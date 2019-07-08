Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PinnacleCare : Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification, HITRUST Certification of NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, Meet Compliance Requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 09:06am EDT

Validates PinnacleCare Is Committed to Meeting Key Regulations, Protecting Sensitive Information

PinnacleCare, the premier health advisory firm, today announced its general control system for the Health Advisor Services (Membership Services) and PinnacleCare Connection (group Benefits Services) to end users built on the InforCRM* infrastructure, have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF® Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s general control system for the Health Advisor Services (Membership Services) and PinnacleCare Connection (group Benefits Services) to end users built on the InforCRM infrastructure have met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places PinnacleCare in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“The security and integrity of our client’s data is extremely important to PinnacleCare,” said Jim Mead, CEO, PinnacleCare. “We pursued HITRUST Certification to demonstrate our commitment to the highest security standards, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for this elite designation.”

“HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, PinnacleCare is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

About PinnacleCare
PinnacleCare is a private health advisory with a mission to ensure that all members realize their highest expectations for their health and wellness. PinnacleCare’s personalized approach to health care is a unique combination of exceptional medical resources, an unmatched range of services and outstanding care allowing members efficient access to the finest health care experiences, expert guidance through the complex healthcare system by expert health advisors, and assurance in leading the healthiest lives possible both at home and abroad.

For more information, please visit www.pinnaclecare.com.

* desktop and server operating systems, mobile (Blackberry) environment, Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft productivity software (MS Office) and Sophos Endpoint Protection.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25aPENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
PR
09:25aAIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:25aBombardier Transportation receives order for Rolling Stock
GL
09:24aObsEva SA Announces Completion of Patient Recruitment in PRIMROSE 1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
AQ
09:24aARRAY BIOPHARMA : Announces interim analysis results
AQ
09:24aSANOFI : Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB - Interim data evaluating Elocta for Immune Tolerance Induction in people with inhibitors and severe haemophilia A shared at ISTH 2019
AQ
09:24aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Unveils New Data from the PROPEL Study at ISTH 2019, Reinforcing the Potential Benefit for Personalized Prophylaxis with ADYNOVATE in Severe Hemophilia A
AQ
09:24aEISAI : Enters into collaboration research agreement with university of dundee on targeted protein degradation toward cancer drug discovery
AQ
09:24aKONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook maintains 2020 strategic targets
AQ
09:24aTOACHI MINING : IIROC Trading Resumption - TIM
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Axe falls on 18,000 Deutsche Bank jobs in $8.3 billion reinvention
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
5EQUINOR ASA : Equinor Sells 16% Stake in Lundin Petroleum and Upgrades Johan Sverdrup Interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About