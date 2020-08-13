Pioneer Marine Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Marine Inc. and its subsidiaries (OSLO-OTC: PNRM) ("Pioneer Marine," or the "Company") a leading shipowner and global drybulk handysize transportation service provider announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights at a glance:



Second quarter

2020 Second Quarter

2019 Net (loss) / income ($6.5) million $2.2 million Time Charter equivalent (“TCE”) revenue $7.4 million $10.3 million Adjusted EBITDA* $0.8 million $2.3 million

Jim Papoulis, Chief Executive Officer commented: “The COVID-19 pandemic affected significantly the activity in the first half of 2020 and the recovery will likely be more gradual than initially expected. However, by the end of June 2020 the drybulk freight market showed positive signs of recovery, and we remain optimistic that we are slowly paving our way to normality.

It has become evident that the COVID health crisis has affected and continues to impact world economies and various sectors worldwide. This resulted in the weak performance in terms of TCE rates achieved, which however remain above market levels.

Additionally, we must highlight that the Company reported historically low OPEX - below $4,000 – as well as G&A’s rates. Given these exceptional circumstances, Pioneer remained focused on delivering the best possible results taking advantage of the Company’s solid fundamentals and reported a positive EBITDA of $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

On August 13, 2020 we successfully completed the sale of the M/V Falcon Bay boosting our Company’s liquidity by $6.3 million in free cash. This transaction accompanied with the agreement reached with our Lender to defer a significant portion of the debt principal due within 2020 allows us to further strengthen our cash position.

Finally, we are positive that the much anticipated recovery is indeed around the corner and we have placed our fleet in the right position to benefit from the upturn in TC rates aiming to cover part of our fleet to period time charter contracts securing healthy cash flow for the foreseeable future.”

*For reconciliation and definition of EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA refer to “Summary of Operating Data (unaudited)” section within this press release

COVID-19 Outbreak:

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (the “COVID-19”) outbreak a pandemic. Many countries, ports and organizations, including those where Pioneer conducts a large part of its operations, have implemented measures such as quarantine and travel restrictions to combat the outbreak.

Pioneer having as a primary concern the safety and wellbeing of all our employees ashore and onboard the vessels whilst at the same time serving our clients’ needs, has taken precautionary measures early on. Currently, we are working closely with our technical managers to arrange the soonest possible changing the overdue crew on board, opting also for deviation of our vessels when this is required.

We are constantly monitoring the developing situation and taking actions to address and mitigate, to the extent possible, the impact of COVID-19 to our Company’s financial position via cost rationalisation projects and continued efforts to optimise our efficiencies and revenue earning capacity. As always, we remain in close cooperation with our Business Partners in order to ensure smooth operation of the Company.

Recent Events:

On August 13, 2020 the M/V Falcon Bay was delivered to her new owners pursuant to a Memorandum of Agreement (“MOA”) dated June 19, 2020. Following the sale of the M/V Falcon Bay and the repayment of its’ respective outstanding loan balance, Company’s liquidity is positively impacted by an amount of $6.3 million.

On June 12, 2020, the MOA dated October 24, 2019 for the sale of M/V Fortune Bay was cancelled and the amount of $1.0 million was retained by the Company in accordance to the MOA.

On June 12, 2020, the Company reached an agreement with one of its Lenders to defer a portion of the three next quarterly instalments against a prepayment of $2.95 million which was effected on June 15, 2020. The next principal payment for this facility is scheduled for March 2021. This preventive measure reduces significantly the debt service requirement for the second half of 2020 and ensures sufficient liquidity for the Company to confront adverse market conditions.

The Company has entered into a contract for the purchase of the Ballast Water Treatment System (“BWTS”) equipment for five vessels of its fleet. On May 22,2020 the Company signed an addendum in order to cancel the supply of the system for the remaining two vessels under this contract that the system was yet to be delivered. The advances already provided up to the date of the cancellation will be used against any future orders for Company’s fleet.

Liquidity & Capital Resources:

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had a total liquidity of $18.6 million inclusive of $10.4 million in restricted cash. The Company has no capital commitments.

