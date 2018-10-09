Pioneer Consulting : Appoints Director of Submarine Networks

The well-known international submarine cable consulting firm Pioneer
Consulting, has further increased capabilities by greatly adding to
its core project team. With over 10 years in system design engineering
and project implementation experience, Pioneer Consulting welcomes Mr.
Philip deGuzman.
As Director of Submarine Networks, Philip will utilize both his
technical expertise and project management background in advising
Pioneer Consulting’s global clients in the development of new submarine
cable systems. The addition of Philip strengthens Pioneer Consulting’s
ability to support multiple project deployments in parallel and to lead
the complex projects that the company has been called upon to
coordinate. These projects range from multi-national coordination with
“content providers” (or OTTs) to disaggregated supply of regional
systems.
Commenting on his new position, Philip expressed: “This industry
continues to grow in many regions of the world and I am excited to work
at Pioneer Consulting to help achieve the goals of its customers and the
investors in submarine cables worldwide.”
A former employee from a leading undersea cable system supplier in the
USA, Philip managed the implementation of numerous trans-Pacific
submarine cable projects. In addition, Philip holds a Master of Science
in Electrical Engineering and is based on the east coast in the USA.
Philip may be reached via: p.deguzman@pioneerconsulting.com
or +1 732 796 4718.
About Pioneer Consulting: Pioneer Consulting offers a
comprehensive set of services for the submarine fiber optic
telecommunication system industry including: turnkey project management,
financial and technical due diligence, engineering and implementation
and market and technical studies. For further information about Pioneer
Consulting visit http://www.pioneerconsulting.com
or send an e-mail to: info@pioneerconsulting.com.
