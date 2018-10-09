Log in
Pioneer Consulting : Appoints Director of Submarine Networks

10/09/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

The well-known international submarine cable consulting firm Pioneer Consulting, has further increased capabilities by greatly adding to its core project team. With over 10 years in system design engineering and project implementation experience, Pioneer Consulting welcomes Mr. Philip deGuzman.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005893/en/

Pioneer Consulting Appoints Director of Submarine Networks (Photo: Business Wire)

As Director of Submarine Networks, Philip will utilize both his technical expertise and project management background in advising Pioneer Consulting’s global clients in the development of new submarine cable systems. The addition of Philip strengthens Pioneer Consulting’s ability to support multiple project deployments in parallel and to lead the complex projects that the company has been called upon to coordinate. These projects range from multi-national coordination with “content providers” (or OTTs) to disaggregated supply of regional systems.

Commenting on his new position, Philip expressed: “This industry continues to grow in many regions of the world and I am excited to work at Pioneer Consulting to help achieve the goals of its customers and the investors in submarine cables worldwide.”

A former employee from a leading undersea cable system supplier in the USA, Philip managed the implementation of numerous trans-Pacific submarine cable projects. In addition, Philip holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and is based on the east coast in the USA. Philip may be reached via: p.deguzman@pioneerconsulting.com or +1 732 796 4718.

About Pioneer Consulting: Pioneer Consulting offers a comprehensive set of services for the submarine fiber optic telecommunication system industry including: turnkey project management, financial and technical due diligence, engineering and implementation and market and technical studies. For further information about Pioneer Consulting visit http://www.pioneerconsulting.com or send an e-mail to: info@pioneerconsulting.com. Follow Pioneer Consulting on Twitter @PioneerConsults and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
