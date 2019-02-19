PinnacleART and Solomon Associates Partner to Bring Comprehensive Asset Performance Management Assessments to Energy and Chemical Industries

PASADENA, Texas, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PinnacleART, a global leader in designing, implementing, and maintaining asset reliability and integrity programs, announces its partnership with Solomon Associates, a performance improvement company that provides benchmarking and advisory services, to build comprehensive asset assessments for facilities in the energy industry. The partnership will allow both companies to offer best-in-class reliability, maintenance, and integrity assessments to the oil and gas, chemical, and manufacturing industries.



“Our partnership with Solomon Associates will allow us to provide a more comprehensive assessment and overall offering to our clients,” said Nathanael Ince, Vice President of Client Solutions. “PinnacleART’s expertise in asset performance management (APM) solutions, paired with Solomon Associates’ industry-leading benchmarking data and expertise, will enable us to partner with our clients to get to best-in-class reliability and integrity more effectively and efficiently than ever before.”

Practically, the partner-based assessment takes several weeks to complete, utilizes the benchmarking data from the International Study of Plant Reliability and Maintenance Effectiveness (RAM Study), includes 20 practice areas of qualitative measurement, and is coupled with an improvement plan with modeled financial returns in both increased production and optimized spend.

“We look forward to partnering with PinnacleART and delivering significant value to new and existing customers,” said Charles Reith, President & CEO of Solomon Associates. “The partnership will enable us to deliver data-driven insights and expert recommendations combined with the actions needed to deliver true and measurable value. The combination is exactly what our customers have been asking for.”

About PinnacleART

PinnacleART’s vision is to make the world reliable. We do this by designing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive asset reliability and integrity programs for process facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, wastewater, and electric power industries— including national oil companies, super majors, majors, and independents. Our team of talented experts, engineers, and inspectors help clients mitigate risk of downtime and loss of containment, ensure safety of personnel, optimize costs associated with inspection, maintenance and total asset spend, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. To learn more about PinnacleART, visit www.pinnacleart.com , email info@pinnacleart.com or call 281-598-1330.

About Solomon Associates

HSB Solomon Associates LLC (Solomon) is the leading performance improvement company for the global energy industry, providing benchmarking and advisory solutions across the energy value chain, from upstream production to downstream chemical manufacturing. Solomon helps clients achieve greater efficiencies, enhanced reliability, and improved margins by realizing the full technical and financial potential of their existing assets and new capital projects. For more information visit www.solomononline.com.

Contact:

Brittany Kopech, Client Solutions & Marketing Manager

281-598-1330

Brittany.Kopech@pinnacleart.com

