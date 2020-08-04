Pioneer Natural Resources posts smaller-than-expected loss on cost cuts

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co on
Tuesday posted a quarterly loss that was smaller than estimates,
as the U.S shale producer reined in costs to cushion a blow from
the coronavirus-induced plunge in oil prices.
The company said it cut costs and expenses by more than a
third as prices for its oil and gas tumbled 55.2% to $17.61 per
barrel of oil equivalent.
The Permian basin producer's average sales volume rose to
374,563 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the second
quarter, from 334,167 boepd a year earlier.
Pioneer also raised its full-year production forecast to
between 356,000 boepd and 371,000 boepd after cutting it in May,
joining an expanding list of U.S. producers restoring some of
their shut-in drilling.
Still, the company expects about 6,000 barrels of oil per
day (bopd) production to remain curtailed in the current
commodity price environment. Pioneer had reduced about 7,000
bopd of net production during the second quarter.
Rival Callon Petroleum Co also said minimal
production volume shut-ins by the company during the second
quarter have been returned to production.
Pioneer posted an adjusted quarterly loss of 32 cents per
share, smaller than analysts' estimate of 35 cents, according to
Refinitiv IBES, while Callon reported a surprise profit.
Meanwhile, Devon Energy Corp also posted a
smaller-than-expected loss, and the shale producer cut its 2020
exploration and production spending program by $25 million at
mid-point to between $950 million and $1 billion.
The company raised its oil production forecast to between
148,000 bpd and 152,000 bpd.
