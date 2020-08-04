Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pioneer Natural Resources posts smaller-than-expected loss on cost cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Tuesday posted a quarterly loss that was smaller than estimates, as the U.S shale producer reined in costs to cushion a blow from the coronavirus-induced plunge in oil prices.

The company said it cut costs and expenses by more than a third as prices for its oil and gas tumbled 55.2% to $17.61 per barrel of oil equivalent.

The Permian basin producer's average sales volume rose to 374,563 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the second quarter, from 334,167 boepd a year earlier.

Pioneer also raised its full-year production forecast to between 356,000 boepd and 371,000 boepd after cutting it in May, joining an expanding list of U.S. producers restoring some of their shut-in drilling.

Still, the company expects about 6,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) production to remain curtailed in the current commodity price environment. Pioneer had reduced about 7,000 bopd of net production during the second quarter.

Rival Callon Petroleum Co also said minimal production volume shut-ins by the company during the second quarter have been returned to production.

Pioneer posted an adjusted quarterly loss of 32 cents per share, smaller than analysts' estimate of 35 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES, while Callon reported a surprise profit.

Meanwhile, Devon Energy Corp also posted a smaller-than-expected loss, and the shale producer cut its 2020 exploration and production spending program by $25 million at mid-point to between $950 million and $1 billion.

The company raised its oil production forecast to between 148,000 bpd and 152,000 bpd. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY 8.47% 1.28 Delayed Quote.-75.57%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 4.62% 11.09 Delayed Quote.-59.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.42% 44.33 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 1.72% 99.52 Delayed Quote.-35.36%
WTI 2.15% 41.505 Delayed Quote.-34.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pIndustrials Flat As Investors Await Stimulus Bill Updates -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:55pMatch forecasts sales above estimates as pandemic boosts Tinder's appeal
RE
05:55pExxon plans to suspend employer match to employee retirement plans in Oct -sources
RE
05:37pDisney avoids pandemic disaster feared by investors
RE
05:33pUtilities Up As Investors Warm To Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pU.S., Chinese Officials to Meet Aug. 15, Assess Trade Deal--4th Update
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Up As Netflix Gains -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:28pTech Up Slightly As Investors Hedge On Deal Outlook, Stimulus Bill Chances -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:27pHUMAN CAPITAL PROJECT : Key Reports
PU
05:25pKuwaiti lessor halves Boeing 737 MAX order after ending legal claim
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
3BP PLC : BP : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group