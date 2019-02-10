Log in
Pinnacle Housing Group : and the Big Bend Community Development Corporation Celebrate the Grand Opening of "Casañas Village at Frenchtown Square" in Tallahassee

02/10/2019 | 12:36pm EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Housing Group and the Big Bend Community Development Corporation (BBCDC) were joined by City Commissioner Curtis Richardson, Florida Housing Finance Corporation Board Chairman Ray Dubuque, the Casañas family and other dignitaries to celebrate the grand opening of Casañas Village at Frenchtown Square on Thursday, January 31. Casañas Village completed both construction and leasing in late 2018 and marks a milestone for development in Frenchtown.

"Before World War II, Frenchtown was a hub for jazz music and culture in Tallahassee, and Casañas Village celebrates that," said Timothy P. Wheat, Regional Vice President, Pinnacle Housing Group. "We hope to inspire a revitalization of Frenchtown with modern and critically-needed workforce housing, and we are elated to see the neighborhood come together to celebrate the community's rich culture and history."

Ideally located just minutes from downtown and nearby universities, the five-story, 88-unit mixed-income workforce housing community is designed in an elegant traditional style reminiscent of old Frenchtown and contains one-, two- and three-bedroom homes as well as two "live/work lofts." Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor recreation area, computer lab and covered parking. Rents range in the workforce units from $357 for a one-bedroom/one-bathroom unit to $929 for a three-bedroom/two-bathroom.

"Casañas Village at Frenchtown Square represents the fulfillment of the Big Bend Community Development Corporation's commitment to revitalize Frenchtown, and to provide quality housing affordable for the workforce in accordance with its mission," said Thomas H. Lewis, CFO of BBCDC. "This development also addresses the preservation of Frenchtown's unique history by honoring one of its iconic families."

Casañas Village is located at 448 W. Georgia St. Tallahassee, FL 32301. For leasing information, visit casanasvillage.pmiflorida.com or call 844-239-9664.

About Pinnacle Housing Group, LLC

Established in 1997, Miami-based Pinnacle Housing Group is a full-service real estate development company that develops, builds, leases and owns affordably-priced and luxury-styled apartment homes, with over 9,000 units concentrated in Florida, Mississippi and Texas, For more information, visit www.pinnaclehousing.com.

About Big Bend Community Development Corporation

The Big Bend CDC was originally established in 2000, and has been the lead community-based development corporation in the efforts to develop new and restore and preserve existing affordable housing in the Tallahassee's Frenchtown community.

Media Contacts:
Kim Nolan | Dana Pucci
knolanpr@gmail.com | dpuccipr@gmail.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinnacle-housing-group-and-the-big-bend-community-development-corporation-celebrate-the-grand-opening-of-casanas-village-at-frenchtown-square-in-tallahassee-300792845.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Housing Group


© PRNewswire 2019