Financial Review: Six months ended June 30,2020

Adjusted EBITDA totalled $3.3 million for the first half of 2020, 61% decreased as compared to first half of 2019 affected by the poor performance of the dry bulk market post COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

TCE rate of $5,891 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 is decreased by 21% compared to TCE rate of $7,461 for the same period in 2019. The current COVID-19 pandemic has had a global impact with negative results among almost all sectors of economic activity. The shipping industry is unavoidably affected by this unprecedented financial environment, however despite the current weak market conditions, the Company managed to achieve a TCE rate well above market indices while maintaining a high utilisation rate at 98.6%.

The continuous cost-reducing initiatives and optimisation of cost control procedures developed by the Company achieved a healthy OPEX rate of $4,158 per day, reduced by 3.3% compared to the same period in 2019.

General and administrative expenses are at the same level for the first semester of 2020 as for the comparative period in 2019. However, the six-month ended June 30, 2020 general and administrative expenses include also one-off charges, excluding those the current period figure would be $1.5 million or 5.8% lower from the comparative prior year period. Daily G&A expenses of $404 per day for first semester of 2020 are 6.5% lower compared to first semester of 2019.

Vessel impairment charge for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $5.3 million. It relates to the write down of the carrying value of M/V Falcon Bay to its fair value following the impairment exercise performed. There was no impairment charge in the same period in 2019.

Gain on contract termination of $1.0 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 relates to the amount received following the termination agreement for the cancellation of the sale of M/V Fortune Bay with an unaffiliated third party.

Depreciation cost amounts to $4.2 million and was impacted downwards due to fleet reduction from 19 vessels in the six-month period of 2019 to 16 vessels in the same period in 2020.

The Company devaluated its bunkers inventory by $ 0.3 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 as a result of the reduced bunker prices. No such charges were recorded in the comparative prior year period.

Interest and finance cost of $1.9 million was decreased by 38% compared to the same period of 2019, mainly affected by the reduced Libor rates combined with reduced loan balances.

Financial Review: Three months ended June 30, 2020

Adjusted EBITDA totalled $0.8 million for the quarter, decreased as compared to second quarter of 2019 by $1.6 million.

TCE rate of $5,101 for the second quarter of 2020, decreased by 20% compared to TCE rate of the same period in 2019. Despite the current weak market heavily affected by COVID-19 outbreak, the Company achieved a TCE rate well above market indices.

Daily vessel OPEX, are reduced to $3,977 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $4,267 during the same period in 2019. This is the lowest OPEX rate historically reported by the Company evidence of the effectiveness of the cost reduction initiatives implemented throughout the fleet.

General and administrative expenses are reduced by $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 or 12.3% as compared to the comparative prior year period. While the daily G&A rate of $372 is 19.8% reduced compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Vessel impairment loss for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $5.3 million. It relates to the write down of the carrying value of M/V Falcon Bay to its fair value following the impairment exercise performed. There was no impairment charge in the same period in 2019.

Gain on contract termination of $1.0 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 relates to the amount received following the termination agreement for the cancellation of the sale of M/V Fortune Bay with an unaffiliated third party.

Depreciation cost amounts to $2.1 million and is impacted downwards due to fleet reduction as Pioneer fleet consists of 16 vessels, while in the same period in 2019 the Company owned on average 18 vessels.

Interest and finance cost of $0.8 million was significantly decreased by 43% due to reduced libor rates combined with reduced loan balances.

Cash Flow Review: Six months ended June 30, 2020

Cash and cash equivalent, including restricted cash decreased by $8.7 million as at June 30, 2020 and amounted to $18.6 million as compared to $27.3 million as at December 31, 2019.

The decrease is attributable to $19.2 million cash used in financing activities partially offset with $8.3 million cash provided by investing activities and $2.2 million cash provided by operating activities.

Cash flow activities highlights during the six-month period include:

$7.3 million cash inflow from vessel disposal completed within the first quarter;

$1.0 million cash inflow from cancellation of vessel disposal;

$11.6 million scheduled loan repayments and prepayments due to vessel sale, and

$7.6 million dividend distribution.

