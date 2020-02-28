Pioneer Landscape Centers : Wins Gold, Silver in 9th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Pioneer Landscape Centers, which has been serving residential, commercial and industrial customers in the western U.S. since 1968, today announced it was named a gold winner for most customer-friendly medium-sized company, and a silver winner for company of the year in the 2019 Best in Biz Awards.

“At Pioneer, we strive to provide our customers with the industry’s highest quality rock, sand, construction aggregates and other materials, backed by unsurpassed customer service and reliable, on-time delivery,” said CEO Mark Adamson. “It’s gratifying to see our efforts recognized through these awards.”

Pioneer Landscape Centers is one of the leading landscape and hardscape materials suppliers in the country and currently operates 35 retail distribution centers and 23 quarries and production facilities in Arizona and Colorado.

“We’re excited to have been recognized as a winner in two categories of these prestigious business awards, and can’t thank our employees and customers enough for their commitment to Pioneer,” commented COO Kevin Guzior. “We aim to continue to deliver the best customer experience in the industry to homeowners, contractors, builders, municipalities and businesses as we further expand our operations.”

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards’ entrants have spanned the spectrum, from the most innovative local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the 9th annual program attracted a record number of entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

Each year, winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America.

About Pioneer

Established in 1968, Pioneer is a leading distributor of landscaping and hardscaping materials in the western United States. With 40 retail distribution facilities and 23 company-owned and operated quarries and production facilities in Colorado and Arizona, the company is uniquely positioned to serve commercial, wholesale and residential customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005423/en/