PinnacleCare : Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification, HITRUST Certification of NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, Meet Compliance Requirements

PinnacleCare, the premier health advisory firm, today announced its general control system for the Health Advisor Services (Membership Services) and PinnacleCare Connection (group Benefits Services) to end users built on the InforCRM* infrastructure, have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF® Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s general control system for the Health Advisor Services (Membership Services) and PinnacleCare Connection (group Benefits Services) to end users built on the InforCRM infrastructure have met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places PinnacleCare in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“The security and integrity of our client’s data is extremely important to PinnacleCare,” said Jim Mead, CEO, PinnacleCare. “We pursued HITRUST Certification to demonstrate our commitment to the highest security standards, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for this elite designation.”

“HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, PinnacleCare is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

About PinnacleCare

PinnacleCare is a private health advisory with a mission to ensure that all members realize their highest expectations for their health and wellness. PinnacleCare’s personalized approach to health care is a unique combination of exceptional medical resources, an unmatched range of services and outstanding care allowing members efficient access to the finest health care experiences, expert guidance through the complex healthcare system by expert health advisors, and assurance in leading the healthiest lives possible both at home and abroad.

* desktop and server operating systems, mobile (Blackberry) environment, Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft productivity software (MS Office) and Sophos Endpoint Protection.

