,056,890 94,203,748 Premises and equipment, net 6,329,152 6,236,854 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 9,470,946 9,220,161 Accrued interest receivable 1,115,551 1,228,374 Other assets 1,451,921 816,288 Total assets $ 220,823,716 $ 217,836,408 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 56,054,830 $ 55,154,929 Interest-bearing 134,744,679 131,172,551 Total deposits 190,799,509 186,327,480 Other borrowings - 1,500,000 Federal funds purchased - 100,000 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 124,525 79,893 Other liabilities 1,002,656 722,887 Total liabilities 195,019,690 191,823,260 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 2,400,000 authorized; 1,872,313 issued; 1,043,505 shares outstanding 18,723 18,723 Additional paid-in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock (828,028 shares) (11,464,104 ) (11,464,104 ) Retained earnings 29,768,798 28,206,925 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,442,614 ) 328,381 Total stockholders’ equity 25,804,026 26,013,148 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 220,823,716 $ 217,836,408

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 1,393,951 $ 1,196,071 $ 3,972,651 $ 3,454,090 Securities available for sale 710,827 757,946 2,153,852 2,300,964 Other interest 24,845 45,564 83,491 100,607 Total interest income 2,129,623 1,999,581 6,209,994 5,855,661 Interest expense Deposits 116,239 101,042 304,824 314,819 Borrowings and repurchase agreements 5,602 - 35,657 2,883 Subordinated debentures 42,600 37,333 118,900 99,133 Total interest expense 164,441 138,375 459,381 416,835 Net interest income 1,965,182 1,861,206 5,750,613 5,438,826 Provision for loan losses - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,965,182 1,861,206 5,750,613 5,438,826 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 353,661 319,829 1,020,773 931,151 Service fee income, net 1,969 2,480 6,258 8,940 Bank owned life insurance 83,595 83,186 250,785 249,558 Mortgage fee income 8,355 10,303 23,659 15,531 Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate (75 ) - 522 - Net gain on securities available for sale - - 1,689 - Total other income 447,505 415,798 1,303,686 1,205,180 Other expense: Salaries and employee benefits 941,303 823,161 2,748,178 2,483,099 Occupancy expense 222,657 244,445 664,623 704,077 Marketing and professional expense 52,928 46,894 138,712 140,257 Other operating expenses 408,752 375,071 1,211,683 1,146,822 Total other expenses 1,625,640 1,489,571 4,763,196 4,474,255 Income before income taxes 787,047 787,433 2,291,103 2,169,751 Income tax expense 136,911 186,617 384,872 470,301 Net income $ 650,136 $ 600,816 $ 1,906,231 $ 1,699,450 Cash dividend per share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 1.83 $ 1.63 Weighted –average basic and diluted shares outstanding 1,043,505 1,043,505 1,043,505 1,043,505

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance December 31, 2016 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 26,417,216 $ (136,701 ) $ 23,758,357 Net income - - - 1,699,450 - 1,699,450 Cash dividends declared ($.33 per share) - - - - (344,357 ) - (344,357 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 1,035,021 1,035,021 Balance September 30, 2017 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 27,772,309 $ 898,320 $ 26,148,471 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance December 31, 2017 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 28,206,925 $ 328,381 $ 26,013,148 Net income - - - 1,906,231 - 1,906,231 Cash dividends declared ($.33 per share) - - - - (344,358 ) - (344,358 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (1,770,995 ) (1,770,995 ) Balance September 30, 2018 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 29,768,798 $ (1,442,614 ) $ 25,804,026

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC, UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,906,231 $ 1,669,450 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 282,514 261,920 Provision for loan losses - - Net investment amortization expense 324,544 386,460 Bank owned life insurance (250,785 ) (249,558 ) Gain on sale of securities available for sale (1,689 ) - Net gain on sale of real estate owned (522 ) - Decrease in accrued interest receivable 112,823 132,054 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest payable 44,632 (4,837 ) Net other operating activities 225,207 (169,847 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,642,955 2,055,642 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net increase in loans (7,880,546 ) (1,626,119 ) Net increase in interest bearing deposits in other banks (2,091,933 ) (3,169,369 ) Purchase of securities available for sale (5,107,692 ) (6,136,280 ) Proceeds from sale of securities available for sale 501,689 - Proceeds from maturing, sale and payments received on securities available for sale 9,235,561 10,168,025 Net (purchase) redemption of restricted equity securities 84,500 (83,400 ) Purchase of premises and equipment (374,812 ) (858,939 ) Proceeds from sales of real estate owned 69,097 - Net cash used in investing activities (5,564,136 ) (1,706,082 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net increase in deposits 4,472,029 42,732 Net decrease in other borrowings (1,500,000 ) - Net decrease in federal funds purchased (100,000 ) - Payments of cash dividends (344,358 ) (344,357 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,527,671 (301,625 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (393,510 ) 47,935 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,871,452 1,698,936 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,477,942 $ 1,746,871 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 414,749 $ 421,672 Taxes $ 236,436 $ 469,569 OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ 27,404 $ 41,171 Internally financed sales of other real estate owned $ - $ -

