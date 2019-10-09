Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle’s third quarter results of operations.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, Pinnacle reported net income of $792,000 compared to $650,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Pinnacle reported net income of $2,203,000 compared to $1,906,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.77 and $2.13 per share, respectively, compared to $0.62 and $1.83 per share, respectively, for the same periods last year.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, return on average assets was 1.36%, and 1.28%, respectively, compared to 1.18% and 1.14%, respectively, in the comparable 2018 period.

Pinnacle’s net interest margin was 4.00% and 3.87% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to 3.85% and 3.72% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

At September 30, 2019, Pinnacle’s allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.43%, compared to 1.53% at December 31, 2018. At September 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans was 887.93%, compared to 596.28% at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets were $174,000 at September 30, 2019, compared to $269,000 at December 31, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .16% at September 30, 2019, compared to .26% at December 31, 2018. In addition, all capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.

Dividends of $.19 and $.57 per share were paid to shareholders during the three and nine months ended for both September 30, 2019, as compared to $.11 and $.33 per share during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In Thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net income $ 792,000 $ 650,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.62 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.18 % Return on average equity 10.92 % 9.59 % Interest rate spread 3.74 % 3.69 % Net interest margin 4.00 % 3.85 % Operating cost to assets 2.75 % 2.95 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 1,032,905 1,043,505 Dividends per share $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net income $ 2,203,000 $ 1,906,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 2.13 $ 1.83 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.14 % Return on average equity 10.29 % 9.49 % Interest rate spread 3.64 % 3.58 % Net interest margin 3.87 % 3.72 % Operating cost to assets 2.78 % 2.86 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 1,035,897 1,043,505 Dividends per share $ 0.57 $ 0.33 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - (Audited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Total assets $ 235,445,000 $ 221,755,000 Loans receivable, net $ 106,486,000 $ 103,282,000 Deposits $ 198,684,000 $ 185,329,000 Brokered CD’s included in deposits $ 4,919,000 $ 2,999,000 Other borrowings $ - $ 4,500,000 Total stockholders’ equity $ 31,125,000 $ 27,207,000 Weighted average book value per share $ 27.54 $ 26.07 Average Stockholders’ equity to assets ratio (excluding OCI) 12.47 % 12.17 % Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .16 % .26 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .16 % .26 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.43 % 1.53 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 887.93 % 596.28 %

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,825,960 $ 1,611,283 Interest bearing deposits in banks 9,818,278 1,704,572 Securities available for sale 97,810,119 95,246,509 Restricted equity securities 723,800 912,300 Loans 108,031,158 104,885,961 Less Allowance for loan losses 1,544,764 1,604,052 Loans, net 106,486,394 103,281,909 Premises and equipment, net 6,506,887 6,375,898 Right-of-use lease assets – operating 704,619 773,944 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 9,830,121 9,560,097 Accrued interest receivable 1,066,006 1,285,517 Other assets 366,714 696,784 Total assets $ 235,445,386 $ 221,755,301 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 59,709,891 $ 52,221,831 Interest-bearing 138,973,679 133,107,273 Total deposits 198,683,570 185,329,104 Other borrowings - 4,500,000 Long term lease obligations – operating 704,619 773,944 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 202,450 146,848 Other liabilities 1,636,968 705,806 Total liabilities 204,320,607 191,548,702 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 2,400,000 authorized; 1,872,313 issued; 1,032,905 and 1,043,505 shares outstanding, respectively 18,723 18,723 Additional paid‑in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock (839,408 and 828,028 shares, respectively) (11,730,888 ) (11,464,104 ) Retained earnings 31,956,540 30,343,475 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,957,181 (614,718 ) Total stockholders’ equity 31,124,779 27,206,599 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 235,445,386 $ 221,755,301