Current Fleet List

Vessel Yard

DWT Year Built Owned Fleet Handysize Reunion Bay Kanda Shipbuilding 32,354 2006 Fortune Bay Shin Kochijyuko 28,671 2006 Ha Long Bay Kanda Kawajiri 32,311 2007 Teal Bay Kanda Kawajiri 32,327 2007 Eden Bay Shimanami Shipyard 28,342 2008 Emerald Bay Kanda Shipbuilding 32,258 2008 Mykonos Bay Jinse Shipbuilding 32,411 2009 Resolute Bay Hyundai Vinashin 36,767 2012 Jupiter Bay Tsuji Heavy Industries 30,153 2012 Venus Bay Tsuji Heavy Industries 30,003 2012 Orion Bay Tsuji Heavy Industries 30,009 2012 Kite Bay Yangzhou Guoyu Shipbuilding 38,419 2016 Alsea Bay Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd 36,892 2011 Liberty Bay Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd 36,892 2012 Monterey Bay Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd 36,887 2013

Commercially Managed Fleet

Handysize Handy 1 Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd 33,755 2010 Handy 2 Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd 33,755 2010 Handy 3 Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd 33,755 2011 Handy 4 Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd 33,762 2011 Handy 5 Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd 33,755 2010 Handy 6 Samjin Shipbuilding Co Ltd 33,757 2010

Summary of Operating Data (unaudited)

Three

Months

Ended

June 30,

2020 Three

Months

Ended

June 30,

2019 Six

Months

Ended

June 30,

2020 Six

Months

Ended

June 30,

2019 Revenue, net 8,933 13,190 20,000 29,101 Voyage expenses (1,570 ) (2,937 ) (2,991 ) (4,478 ) Time charter equivalent revenue 7,363 10,253 17,009 24,623 Commercial revenue fee 97 27 209 42 Total 7,460 10,280 17,218 24,665 Vessel operating expense (5,790 ) (7,032 ) (12,175 ) (14,442 ) Drydock expense (25 ) (255 ) (27 ) (989 ) Depreciation expense (2,083 ) (2,336 ) (4,166 ) (4,738 ) General and administration expense (744 ) (848 ) (1,623 ) (1,601 ) (Loss)/ Gain on vessel disposal - 3,851 (74 ) 3,851 Gain on Contract Termination 1,000 - 1,000 - Impairment Charge (5,280 ) - (5,280 ) - Write off of inventory (38 ) - (257 ) - Interest expense and finance cost, net (841 ) (1,439 ) (1,862 ) (3,006 ) Interest income 6 108 40 175 Other expenses and taxes, net (180 ) (159 ) (269 ) (254 ) Net (loss) / Income (6,515 ) 2,170 (7,475 ) 3,661 Add/ Less: Loss/ (Gain) on vessel disposal - (3,851 ) 74 (3,851 ) Add: Write off of inventory 38 - 257 - Add: Impairment loss 5,280 - 5,280 - Less: Gain on Contract Termination (1,000 ) - (1,000 ) - Adjusted net loss (2,197 ) (1,681 ) (2,864 ) (190 ) Net (loss) / Income per share, basic and diluted (0.25 ) 0.08 (0.29 ) 0.14 Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted (2) (0.09 ) (0.06 ) (0.11 ) (0.01 )







Three

Months

Ended

June 30,

2020 Three

Months

Ended

June 30,

2019 Six

Months

Ended

June 30,

2020 Six

Months

Ended

June 30,

2019 Net (loss) / Income (6,515 ) 2,170 (7,475 ) 3,661 Add: Depreciation expense 2,083 2,336 4,166 4,738 Add: Interest expense and finance cost, net 841 1,439 1,862 3,006 Add: Other taxes 47 95 96 143 Less: Interest income (6 ) (108 ) (40 ) (175 ) EBITDA (1) (3,550 ) 5,932 (1,391 ) 11,373 Add/ Less: Loss/ (Gain) on vessel disposal - (3,851 ) 74 (3,851 ) Add: Drydock expense 25 255 27 989 Add: Write off of inventory 38 - 257 - Add: Impairment loss 5,280 - 5,280 - Less: Gain on contract termination (1,000 ) - (1,000 ) - Adjusted EBITDA (1) 793 2,336 3,247 8,511

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, other taxes, depreciation and amortization, drydock expense, gain/ (loss) on vessel disposition, restructuring costs, gain/ (loss) on debt extinguishment, impairment charge, gain on contract termination and write off of inventory and is used as a supplemental financial measure by management to assess our financial and operating performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. We believe that including Adjusted EBITDA as a financial and operating measure benefits investor in selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or cash flow from operations, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.



