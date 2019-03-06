Log in
Pioneer in Canadian Renewable Energy Sector Lists Beautiful, Energy Efficient, Ocean-Front, West Coast, Contemporary Home

03/06/2019 | 12:02am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotheby’s International Realty Canada today unveiled one of West Vancouver’s most beautiful, prominent residences, Park Lane. Situated on the water’s edge of the Burrard Inlet, the modern, custom-commissioned and designed half-acre lot is owned by Mossadiq Umedaly, an entrepreneur and pioneer of Canada’s renewable energy field. It took five years to design and build this meticulous home. The finely crafted concrete, wood, stone and glass structure which is designed by acclaimed architect Paul Grant features a geothermal heating and cooling system as well as recycling of rainwater for landscaping and state-of-the-art interior and exterior details and finishes. Carrying the capability to be a net zero energy home with all systems in place, the home is a monument to architectural excellence and environmental sustainability.

Sunset
Sun setting on the Burrard Inlet as viewed from the oceanside deck at Park Lane.


Dusk
Dusk falls, showcasing the evening facade at Park Lane.


Sitting Room
The sitting room at Park Lane, with picture windows looking out over Burrard Inlet.


Kitchen
The kitchen at Park Lane with picture windows looking out over Burrard Inlet.


Located in the exclusive Altamont neighbourhood of West Vancouver, Park Lane is a striking waterfront estate that maintains a low profile, hidden completely from street view and is a 10 minute walk from Dundarave Village and the seawall. The 8,038 square foot structure is carefully carved into a 25,000 square foot lot using materials such as concrete, Pennsylvania Bluestone, brick, zinc, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows that honours its land and surroundings. Tiered levels from street to the water add ever-changing perspectives throughout the home offering a unique relationship to the outdoors, while infinity pools emphasize the location, which is directly at the water’s edge. Built on an orchard, Park Lane is untouched by previous development and represents a rare opportunity to own 98-feet of water frontage in West Vancouver.

Using a concrete structure from foundation to roof; massive, three-foot-wide walls with water-proofing and air space, cladded in Pennsylvania Bluestone and brick, creates significant thermal mass, frames the home’s interiors. The geothermal heating and cooling system provides low emission heating and cooling for the home. A special V-shaped alignment of the zinc roof and the collection of water from the driveways enable rainwater to be recirculated for landscaping.

Distinctive bedroom spaces all feature captivating ocean views, including a large master bedroom with a walk out terrace and a separated dressing room and ensuite. The north wing of the home is accessed over a bridge that minimizes the view of the four-car garage below and leads to a private and fully equipped guest suite with a private entrance, kitchenette and laundry. Despite the open concept design on the main level of the home, the angles and placement of walls within the home and the use of sound-absorbing wood ceilings, create individual tranquil spaces for entertaining, cooking, dining, relaxing and gathering. The materials and construction of Park Lane surpasses the highest requirements including earthquake specifications and was intended to create a lasting, architectural masterpiece that is as functional as it is impressive.

“Park Lane represents a rare opportunity to own a masterpiece in sustainable architecture, design and construction,” states Christa Frosch, listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “The home is built to last, and is a legacy that captures the vision of a prominent Canadian leader in renewable energy. I believe the buyer of this home will have a passion for fine, modern, functional and timeless architecture, the way the home honours the land and the natural beauty of the West Coast.”

-30 -

About Sotheby's International Realty Canada
Combining the world's most prestigious real estate brand with local market knowledge and specialized marketing expertise, Sotheby's International Realty Canada is the leading real estate sales and marketing company for the country's most exceptional properties. With offices in over 33 residential and resort markets nationwide, our professional associates provide the highest caliber of real estate service, unrivalled local and international marketing solutions and a global affiliate sales network of approximately 990 offices in 72 countries and territories to manage the real estate portfolios of discerning clients from around the world. For further information, visit www.sothebysrealty.ca.

Attachments 

Media Contact

Victoria Levy
Talk Shop 
victoria@talkshopmedia.com     
604-738-2220

SIR_Canada_Google.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