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 1,572,414 $ 1,393,951 $ 4,503,961 $ 3,972,651 Securities available for sale 748,543 710,827 2,181,891 2,153,852 Other interest 51,628 24,845 152,442 83,491 Total interest income 2,372,585 2,129,623 6,838,294 6,209,994 Interest expense Deposits 221,988 116,239 617,292 304,824 Borrowings and repurchase agreements - 5,602 17,312 35,657 Subordinated debentures 41,000 42,600 128,690 118,900 Total interest expense 262,988 164,441 763,294 459,381 Net interest income 2,109,597 1,965,182 6,075,000 5,750,613 Provision for loan losses - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,109,597 1,965,182 6,075,000 5,750,613 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 378,259 353,661 1,075,322 1,020,773 Service fee income, net 1,615 1,969 5,048 6,258 Bank owned life insurance 90,009 83,595 270,024 250,785 Mortgage fee income 5,938 8,355 24,310 23,659 Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate - (75 ) 967 522 Net gain on securities available for sale - - 39,207 1,689 Total other income 475,821 447,505 1,414,878 1,303,686 Other expense: Salaries and employee benefits 906,121 941,303 2,731,609 2,748,178 Occupancy expense 209,310 222,657 605,289 664,623 Marketing and professional expense 66,121 52,928 196,806 138,712 Other operating expenses 413,099 408,752 1,231,970 1,211,683 Total other expenses 1,594,651 1,625,640 4,765,674 4,763,196 Income before income taxes 990,767 787,047 2,724,204 2,291,103 Income tax expense 198,294 136,911 521,299 384,872 Net income $ 792,473 $ 650,136 $ 2,202,905 $ 1,906,231 Cash dividend per share $ 0.19 $ 0.11 $ 0.57 $ 0.33 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.62 $ 2.13 $ 1.83 Weighted –average basic and diluted shares outstanding 1,032,905 1,043,505 1,035,897 1,043,505

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance December 31, 2017 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 28,206,925 $ 328,381 $ 26,013,148 Net income - - - 1,906,231 - 1,906,231 Cash dividends declared ($.33 per share) - - - - (344,358 ) - (344,358 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (1,770,995 ) (1,770,995 ) Balance September 30, 2018 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 29,768,798 $ (1,442,614 ) $ 25,804,026 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance December 31, 2018 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,464,104 ) $ 30,343,475 $ (614,718 ) $ 27,206,599 Net income - - - 2,202,905 - 2,202,905 Cash dividends declared ($.57 per share) - - - - (589,840 ) - (589,840 ) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (266,784 ) - - (266,784 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 2,571,899 2,571,899 Balance September 30, 2019 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (11,730,888 ) $ 31,956,540 $ 1,957,181 $ 31,124,779

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC, UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,202,905 $ 1,906,231 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 274,506 282,514 Provision for loan losses - - Net investment amortization expense 240,189 324,544 Bank owned life insurance (270,024 ) (250,785 ) Gain on sale of securities available for sale (39,207 ) (1,689 ) Net gain on sale of real estate owned (967 ) (522 ) Decrease in accrued interest receivable 219,511 112,823 Increase in accrued interest payable 55,602 44,632 Net other operating activities 357,592 225,207 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,040,107 2,642,955 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net increase in loans (3,213,517 ) (7,880,546 ) Net increase in interest bearing deposits in other banks (8,113,706 ) (2,091,933 ) Purchase of securities available for sale (12,820,892 ) (5,107,692 ) Proceeds from sale of securities available for sale 7,466,732 501,689 Proceeds from maturing, sale and payments received on securities available for sale 6,065,107 9,235,561 Net redemption of restricted equity securities 188,500 84,500 Purchase of premises and equipment (405,495 ) (374,812 ) Proceeds from sales of real estate owned 9,999 69,097 Net cash used in investing activities (10,823,272 ) (5,564,136 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net increase in deposits 13,354,466 4,472,029 Net decrease in other borrowings (4,500,000 ) (1,500,000 ) Net decrease in federal funds purchased - (100,000 ) Purchase of treasury stock (266,784 ) - Payments of cash dividends (589,840 ) (344,358 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 7,997,842 2,527,671 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 214,677 (393,510 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,611,283 1,871,452 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,825,960 $ 1,477,942 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 707,692 $ 414,749 Taxes $ 219,195 $ 236,436 OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ 9,032 $ 27,404 Internally financed sales of other real estate owned $ - $ -

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005465/en/