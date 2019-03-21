Pioneer Property : 2018 Annual Accounts for Pioneer Property Group ASA

Attached is the board-approved annual report for Pioneer Property Group ASA, including the audited annual accounts and the board of directors' report, for the financial year 2018. The annual report will also be made available on www.pioneerproperty.no. Inquiries: Anders Løken, CEO IR@pioneerproperty.no

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Pioneer Property Group ASA published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 10:49:01 UTC