(2) Adjusted net income/(loss) and related per share amounts is not a measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be used in isolation or substitution of Company’s results.

Summary of Operating Data (unaudited)

Vessel Utilization: Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30,2019 Six Months Ended

June 30,2020 Six Months Ended

June 30,2019 Ship days (2) 1,456 1,648 2,928 3,357 Less: Off-hire days 13 12 41 16 Less: Off-hire days due to drydock - 21 - 41 Operating days (3) 1,443 1,615 2,887 3,301 Fleet Utilization (4) 99 % 98 % 99 % 98 % Commercial Ship days (8) 546 - 1,092 - TCE per day- $ (1) 5,103 6,349 5,892 7,461 Opex per day- $ (6) 3,977 4,267 4,158 4,302 G&A expenses per day- $ (7) 511 515 554 477 G&A expenses basis commercial days -$ (9) 372 463 404 431 Vessels at period end 16 18 16 18 Average number of vessels during the period (5) 16 18 16 19

(1) Time Charter Equivalent, or TCE revenue, are non-GAAP measures. Our method of computing TCE revenue is determined by voyage revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). Such TCE revenue, divided by the number of our operating days during the period, is TCE per day, which is consistent with industry practice. TCE revenue is included because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters and time charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management.

(2) Ship days: We define ship days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us. Ship days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during a period.

(3) Operating days: We define operating days as the number of our ship days in a period less days required to prepare vessels acquired for their initial voyage and off-hire days associated with off-hire for undergoing repairs, drydocks or special surveys. The Company uses operating days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.

(4) Fleet utilization is defined as the ratio of operating days to ship days.

(5) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of ship days divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

(6) Opex per day: is calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ship days for the relevant time period.

(7) Adjusted G&A expenses per day: is calculated by dividing running general and administrative expenses by ship days for the relevant time period.

(8) Commercial Ship days: We define commercial ship days as the total of Ship days and the aggregate number of days during the period for which we have each vessel in our commercial fleet under our management. Commercial ship days are an indicator of the size of our owned and managed fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during a period.

(9) G&A expenses basis commercial days: is calculated by dividing running general and administrative expenses by commercial ship days for the relevant time period.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash & cash equivalents 8,151 16,362 Restricted cash (current and noncurrent) 10,413 10,957 Vessels held for sale - 7,350 Vessels, net 165,255 174,635 Other receivables 6,120 7,425 Other assets 52 103 Total assets 189,991 216,832 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,911 5,014 Other current liabilities 155 - Deferred revenue 855 1,144 Total debt, net of deferred finance costs 73,283 84,773 Total liabilities 79,204 90,931 Shareholders' equity 110,787 125,901 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 189,991 216,832

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Six months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six months Ended

June 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss)/ Income (7,475 ) 3,661 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/ income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 4,166 4,738 Amortization of deferred finance fees 137 172 Write off of inventory 257 - Loss / (gain) on vessel disposal 74 (3,851 ) Impairment charge 5,280 - Gain on contract termination (1,000 ) - Staff leaving indemnities provision 17 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities 736 (314 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,192 4,406 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for vessel improvements (15 ) (193 ) Cash proceeds from vessel sales 7,308 9,659 Cash received on contract termination 1,000 - Purchase of other fixed assets (6 ) (63 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 8,287 9,403 Cash flows from financing activities Loan repayments and prepayments (11,577 ) (10,367 ) Payment of debt extinguishment fee - (21 ) Dividends paid (7,639 ) - Payment of deferred finance fees and other loan related fees (17 ) (138 ) Repurchase of common stock - (1,759 ) Net cash used in financing activities (19,233 ) (12,285 ) Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,754 ) 1,524 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 27,318 26,795 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at period end 18,564 28,319

About Pioneer Marine Inc.

Pioneer Marine is a leading shipowner and global drybulk handysize transportation service provider. Pioneer Marine currently owns fifteen Handysize drybulk carriers and is commercial manager of six Handysize vessels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydock and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors.

