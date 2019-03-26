Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, Acquires Michigan Dermatology in Flint, Michigan

Flint, Michigan, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology has acquired Michigan Dermatology in Flint, Michigan, further expanding their footprint and dermatology expertise in the Flint, Michigan area. Bishr Al Dabagh, MD, and his staff have joined Pinnacle effective immediately.

“We welcome the Michigan Dermatology practice to Pinnacle Dermatology,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “Dr. Al Dabagh has built and grown a high-quality practice. We’re excited about integrating the team’s model of care into Pinnacle’s network of dermatology practices.”

Dr. Bishr Al Dabagh is a board-certified dermatologist (American Board of Dermatology) and fellowship-trained dermatologic surgeon (American College of Mohs Surgery) and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. His practice focus is on the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancers, Mohs micrographic surgery, reconstruction, and medical dermatology. Patients can be assured they are provided the highest quality care given Dr. Al Dabagh's excellent eye for detail coupled with his strong clinical and academic background.

“I am thrilled to join the Pinnacle Dermatology family of practices in Michigan,” said Dr. Al Dabagh. “Pinnacle’s business model will allow our location to achieve operational efficiencies through their shared services while we focus on what is most important – providing the best in patient-centered dermatology care.”

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a strong, multi-site dermatology practice. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Responsive and passionate patient care, including same day appointments, patient education and a commitment to provide screening for the early detection of skin cancer are central to this practice.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Michigan Dermatology at the current location. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Pinnacle Dermatology 833-257-7546 (833-CLR-SKIN).

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

Pinnacle Dermatology is proud to be a place where extraordinary things happen. Our physicians, clinic staff members and corporate employees all work together to help our patients get and keep healthy skin, hair and nails in every clinic, every day. If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com

